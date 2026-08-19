Pair trading and multicurrency arbitrage. The showdown. - page 204
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I see, switch, triangle, taboo. What's not to understand ;)
trade in real money.
You'll get a feel for the money.
Maybe you'll come up with something.
Good advice, thanks
mvf is already freaking out.
but he can't understand how it happened?
Well, you have an example in your profile, isn't it?
So figure out what the hell's going on.
That way you can't see anyone in the graphic, even if they are there
Ask mvf.
like, what's a price?
I think he's close to it, he just needs to get his head together and define it.
you ask mvf.
like, what's the price?
I think he's close to it, he just needs to get his thoughts together and give a definition.
Good evening. I've been inside the price for a long time. There's no way through your triangle. That portal's already closed.
Good evening. I've been inside for a long time. There's no way through your triangle. That portal's already closed.
Good evening.
What do you mean inside the price?
For example, the price is 1.0.
How do you get inside that number?
Good!
You mean inside the price?
For example, the price is 1.0.
How are you gonna get inside?
That's what I'm saying, you can't get in through your triangle. You don't understand the meaning of the word PRICE,
I'm saying there's no way to get in through your triangle.
Well, ahem. )))
this is a very, very controversial issue )))))
what do you mean by inside price?