Support and resistance
- Identifying Trade Setups by Support, Resistance and Price Action - the article
- Everything about support/resistance - the thread
- level trading as support/resistance - the thread
- Level Advanced Trading thread
- Market condition indicators/tools thread
- Market condition and EAs thread
- How to use Support and Resistance Effectively - educational thread
- Market Condition Evaluation (2 EAs were created) - the summary
- Market Condition Evaluation based on standard indicators in Metatrader 5 - the key thread
- Waddah Attar Super Support Resistance for MetaTrader 4
- Waddah Attar Super Support Resistance for MetaTrader 4
- www.mql5.com
- Identifying Trade Setups by Support, Resistance and Price Action - the article
- Everything about support/resistance - the thread
- level trading as support/resistance - the thread
- Level Advanced Trading thread
- Market condition indicators/tools thread
- Market condition and EAs thread
- How to use Support and Resistance Effectively - educational thread
- Market Condition Evaluation (2 EAs were created) - the summary
- Market Condition Evaluation based on standard indicators in Metatrader 5 - the key thread
- Waddah Attar Super Support Resistance for MetaTrader 4
- Waddah Attar Super Support Resistance for MetaTrader 4
Of course.
You have only four choices:
-
Search for it (CodeBase or Market). Do you expect us to do your research for you?
- Beg at:
- Coding help - MQL4 programming forum
- Make It No Repaint Please! - MQL4 programming forum
- MT4 to MT5 code converter - MQL5 programming forum
- Please fix this indicator or EA - General - MQL5 programming forum
- Requests & Ideas (MQL5 only!) - Expert Advisors and Automated Trading - MQL5 programming forum
- Indicator to EA Free Service - General - MQL5 programming forum
-
MT4: Learn to code it.
MT5: Begin learning to code it.
If you don't learn MQL4/5, there is no common language for us to communicate. If we tell you what you need, you can't code it. If we give you the code, you don't know how to integrate it into your code.
-
Or pay (Freelance) someone to code it. Top of every page is the link Freelance.
Hiring to write script - General - MQL5 programming forum (2019)
We're not going to code it for you (although it could happen if you are lucky or the problem is interesting.) We are willing to help you when you post your attempt (using CODE button) and state the nature of your problem.
No free help (2017)
Of course.
You have only four choices:
-
Search for it (CodeBase or Market). Do you expect us to do your research for you?
- Beg at:
- Coding help - MQL4 programming forum
- Make It No Repaint Please! - MQL4 programming forum
- MT4 to MT5 code converter - MQL5 programming forum
- Please fix this indicator or EA - General - MQL5 programming forum
- Requests & Ideas (MQL5 only!) - Expert Advisors and Automated Trading - MQL5 programming forum
- Indicator to EA Free Service - General - MQL5 programming forum
-
MT4: Learn to code it.
MT5: Begin learning to code it.
If you don't learn MQL4/5, there is no common language for us to communicate. If we tell you what you need, you can't code it. If we give you the code, you don't know how to integrate it into your code.
-
Or pay (Freelance) someone to code it. Top of every page is the link Freelance.
Hiring to write script - General - MQL5 programming forum (2019)
We're not going to code it for you (although it could happen if you are lucky or the problem is interesting.) We are willing to help you when you post your attempt (using CODE button) and state the nature of your problem.
No free help (2017)
This message is in violation of Rule 1 of the forum rules.
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