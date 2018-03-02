Some problem when i try to run EA on many symbols by attaching it to one chart

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Dear all,

When I try to run EA on many symbols by attaching it to one chart in live trading, it shows the error about reading indicators like this but it can work in Strategy Tester mode.


My code is mainly in OnTick()

Please give me a suggestion what is the cause of this problem and how to fixed it.

Thank you for your help and support

Files:
herrlv4.mq5  8 kb
 
Pastoral3379:

Dear all,

When I try to run EA on many symbols by attaching it to one chart in live trading, it shows the error about reading indicators like this but it can work in Strategy Tester mode.


My code is mainly in OnTick()

Please give me a suggestion what is the cause of this problem and how to fixed it.

Thank you for your help and support

Is it that hard to check what is error 4302 ?
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