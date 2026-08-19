Pair trading and multicurrency arbitrage. The showdown. - page 281
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
This is where you can do arbitrage on the weekend
In general, if you want, you can easily find a lot of options
Neither the first nor the second (I mean the screenshots) works.... Two spreads all outputs to zero, try it yourself. If only it were that simple.
what two spreads????
you first look at the picture carefully !
There are 300 pips of 5 digits there.
And there is a whole branch of such blind people here, by the way.
so I'm not surprised at anything.
They put on rose-coloured glasses and look only at their system, admire it and don't notice anything around them.
That's the nature of forex.
what two spreads????
first look at the picture carefully !
there are 300 pips of 5 digits there !
and there is a whole branch of such blind people here, by the way.
so I'm not surprised at anything anymore.
They put on rose-coloured glasses and look only at their system, admire it and don't notice anything around them.
That's the nature of forex.
Let's make it simple, put two pairs in the owl and show how it works. Give an example, don't write what you're surprised about and what you're not. Give me an example, it's as simple as that!
You can't do it in one place, that was an example.
to show you what will happen.
If you understand what a futures and its expiry are, there should be no questions.
You can see everything.
You can't do it in one place, that was an example.
to show you what will happen.
If you understand what a futures and its expiry are, there should be no questions.
You can see everything.
you can't do it in one place, that was an example.
to illustrate what's going to happen
If you understand what a futures and its expiry are, there should be no questions.
you can see everything
Yes, that's exactly what I meant by "cross-market hedging".
Dear, we have different approach to trading, we look at the strategy from different points of view. We bring the synthetic signal to the old latency arbitrage, while you are more into correlation, plus counter entries, for time holding. We're all about the momentum, you're all about the breakout, smoother.
For some reason I was sure you'd understand.
I mean, my example is concrete, it's clear.
but you don't have a concrete example, how to calculate and so on, to make sure.
It looks like an advert for your invention, nothing more.
You're talking about air, unfortunately.