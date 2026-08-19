Pair trading and multicurrency arbitrage. The showdown. - page 174
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All right, here's your FREE signal.
;)
Finally.
The constant rebalancing of the triangle shows that the signals themselves are plum. And it is so, it can't be otherwise. Trying to take out equity at its expense.
it's FREE ;))))
Real balances were not shown from this system, you are right.
I never show my best.
but this signal is enough for me.
---
Besides, I'm not standing still.
There's something interesting on the horizon in the new developments.
The constant rebalancing of the triangle shows that the signals themselves are plum. And it is so, it can't be otherwise. Trying to take out equity at its expense.
THERE ARE NONE.
I never bring out my best
but that's enough of a signal
---
and I'm not standing still
I've got some interesting new developments on the horizon.
Rena, you'd make a top PR manager.
Such talents go to waste. (((
THEY'RE NOT THERE.
I agree, just for fun.
So far I haven't seen anyone even 1% closer to the grail on the triangle.
It all starts with the fact that you need to calculate lots correctly, so that equity stands still.
and here....
they're spreading such heresy to the masses, it makes your hair stand on end.
They read internet articles, stick this nonsense in their skulls and go around telling people about it.
You have to think with your own head.
I agree, just for fun.
so far I haven't seen anyone even 1% closer to the grail on the triangle.
It all starts with calculating the lots correctly so that equity stays in place.
and here....
they spread such heresy to the masses, it makes your hair stand on end.
they read articles on the internet, stick this nonsense in their skulls and go around telling them
You have to think with your own head.
Is a profit of 7 pips per trade acceptable in your signal? And what will you do when two of your three will fly in the same direction for 2000+ pips?
Is a profit of 7 pips per trade acceptable in your signal? And what will you do when two of your trio fly in the same direction for 2000+ pips?
There's a zero in there, too.
Two of them aren't mine.
I don't know where they came from.
There's a zero in there, too.
Two are not mine.
I don't know where they came from.
not pips, pips. Profit 7% of the trade.