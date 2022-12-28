Support and resistance

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It is one of the most important thing you need to know for successful forex trading.
 
Identifying Trade Setups by Support, Resistance and Price Action
Identifying Trade Setups by Support, Resistance and Price Action
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This article shows how price action and the monitoring of support and resistance levels can be used for well-timed market entry. It discusses a trading system that effectively combines the two for the determination of trade setups. Corresponding MQL4 code is explained that can be utilized in the EAs based on these trading concepts.
 
Sergey Golubev #:
Hlo.Does making a forex robot requires programming.
 
Tumusiime Martin #: Does making a forex robot requires programming.

Of course.

You have only four choices:

  1. Search for it (CodeBase or Market). Do you expect us to do your research for you?

  2. Beg at:

  3. MT4: Learn to code it.
    MT5: Begin learning to code it.

    If you don't learn MQL4/5, there is no common language for us to communicate. If we tell you what you need, you can't code it. If we give you the code, you don't know how to integrate it into your code.

  4. Or pay (Freelance) someone to code it. Top of every page is the link Freelance.
              Hiring to write script - General - MQL5 programming forum (2019)

We're not going to code it for you (although it could happen if you are lucky or the problem is interesting.) We are willing to help you when you post your attempt (using CODE button) and state the nature of your problem.
          No free help (2017)

 
William Roeder #:

Of course.

You have only four choices:

  1. Search for it (CodeBase or Market). Do you expect us to do your research for you?

  2. Beg at:

  3. MT4: Learn to code it.
    MT5: Begin learning to code it.

    If you don't learn MQL4/5, there is no common language for us to communicate. If we tell you what you need, you can't code it. If we give you the code, you don't know how to integrate it into your code.

  4. Or pay (Freelance) someone to code it. Top of every page is the link Freelance.
              Hiring to write script - General - MQL5 programming forum (2019)

We're not going to code it for you (although it could happen if you are lucky or the problem is interesting.) We are willing to help you when you post your attempt (using CODE button) and state the nature of your problem.
          No free help (2017)

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