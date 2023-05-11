Experts: Angry Bird (Scalping) - page 14
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Angry Bird works efficiently if it is used carefully. We need to include trading time option so that we could test the past. I have back tested EURUSD for the last one month, it seems promising but still I am not satisfied. Off course I made some changes to Angry Bird codes.Here is Strategy Tester Report. Please share you opinions.
Angry Bird works efficiently if it is used carefully. We need to include trading time option so that we could test the past. I have back tested EURUSD for the last one month, it seems promising but still I am not satisfied. Off course I made some changes to Angry Bird codes.Here is Strategy Tester Report. Please share you opinions.
Seems doing nice. Only problem is the drawdown of over 92%, a huge risk.
This is not going to be a profitable autonomous trading stream over long periods of time.
The back testing shows a 92% drawdown with a 24% model quality.
The EA is not going to produce a reliable profit in it's current condition.
After a week of thorough testing and another week of live trading, one can conclude the following:
1. It works!
2. You need a great broker and VPS..
3. A minimum of between £2500 and £7500 equity is advised
4. A single pair (fixed spread) and preferably non-USD.. (EURJPY is best).
5. Initial risk should not exceed 0.01 lot
6. Lastly keep a close eye on the charts and fundamentals...
Generally speaking Angry Bird (and similarly Ilan) is a great EA with many inputs that I change often on the fly. For instance, when the market appears to trend strongly then a wider range (default pips) is strongly recommended to avoid excessive positioning before a correction or, better, a reversal.
It would be nice to make default pips a variable according to volatility. Anyone any ideas?
good & safe trading
A
Made this, works well! Until a few days ago, must have added a line too much i guess... Works now only when i close and restart the platform, any idea's where to look for that?..
By the way, the trailing and modify stoploss, doesn't work, something wrong too…Doesn't matter, is profitable anayway!
4 or 5 digit broker, i think you know which one..Give it a try, didn't let me down for more than 2 months now.
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