Automated Trading Championship 2011: Automatic Tests of Expert Advisors Have Started
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I have the same issue with enivid. it keeps saying that the test lasts more than 20 minutes.
But actually when i did the test it only took less than 2 minutes.
where can i find .exe file for my advisor? there are 2 files in the folder C:\Program Files\MetaTrader 5\MQL5\Experts. one is metaquotes language file and second is metaquotes terminal program with the name of ea. but i can not see file extension, i.e., whether .mq5 or .exe.
i want to send .exe file. if i open metaquotes language file, it opens source code. if i open metaquotes terminal program, it opens terminal directly. where is this .exe file located?
please advise so that i can upload file.
- www.mql5.com
askrsk:
where can i find .exe file for my advisor? there are 2 files in the folder C:\Program Files\MetaTrader 5\MQL5\Experts. one is metaquotes language file and second is metaquotes terminal program with the name of ea. but i can not see file extension, i.e., whether .mq5 or .exe.
i want to send .exe file. if i open metaquotes language file, it opens source code. if i open metaquotes terminal program, it opens terminal directly. where is this .exe file located?
please advise so that i can upload file.
my EA shows no errors on my strategy tester. however, it showed many errors by ATC testers and too small profit. i have used standard indicators and standard include files. it shows profit in excess of 300,000 with 125 trades and 509 deals. I thought I made a champion!!! balance drawdawn relative 21.08%, which i think is decent.
how can i fix it? can i send .ex5 file and report to any of the organizers for verification?
Please advice.
MAny thanks in advance,
Suresh
Dear stringo,
despite of "invalid stop errors" my second EA upload had been accepted after modarators check,
but my last upload with updated parameters was only automated checked without moderators check after registration period has ended :
Now my advisor hasn't been started in the champoinship and I am very desperated!
Could You please handcheck it or give me the opportunity to upload an errorfree version of my EA that I can participate in the champoinship?
Please, help!
Many thanks in advance!
Sincerly Yours
dementiasimplex
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At the moment 1380 people have applied to participate in the Automated Trading Championship 2011 and each of them must submit his/her own unique trading system realized in an Expert Advisor on MQL5. Championship rules impose limitations and requirements for submitted files to ensure that all the participants are in equal conditions. Non-compliance with the conditions will not let a participant take part in the Automated Trading Championship.
Automatic tests are designed to detect the following bugs at the preliminary stage:
Automatic tests are launched several times a day. All Expert Advisors that were added or modified since the last launch undergo this procedure. So, if you have changed your files in a participant's Profile, you do not need to write to Championship moderators asking to check them once more. Just wait for the next test of your Expert Advisor.
A new message containing a brief summary is added to a participant's Profile after each passing of the automatic test. Full html-report is attached to the "Files" section.
You can read the full text of the article on the Championship site - Automatic Tests of Expert Advisors Have Started.
The Automated Trading Championship 2011 is sponsored by MIG Bank, Go Markets Pty Ltd and Vantage FX. The media sponsor is Forex-TSD.