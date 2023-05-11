Experts: Angry Bird (Scalping) - page 15

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This didn't work in my back testing, couldn't find the right settings. If anyone has some settings that are successful please share. 


I've cleaned up the code a little bit so that it compiles better. 

  
can anyone explain to me the function of the "equity stop" and "drop" in this ea?
and also what value is pip or money?
 
check this link,  use the translator.
 

here is the link.........

< Link removed >
 

I'm digging this up from where it was lol.

Been days trying to get this thing to both short and long at the same time (like longs and shorts are independent from each other). Yet to no avail. Can anyone help on that?

I know its a lot of work lol

 

Angrybird scalping same as Ilan1.6 Dynamic. 

I use Ilan1.6 Dynamic back test EURUSD 5min it seems ok.


 

Possible to edit the code as such

1. start lot is every $200 is 0.01. With $1000 equity, the start lot will be 0.05

2. subsequent lot will be increment (+) of 0.01 instead of multiply (x)

 
It's Ilan 1.6 with another name. 
 
It is not attaching to the chart with my demo account. Any known reason why it is not doing so?
 
I have corrected the code so that it works in the new metatrader4
1...8910111213141516
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