Pair trading and multicurrency arbitrage. The showdown. - page 104
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
I mean, we're just gonna keep draining like before.
For now, yes, but hopefully not.
and also about algorithm generation: trading algorithms should not be completely symmetric. More precisely, they must have a non-mirror type of symmetry (and there are more than 1 type of symmetry).
i.e. in the example with baskets, simultaneous launch of two opposite algorithms (buy basket, sell basket) does not lead to the fact that just one buys from the other and the total sum is guaranteed 0.
пока да..но надеюсь что нет
ну и заодно про генерацию алгоритмов : торговые алгоритмы не должны быть полностью симметричны. Точнее у них должен быть не-зеркальный тип симметрии (а типов симметрии более чем 1)
то есть в примере с корзинами, одновременный запуск двух противоположных алгоритмов (купить корзину, продать корзину) не ведёт к тому что просто один у другого покупает и в общей сумме гарантийный 0.
This is true, but not correct.
there is no simultaneous start, the baskets are switched on one by one, depending on how the thickness of the channel beh aves.
otherwise balancing will be a loss to ourselves: initial portfolio 100k growth by 1% = 101k and we rebalance. Then a 1% drop and we are at a disadvantage from the initial value.
similar trick of spammer-spammers and signalers-deceivers...
The original alg. is traded through a virtual environment, and when the equi grows, it is locked directly or through other pairs.
So that when falling back, it does not turn out to be 0 or minus. It turns out to be "conservative", which is opened when it is necessary to show profit in the balance sheet.
Inside there is double counting, real equi and equi minus locks and trading with small lots. Outside, reasonable volumes per trade, balance growth and equity is leading.
There is also a strategy for very lazy traders, in the algo-trading mode. The theme is as follows: you trade the basket from the maximum width of the channel - from the point of reversal to the maximum compression. For the timeframe H4, it is somewhere one or two weeks to move.
a little bit of foundation and about the importance of the real time clock:
Особенностью расчётов через CLS является то, что в отличие от традиционной схемы межбанковских корреспондентских отношений, в которой контрагенты по сделке переводят друг другу проданные валюты через свои банки-корреспонденты, контрагенты, использующие данную платёжную систему, осуществляют расчёты по своим сделкам через счета специализированного расчетного учреждения по конверсионным операциям — CLS Bank. Действуя по принципу PvP (платёж против платежа), CLS Bank осуществляет выплату купленной валюты только в случае получения проданной валюты. Данный механизм практически полностью устраняет риск потери основной суммы сделки[4].
Bank founders have a multi-currencyaccount with CLS Bank and they directly send instructions to the bank to settle transactions, which are immediately executed. All other users of the system have to settle transactions through participants who have accounts with CLS Bank. For each currency, the time of exchange transactions is based on the local time of the currency[4]. Payments through the bank take place in several stages. At 00:00 CET, dealers send detailed settlement instructions to CLS Bank. At 06:30 CET, on the basis of CLS Bank's instructions, it calculates the players' net position for each currency and sends all dealers the tables of scheduled payments. From 07:00 to 12:00 CET, the bank carries out all settlements.
During the operational day, CLS Bank can utilise the services of seven national RTGS systems. In Australia, settlements are carried out during a special evening session. Payments between user members and CLS Bank are made on a net basis, and between the bank and settlement participants on a gross basis[3].
quote from https://ru.wikipedia.org/wiki/CLS_( payment_system)
it's about 50% (55-60 is claimed) of the total world currency turnover, the data may be outdated. But even 30 is a shitload
as a commercial idea - an "indicator" that will show a similar picture with periodic events, national and stock exchange sessions and transition of one to another +-10 hours would be a good thing.
Unlike others. Taking into account time zones and winter/summer transitions in general.
because that's more important than the SMA
By the way, if you buy and sell 2 crosses, and sell major, the balance will not be zero, for example buy eurusd , sell gbpusd , sell eurgbp, the zero will eventually disappear
because because...
In short, I'm reading and reading.
and my opinion is this.
no one has got it
because, um.
I'm reading, reading, reading.
and I'm like.
no one has moved in
from page 77 so far, it's business as usual:
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/448777/page77#comment_50177000
because, um.
I'm reading, reading, reading.
and I'm like.
no one has moved in