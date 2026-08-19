Pair trading and multicurrency arbitrage. The showdown. - page 281

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This is where you can do arbitrage on the weekend

 
All in all, you can easily find a bunch of options if you want to
 
Renat Akhtyamov #:
In general, if you want, you can easily find a lot of options
Neither the first nor the second (I mean the screenshots) works.... Two spreads all leads to zero, try it yourself. If only it were that simple.
 
Irina Kolosova #:
Neither the first nor the second (I mean the screenshots) works.... Two spreads all outputs to zero, try it yourself. If only it were that simple.

what two spreads????

you first look at the picture carefully !

There are 300 pips of 5 digits there.

And there is a whole branch of such blind people here, by the way.

so I'm not surprised at anything.

They put on rose-coloured glasses and look only at their system, admire it and don't notice anything around them.

That's the nature of forex.

 
Renat Akhtyamov #:

what two spreads????

first look at the picture carefully !

there are 300 pips of 5 digits there !

and there is a whole branch of such blind people here, by the way.

so I'm not surprised at anything anymore.

They put on rose-coloured glasses and look only at their system, admire it and don't notice anything around them.

That's the nature of forex.

Let's make it simple, put two pairs in the owls and show how it works. Give an example, don't write what you are surprised and what you are not. Give an example, it's as simple as that!
 
Irina Kolosova #:
Let's make it simple, put two pairs in the owl and show how it works. Give an example, don't write what you're surprised about and what you're not. Give me an example, it's as simple as that!

You can't do it in one place, that was an example.

to show you what will happen.

If you understand what a futures and its expiry are, there should be no questions.

You can see everything.

 
Renat Akhtyamov #:

You can't do it in one place, that was an example.

to show you what will happen.

If you understand what a futures and its expiry are, there should be no questions.

You can see everything.

Yeah, this is exactly what I meant by "cross-market hedging."
 
Renat Akhtyamov #:

you can't do it in one place, that was an example.

to illustrate what's going to happen

If you understand what a futures and its expiry are, there should be no questions.

you can see everything

Dear, we have different approach to trading, we look at the strategy from different points. We bring the synthetic signal to the old latency arbitrage, while you are more into correlation, plus counter entries, for time holding. We're all about momentum, you're about a break, more smooth.
 
Ryan L Johnson #:
Yes, that's exactly what I meant by "cross-market hedging".
I'll post again, we have a different approach to trading though.... Impulse can be hedged with unrelated pairs!
 
Irina Kolosova #:
Dear, we have different approach to trading, we look at the strategy from different points of view. We bring the synthetic signal to the old latency arbitrage, while you are more into correlation, plus counter entries, for time holding. We're all about the momentum, you're all about the breakout, smoother.

For some reason I was sure you'd understand.

I mean, my example is concrete, it's clear.

but you don't have a concrete example, how to calculate and so on, to make sure.

It looks like an advert for your invention, nothing more.

You're talking about air, unfortunately.

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