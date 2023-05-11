Experts: Angry Bird (Scalping) - page 14

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Angry Bird works efficiently if it is used carefully. We need to include trading time option so that we could test the past. I have back tested EURUSD for the last one month, it seems promising but still I am not satisfied. Off course I made some changes to Angry Bird codes.Here is Strategy Tester Report. Please share you opinions.


 
No stop loss 🤔
 
shabirmeer:

Angry Bird works efficiently if it is used carefully. We need to include trading time option so that we could test the past. I have back tested EURUSD for the last one month, it seems promising but still I am not satisfied. Off course I made some changes to Angry Bird codes.Here is Strategy Tester Report. Please share you opinions.



Seems doing nice. Only problem is the drawdown of over 92%, a huge risk.
 

This is not going to be a profitable autonomous trading stream over long periods of time.


The back testing shows a 92% drawdown with a 24% model quality.

The EA is not going to produce a reliable profit in it's current condition.

 
Please can someone send me a working version of the mq5?
 

After a week of thorough testing and another week of live trading, one can conclude the following:

1. It works!

2. You need a great broker and VPS..

3. A minimum of between £2500 and £7500 equity is advised

4. A single pair (fixed spread) and preferably non-USD.. (EURJPY is best).

5. Initial risk should not exceed 0.01 lot

6. Lastly keep a close eye on the charts and fundamentals...

 

Generally speaking Angry Bird (and similarly Ilan) is a great EA with many inputs that I change often on the fly. For instance, when the market appears to trend strongly then a wider range (default pips) is strongly recommended to avoid excessive positioning before a correction or, better, a reversal.

It would be nice to make default pips a variable according to volatility. Anyone any ideas?


good & safe trading

A

 
This ea some time not working correctly as per parameters if we change slippage to 5 or 6 this ea opening more trades please solve this problem author
 

Made this, works well! Until a few days ago, must have added a line too much i guess... Works now only when i close and restart the platform, any idea's where to look for that?..

By the way, the trailing and modify stoploss, doesn't work, something wrong too…Doesn't matter, is profitable anayway!

4 or 5 digit broker, i think you know which one..Give it a try, didn't let me down for more than 2 months now.


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#property copyright "" 
#property link      ""


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//ííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííí

extern double CheckAccountslippage;
extern int slippageMaximum = 4;
extern int slippageMinimum = -4;
extern double LotExponent = 0;   // íà ñêîëüêî óìíîæàòü ëîò ïðè âûñòàâëåíèè ñëåäóþùåãî êîëåíà. ïðèìåð: ïåðâûé ëîò 0.1, ñåðèÿ: 0.16, 0.26, 0.43 ...



extern int Glubina = 24;
extern int Glubina1 = 12;
extern bool UseTrendGlubina1= TRUE;
extern int DEL = 3;
extern double Lots = 0.1;          // ðàçåð ëîòà äëÿ íà÷àëà òîðãîâ
extern int lotdecimal = 1;          // ñêîëüêî çíàêîâ ïîñëå çàïÿòîé â ëîòå ðàññ÷èòûâàòü 0 - íîðìàëüíûå ëîòû (1), 1 - ìèíèëîòû (0.1), 2 - ìèêðî (0.01)
extern double TakeProfit = 15.0;    // ïî äîñòèæåíèè ñêîëüêèõ ïóíêòîâ ïðèáûëè çàêðûâàòü ñäåëêó

extern double Stoploss = 150;
extern double ModifySL=9; 
extern double Trail = True;
extern double TrailStart = 5;
extern double TrailStop = 10;

extern double Rsiperiod = 14;
extern double RsiMinimum = 30.0;    // íèæíÿÿ ãðàíèöà RSI
extern double RsiMaximum = 70.0;    // âåðõíÿÿ ãðàíèöà RSI
extern double MACDperiod = 14;
extern double MACDminimum = 12; 
extern double MACDmaximum = 26; 
extern double MACDtrigger = 9;
extern double CCIperiod = 14;
extern double CCIminimum = -100;
extern double CCImaximum = 100;
extern int MagicNumber = 2222;      // âîëøåáíîå ÷èñëî (ïîìîãàåò ñîâåòíèêó îòëè÷èòü ñâîè ñòàâêè îò ÷óæèõ)
int PipStep=0;
//íííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííí
extern int MinimalTrades = 2*999999999;                 // ìàêñèìàëüíî êîëè÷åñòâî îäíîâðåìåííî îòêðûòûõ îðäåðîâ
extern bool UseEquityStop = FALSE;
extern double TotalMarginRisk = 5;

//íííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííí
double PriceTarget, StartMargin, SellTarget,slippage, Prevorderclose;
double LastBuyPrice, LastSellPrice, Spread;
  
bool flag;
string EAName="TEST25DAILY";
int timeprev = 0, expiration;
int NumOfTrades = 0;
double iLots;
int cnt = 0, total;
bool TradeNow = FALSE, LongTrade = FALSE, ShortTrade = FALSE;
int ticket,Error;
bool  NewOrdersPlaced = FALSE, NeedModifyOrder = False;
double AccountMarginHighAmt, PrevMargin;
//íííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííí
int init() {
   Spread = MarketInfo(Symbol(), MODE_SPREAD) * Point;
   return (0);
}

int deinit() {
   return (0);
}
//íííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííí
int start()
{
 double hival=High[iHighest(NULL,0,MODE_HIGH*2,Glubina,1)];    // calculate highest and lowest price from last bar to 24 bars ago
    double loval=Low[iLowest(NULL,0,MODE_LOW/2,Glubina,1)];       // chart used for symbol and time period
    PipStep=NormalizeDouble((hival-loval)/DEL/Point,0);         // calculate pips for spread between orders
    //if (PipStep<DefaultPips/DEL) PipStep = NormalizeDouble(DefaultPips/DEL,0);
    //if (PipStep>DefaultPips*DEL) PipStep = NormalizeDouble(DefaultPips*DEL,0); 
int fibHigh = iHighest(Symbol(),Period(),MODE_HIGH,WindowFirstVisibleBar()-1,1);
     int fibLow  = iLowest(Symbol(),Period(),MODE_LOW,WindowFirstVisibleBar()-1,1);
  double PrevCl;
  double CurrCl;

  
  /************************************************************/
  /* Çäåñü ÷àñòü êîäà, êîòîðàÿ ðàáîòàåò ïðè êàæäîì íîâîì òèêå */ 
  /************************************************************/
  
  //===============================================================================
  // Óáèðàåì òðàë èç ñîâåòíèêà ââèäó ïîëíîãî îòñóòñòâèÿ íàäîáíîñòè â íåì
  //===============================================================================
  //if (UseTrailingStop) 
  //  TrailingAlls(TrailStart, TrailStop, AveragePrice);
  
  //===============================================================================
  // Óáèðàåì çàêðûòèå îðäåðîâ ïî CCI ââèäó îïàñíîñòè ïðèìåíåíèÿ äàííîãî ìåòîäà.
  // Ýòîò ó÷àñòîê êîäà ìîæåò çàêðûòü îðäåðà äàæå òîãäà, êîãäà ýòî íå íóæíî, 
  // äà åùå è ðàáîòàåò òîëüêî ïî òàéìôðåéìó Ì15. Êîðî÷å - ïåðåæèòîê ïðîøëîãî.
  //===============================================================================
  //if ((iCCI(NULL,15,55,0,0)>Stoploss && ShortTrade)||(iCCI(NULL,15,55,0,0)<(-Stoploss) && LongTrade)) 
  //{
  //  CloseThisSymbolAll();
  //  Print("Closed All due to TimeOut");
  //}

  if (timeprev == Time[0]) return(0);   //Ïðîâåðÿåì ïîÿâëåíèå íîâîãî áàðà

  /*****************************************************************************/
  /* Äàëüøå èäåò ÷àñòü êîäà, êîòîðàÿ ðàáîòàåò òîëüêî ïðè ïîÿâëåíèè íîâîãî áàðà */ 
  /*****************************************************************************/
  timeprev = Time[0];

  //===============================================================================
  // Òóò âû÷èñëÿåòñÿ äèíàìè÷åñêèé ïèïñòåï. Õîòü è êîðÿâåíüêî, íî ðàáîòàåò...
  //===============================================================================
   
  {
            // if dynamic pips fail, assign pips extreme value
    Print("PipStep = ",PipStep);

  }

  //===============================================================================
  // Çäåñü îáðàáàòûâàåòñÿ îãðàíè÷åíèå ïî åêâèòè. Ïóñòü ïîêà îñòàåòñÿ êàê åñòü.
  //===============================================================================
  double CurrentPairProfit = CalculateProfit();   //Ïîëó÷àåì òåêóùèé ïðîôèò/óáûòîê ïî ïàðå
  if (UseEquityStop)
    if (CurrentPairProfit < 0.0 && MathAbs(CurrentPairProfit) > TotalMarginRisk / 100.0 * AccountMargin()) 
    {
      CloseThisSymbolAll();
      Print("Closed All due to Stop Out");
      NewOrdersPlaced = FALSE;
    }
   
  //===============================================================================
  // Çäåñü îïðåäåëÿåòñÿ íàïðàâëåíèå, â êîòîðîì òîðãóåò ñîâåòíèê.
  //===============================================================================
  total = CountOfOrders();    //Ôóíêöèþ ïîäñ÷åòà îòêðûòûõ îðäåðîâ ìîæíî ñëåãêà èçìåíèì.
  //if (total == 0) flag = FALSE; //Íàçíà÷åíèå ïåðåìåííîé flag íå ïîíÿë, íî ïîêà ïóñòü îñòàåòñÿ
  
  // Íèæåñëåäóþùèé êîä ìîæíî ñäåëàòü áîëåå ðàöèîíàëüíûì
  /* ------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  for (cnt = OrdersTotal() - 1; cnt >= 0; cnt--) {
      OrderSelect(cnt, SELECT_BY_POS, MODE_TRADES);
      if (OrderSymbol() != Symbol() || OrderMagicNumber() != MagicNumber) continue;
      if (OrderSymbol() == Symbol() && OrderMagicNumber() == MagicNumber) {
         if (OrderType() == OP_BUY) {
            LongTrade = TRUE;
            ShortTrade = FALSE;
            break;
         }
      }
      if (OrderSymbol() == Symbol() && OrderMagicNumber() == MagicNumber) {
         if (OrderType() == OP_SELL) {
            LongTrade = FALSE;
            ShortTrade = TRUE;
            break;
         }
      }
  }*///-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
  if (total > 0)  //âûïîëíÿåì âñå ýòî òîëüêî åñëè åñòü îðäåðà â ðûíêå, èíà÷å íåò ñìûñëà.
  {
    Print("total > 0");
    for (int i = 0; i < OrdersTotal(); i++) 
      if(OrderSelect( i, SELECT_BY_POS, MODE_TRADES))
        if (OrderSymbol() == Symbol() && OrderMagicNumber() == MagicNumber)
        {
          switch(OrderType())
          {
            case OP_BUY:
              LongTrade = TRUE;
              ShortTrade = FALSE;
              break;
            case OP_SELL:
              LongTrade = FALSE;
              ShortTrade = TRUE;
              break;//âûõîäèì èç ãðóïïû switch
          }
          break;//âûõîäèì èç öèêëà for
        }
  //===============================================================================
  // Ìåñòîïîëîæåíèå ñëåäóþùåãî êóñêà êîäà èçìåíèë, ÷òîá ëó÷øå ñëåäîâàòü ëîãèêå.
  // Çäåñü ïðîâåðÿåòñÿ íóæíî ëè îòêðûâàòü ñëåäóþùåå êîëåíî ñåðèè îðäåðîâ
  //===============================================================================
  //if (total > 0 && total <= MaxTrades) //Ýòî òóò óæå íå íóæíî, è MaxTrades òóò
  //{                                    //êàê-òî íè ê ñåëó íè ê ãîðîäó.
    //RefreshRates();   //Ýòî òîæå çäåñü è äàðîì íå íàäî
    LastBuyPrice = FindLastBuyPrice();
    LastSellPrice = FindLastSellPrice();
    if (LongTrade && LastBuyPrice - Ask >= PipStep * Point) TradeNow = TRUE;
    if (ShortTrade && Bid - LastSellPrice >= PipStep * Point) TradeNow = TRUE;
  //}
  }
  else 
  //===============================================================================
  // Ìåñòîïîëîæåíèå ñëåäóþùåãî êóñêà êîäà èçìåíèë, ÷òîá ëó÷øå ñëåäîâàòü ëîãèêå.
  // Çäåñü, åñëè íåò îðäåðîâ â ðûíêå, î÷èùàþòñÿ ïåðåìåííûå íàïðâëåíèÿ òîðãîâëè, ðàçðåøàåòñÿ 
  // íåìåäëåííàÿ òîðãîâëÿ è çà÷åì-òî óñòàíàâëèâàåòñÿ ñòàðòîâîå åêâèòè.
  //===============================================================================
  {
    Print("total = 0");
    ShortTrade = TRUE;
    LongTrade = TRUE;
    TradeNow = TRUE;
    StartMargin = AccountEquity();
  }
   
  //===============================================================================
  // Çäåñü âûñòàâëÿþòñÿ îðäåðà, êîãäà â ðûíêå óæå åñòü îòêðûòûå îðäåðà.
  // Ðåàëèçîâàíî ãðÿçíî è êîðÿâî.
  // Áóäåì ïðèâåñòè ýòî íåïîäîáñòâî ê áîæåìó âèäó.
  //===============================================================================
  /* if (TradeNow) {
      LastBuyPrice = FindLastBuyPrice();
      LastSellPrice = FindLastSellPrice();
      if (ShortTrade) {
         NumOfTrades = total;
         iLots = NormalizeDouble(Lots * MathPow(LotExponent, NumOfTrades), lotdecimal);
         RefreshRates();
         ticket = OpenPendingOrder(1, iLots, Bid, slip, Ask, 0, 0, EAName + "-" + NumOfTrades + "-" + PipStep, MagicNumber, 0, HotPink);
         if (ticket < 0) {
            Print("Error: ", GetLastError());
            return (0);
         }
         LastSellPrice = FindLastSellPrice();
         TradeNow = FALSE;
         NewOrdersPlaced = TRUE;
      } else {
         if (LongTrade) {
            NumOfTrades = total;
            iLots = NormalizeDouble(Lots * MathPow(LotExponent, NumOfTrades), lotdecimal);
            ticket = OpenPendingOrder(0, iLots, Ask, slip, Bid, 0, 0, EAName + "-" + NumOfTrades + "-" + PipStep, MagicNumber, 0, Lime);
            if (ticket < 0) {
               Print("Error: ", GetLastError());
               return (0);
            }
            LastBuyPrice = FindLastBuyPrice();
            TradeNow = FALSE;
            NewOrdersPlaced = TRUE;
         }
      }
   }*/
  if(total > 0) 
    if(TradeNow)
    {
      //Print("PipStep = ",PipStep);
      iLots = NormalizeDouble(Lots * MathPow(LotExponent, total), lotdecimal);
      if (ShortTrade) 
      {
        ticket = SendMarketOrder(OP_SELL, iLots, 0, 0, MagicNumber, EAName + "-" + NumOfTrades + "-" + PipStep, Error);
      }
      if (LongTrade) 
      {
        ticket = SendMarketOrder(OP_BUY, iLots, 0, 0, MagicNumber, EAName + "-" + NumOfTrades + "-" + PipStep, Error);
      }
      if(ticket > 0)
      {
        TradeNow = FALSE;
        NewOrdersPlaced = TRUE;
        NeedModifyOrder = TRUE;
      }
      else
        return(0);
    }

  //===============================================================================
  // Çäåñü âûñòàâëÿþòñÿ îðäåðà, êîãäà â ðûíêå íåò îòêðûòûõ îðäåðîâ.
  // Ðåàëèçîâàíî òàê æå ãðÿçíî è êîðÿâî.
  // È òîæå ïîïûòàåìñÿ ïðèâåñòè ýòî íåïîäîáñòâî ê áîæåìó âèäó.
  //===============================================================================
  /* if (TradeNow && total < 1) {
      PrevCl = iClose(Symbol(), 0, 2);
      CurrCl = iClose(Symbol(), 0, 1);
      SellLimit = Bid;
      BuyLimit = Ask;
      if (!ShortTrade && !LongTrade) {
         NumOfTrades = total;
         iLots = NormalizeDouble(Lots * MathPow(LotExponent, NumOfTrades), lotdecimal);
         if (PrevCl > CurrCl) {
            if (iRSI(NULL, PERIOD_H1, 14, PRICE_CLOSE, 1) > RsiMinimum ) {
               ticket = OpenPendingOrder(1, iLots, SellLimit, slip, SellLimit, 0, 0, EAName + "-" + NumOfTrades, MagicNumber, 0, HotPink);
               if (ticket < 0) {
                  Print("Error: ", GetLastError());
                  return (0);
               }
               LastBuyPrice = FindLastBuyPrice();
               NewOrdersPlaced = TRUE;
            }
         } else {
            if (iRSI(NULL, PERIOD_H1, 14, PRICE_CLOSE, 1) < RsiMaximum ) {
               ticket = OpenPendingOrder(0, iLots, BuyLimit, slip, BuyLimit, 0, 0, EAName + "-" + NumOfTrades, MagicNumber, 0, Lime);
               if (ticket < 0) {
                  Print("Error: ", GetLastError());
                  return (0);
               }
               LastSellPrice = FindLastSellPrice();
               NewOrdersPlaced = TRUE;
            }
         }
         if (ticket > 0) expiration = TimeCurrent() + 60.0 * (60.0 * MaxTradeOpenHours);
         TradeNow = FALSE;
      }
   }*/
  if (TradeNow && total < 1)
  {
    Print("Îòêðûâàåì ïåðâûé îðäåð");
    ticket = 0;
    PrevCl = iClose(Symbol(), 0, 2);
    CurrCl = iClose(Symbol(), 0, 1);
    if (PrevCl > CurrCl) 
     RefreshRates();
    {
      Print("Âûïîëíåíî óñëîâèå SELL");
     
      if (Spread<=8)
      if (iRSI(NULL, PERIOD_H1, 14, PRICE_CLOSE, 1) > RsiMinimum + CCIminimum )if((iMACD(NULL,PERIOD_D1,12,26,9,PRICE_CLOSE,MODE_MAIN,0)<0) && (iMACD(NULL,PERIOD_M15,12,26,9,PRICE_CLOSE,MODE_MAIN,0)<0))
        Print("Ïðîâåðêà RSI ïðîéäåíà");
        
        ticket = SendMarketOrder(OP_SELL, Lots, TakeProfit, 0, MagicNumber, EAName + "-" + total , Error);
      }
    } 
    if (PrevCl < CurrCl) 
    {
      Print("Âûïîëíåíî óñëîâèå BUY");
       if (Spread<=8)
      if (iRSI(NULL, PERIOD_H1, 14, PRICE_CLOSE, 1) < RsiMaximum + CCImaximum ) if((iMACD(NULL,PERIOD_D1,12,26,9,PRICE_CLOSE,MODE_MAIN,0)>0) && (iMACD(NULL,PERIOD_M15,12,26,9,PRICE_CLOSE,MODE_MAIN,0)>0)) 
        Print("Ïðîâåðêà RSI ïðîéäåíà");
        ticket = SendMarketOrder(OP_BUY, Lots, TakeProfit, 0, MagicNumber, EAName + "-" + total , Error);
      }
    }
   
    
      
    
   
      
  

  //total = CountOfOrders();
   
  //===============================================================================
  // Çäåñü äîëæåí ïåðåñ÷èòûâàòüñÿ óðîâåíü ÒÏ äëÿ âñåõ îðäåðîâ â êó÷å, íî íàôèãà
  // ýòî äåëàòü â öèêëå ïåðåáîðà îðäåðîâ òàê è íå âêóðèë.
  // Ðåàëèçîâàíî êîðÿâî.
  // Ïîïûòàåìñÿ ïðèâåñòè ê áîæåìó âèäó.
  //===============================================================================
  
  
      /*for (cnt = OrdersTotal() - 1; cnt >= 0; cnt--) {
         OrderSelect(cnt, SELECT_BY_POS, MODE_TRADES);
         if (OrderSymbol() != Symbol() || OrderMagicNumber() != MagicNumber) continue;
         if (OrderSymbol() == Symbol() && OrderMagicNumber() == MagicNumber) {
            if (OrderType() == OP_BUY) {
               PriceTarget = AveragePrice + TakeProfit * Point;
               BuyTarget = PriceTarget;
               Stopper = AveragePrice - Stoploss * Point;
               flag = TRUE;
            }
         }
         if (OrderSymbol() == Symbol() && OrderMagicNumber() == MagicNumber) {
            if (OrderType() == OP_SELL) {
               PriceTarget = AveragePrice - TakeProfit * Point;
               SellTarget = PriceTarget + Takeprofit * point;
                NeedModifyOrder == TRUE;
                 NewOrdersPlaced = FALSE;
             
               flag = TRUE;
            }
         }
      }*/
   
    
      
    
    
    
      
     
    
  
   
  
    
    
      
     
        
         
            
     
    
  

//ííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííí
int CountOfOrders()
{
  int count = 0;
  for (int i = 0; i < OrdersTotal(); i++) 
    if (OrderSelect(i, SELECT_BY_POS, MODE_TRADES))
      if ((OrderSymbol() == Symbol()) && (OrderMagicNumber() == MagicNumber)) 
        if ((OrderType() == OP_SELL) || (OrderType() == OP_BUY)) 
          count++;
  return(count);
}

/*
int CountTrades() {
   int count = 0;
   for (int trade = OrdersTotal() - 1; trade >= 0; trade--) {
      OrderSelect(trade, SELECT_BY_POS, MODE_TRADES);
      if (OrderSymbol() != Symbol() || OrderMagicNumber() != MagicNumber) continue;
      if (OrderSymbol() == Symbol() && OrderMagicNumber() == MagicNumber)
         if (OrderType() == OP_SELL || OrderType() == OP_BUY) count++;
   }
   return (count);
}*/
//íííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííí

void CloseThisSymbolAll() {
   for (int trade = OrdersTotal() - 1; trade >= 0; trade--) {
      OrderSelect(trade, SELECT_BY_POS, MODE_TRADES);
      if (OrderSymbol() == Symbol()) {
         if (OrderSymbol() == Symbol() && OrderMagicNumber() == MagicNumber) {
            if (OrderType() == OP_BUY) OrderClose(OrderTicket(), OrderLots(), Bid, slippage, Blue);
            if (OrderType() == OP_SELL) OrderClose(OrderTicket(), OrderLots(), Ask, slippage, Red);
         }
         Sleep(1000);
      }
   }
}

//íííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííí

//int OpenPendingOrder(int pType, double pLots, double pLevel, int sp, double pr, int sl, int tp, string pComment, int pMagic, int pDatetime, color pColor) {
//   int ticket = 0;
//   int err = 0;
//   int c = 0;
//   int NumberOfTries = 100;
//   switch (pType) {
//   case 2:
//      for (c = 0; c < NumberOfTries; c++) {
//         ticket = OrderSend(Symbol(), OP_BUYLIMIT, pLots, pLevel, sp, StopLong(pr, sl), TakeLong(pLevel, tp), pComment, pMagic, pDatetime, pColor);
//         err = GetLastError();
//         if (err == 0/* NO_ERROR */) break;
//         if (!(err == 4/* SERVER_BUSY */ || err == 137/* BROKER_BUSY */ || err == 146/* TRADE_CONTEXT_BUSY */ || err == 136/* OFF_QUOTES */)) break;
//         Sleep(1000);
//      }
//      break;
//   case 4:
//      for (c = 0; c < NumberOfTries; c++) {
//         ticket = OrderSend(Symbol(), OP_BUYSTOP, pLots, pLevel, sp, StopLong(pr, sl), TakeLong(pLevel, tp), pComment, pMagic, pDatetime, pColor);
//         err = GetLastError();
//         if (err == 0/* NO_ERROR */) break;
//         if (!(err == 4/* SERVER_BUSY */ || err == 137/* BROKER_BUSY */ || err == 146/* TRADE_CONTEXT_BUSY */ || err == 136/* OFF_QUOTES */)) break;
//         Sleep(5000);
//      }
//      break;
//   case 0:
//      for (c = 0; c < NumberOfTries; c++) {
//         RefreshRates();
//         ticket = OrderSend(Symbol(), OP_BUY, pLots, NormalizeDouble(Ask,Digits), sp, NormalizeDouble(StopLong(Bid, sl),Digits), NormalizeDouble(TakeLong(Ask, tp),Digits), pComment, pMagic, pDatetime, pColor);
//         err = GetLastError();
//         if (err == 0/* NO_ERROR */) break;
//         if (!(err == 4/* SERVER_BUSY */ || err == 137/* BROKER_BUSY */ || err == 146/* TRADE_CONTEXT_BUSY */ || err == 136/* OFF_QUOTES */)) break;
//         Sleep(5000);
//      }
//      break;
//   case 3:
//      for (c = 0; c < NumberOfTries; c++) {
//         ticket = OrderSend(Symbol(), OP_SELLLIMIT, pLots, pLevel, sp, StopShort(pr, sl), TakeShort(pLevel, tp), pComment, pMagic, pDatetime, pColor);
//         err = GetLastError();
//         if (err == 0/* NO_ERROR */) break;
//         if (!(err == 4/* SERVER_BUSY */ || err == 137/* BROKER_BUSY */ || err == 146/* TRADE_CONTEXT_BUSY */ || err == 136/* OFF_QUOTES */)) break;
//         Sleep(5000);
//      }
//      break;
//   case 5:
//      for (c = 0; c < NumberOfTries; c++) {
//         ticket = OrderSend(Symbol(), OP_SELLSTOP, pLots, pLevel, sp, StopShort(pr, sl), TakeShort(pLevel, tp), pComment, pMagic, pDatetime, pColor);
//         err = GetLastError();
//         if (err == 0/* NO_ERROR */) break;
//         if (!(err == 4/* SERVER_BUSY */ || err == 137/* BROKER_BUSY */ || err == 146/* TRADE_CONTEXT_BUSY */ || err == 136/* OFF_QUOTES */)) break;
//         Sleep(5000);
//      }
//      break;
//   case 1:
//      for (c = 0; c < NumberOfTries; c++) {
//         ticket = OrderSend(Symbol(), OP_SELL, pLots, NormalizeDouble(Bid,Digits), sp, NormalizeDouble(StopShort(Ask, sl),Digits), NormalizeDouble(TakeShort(Bid, tp),Digits), pComment, pMagic, pDatetime, pColor);
//         err = GetLastError();
//         if (err == 0/* NO_ERROR */) break;
//         if (!(err == 4/* SERVER_BUSY */ || err == 137/* BROKER_BUSY */ || err == 146/* TRADE_CONTEXT_BUSY */ || err == 136/* OFF_QUOTES */)) break;
//         Sleep(5000);
//      }
//   }
//   return (ticket);
//}
/*íííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííí
double StopLong(double price, int stop) {
   if (stop == 0) return (0);
   else return (price - stop * Point);
}
//~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
double StopShort(double price, int stop) {
   if (stop == 0) return (0);
   else return (price + stop * Point);
}
//~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
double TakeLong(double price, int stop) {
   if (stop == 0) return (0);
   else return (price + stop * Point);
}
//~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
double TakeShort(double price, int stop) {
   if (stop == 0) return (0);
   else return (price - stop * Point);
}*/
//=========================================================================
int SendMarketOrder(int Type, double Lots, int TP, int SL, int Magic, string Cmnt, int& Error)
{
  double Price, Take, Stop;
  int Ticket, Slippage, Color, Err; 
  bool Delay = False;
  Print("Ôóíêöèÿ SendMarketOrder");
  while(!IsStopped())
  {
    if(!IsExpertEnabled())
    {
      Error = ERR_TRADE_DISABLED;
      Print("Ýêñïåðòó çàïðåùåíî òîðãîâàòü!");
      return(-1);
    }
    Print("Ýêñïåðòó ðàçðåøåíî òîðãîâàòü");
    if(!IsConnected())
    {
      Error = ERR_NO_CONNECTION;
      Print("Ñâÿçü îòñóòñòâóåò!");
      return(-1);
    }
    Print("Ñâÿçü ñ ñåðâåðîì óñòàíîâëåíà");
    if(IsTradeContextBusy())
    {
      Print("Òîðãîâûé ïîòîê çàíÿò!");
      Print("Îæèäàåì 3 ñåê...");
      Sleep(3000);
      Delay = True;
      continue;
    }
    Print("Òîðãîâûé ïîòîê ñâîáîäåí");
    if(Delay) 
    {
      Print("Îáíîâëÿåì êîòèðîâêè");
      RefreshRates();
      Delay = False;
    }
    else
    {
      Print("Çàäåðæåê íå áûëî");
    }
    switch(Type)
    {
      case OP_BUY:
        Print("Èíèöèàëèçèðóåì ïàðàìåòðû äëÿ BUY-îðäåðà");
        Price = NormalizeDouble( Ask, Digits);
        Take = IIFd(TP == 0, 0, NormalizeDouble( Ask + TP * Point, Digits));
        Stop = IIFd(SL == 0, 0, NormalizeDouble( Ask - SL * Point, Digits));
        Color = Blue;
        break;
      case OP_SELL:
        Print("Èíèöèàëèçèðóåì ïàðàìåòðû äëÿ SELL-îðäåðà");
        Price = NormalizeDouble( Bid, Digits);
        Take = IIFd(TP == 0, 0, NormalizeDouble( Bid - TP * Point, Digits));
        Stop = IIFd(SL == 0, 0, NormalizeDouble( Bid + SL * Point, Digits));
        Color = Red;
        break;
      default:
        Print("Òèï îðäåðà íå ñîîòâåòñòâóåò òðåáîâàíèÿì.");
        return(-1);
    }
    Slippage = MarketInfo(Symbol(), MODE_SPREAD);
    Print("Slippage = ",Slippage);
    if(IsTradeAllowed())
    {
      Print("Òîðãîâëÿ ðàçðåøåíà, îòïðàâëÿåì îðäåð...");
      Ticket = OrderSend(Symbol(), Type, Lots, Price, Slippage, Stop, Take, Cmnt, Magic, 0, Color);
      if(Ticket < 0)
      {
        Err = GetLastError();
        if (Err == 4   || /* SERVER_BUSY */
            //Err == 130 || /* INVALID_STOPS */ 
            Err == 135 || /* PRICE_CHANGED */ 
            Err == 137 || /* BROKER_BUSY */ 
            Err == 138 || /* REQUOTE */ 
            Err == 146 || /* TRADE_CONTEXT_BUSY */
            Err == 136 )  /* OFF_QUOTES */
        {
         
          Delay = True;
          continue;
        }
        else
        {
         
          break;
        }
      }
      break;
    }
    else
    {
      Print("Ýêñïåðòó çàïðåùåíî òîðãîâàòü èëè òîðãîâûé ïîòîê çàíÿò!");
      Print("Îæèäàåì 3 ñåê...");
      Sleep(3000);
      Delay = True;
      continue;
    }
  }
  Print("Îðäåð îòïðàâëåí óñïåøíî. Òèêåò = ",Ticket);
  return(Ticket);
}
//==================================================================
double IIFd(bool condition, double ifTrue, double ifFalse) 
{
  if (condition) return(ifTrue); else return(ifFalse);
}




//íííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííí
double CalculateProfit() 
{
  double Profit = 0;
  for (int i = 0; i < OrdersTotal(); i++) 
    if(OrderSelect(i, SELECT_BY_POS, MODE_TRADES))
      if ((OrderSymbol() == Symbol()) && (OrderMagicNumber() == MagicNumber))
        if ((OrderType() == OP_BUY) || (OrderType() == OP_SELL)) 
          Profit += OrderProfit();
  return (Profit);
}
//íííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííí
/*
void TrailingAlls(int pType, int stop, double AvgPrice) {
   int profit;
   double stoptrade;
   double stopcal;
   if (stop != 0) {
      for (int trade = OrdersTotal() - 1; trade >= 0; trade--) {
         if (OrderSelect(trade, SELECT_BY_POS, MODE_TRADES)) {
            if (OrderSymbol() != Symbol() || OrderMagicNumber() != MagicNumber) continue;
            if (OrderSymbol() == Symbol() || OrderMagicNumber() == MagicNumber) {
               if (OrderType() == OP_BUY) {
                  profit = NormalizeDouble((Bid - AvgPrice) / Point, 0);
                  if (profit < pType) continue;
                  stoptrade = OrderStopLoss();
                  stopcal = Stoploss;
                  if (stoptrade == 0.0 || (stoptrade != 0.0 && stopcal > stoptrade)) OrderModify(OrderTicket(), AvgPrice, stopcal, OrderTakeProfit(), 0, Aqua);
               }
               if (OrderType() == OP_SELL) {
                  profit = NormalizeDouble((AvgPrice - Ask) / Point, 0);
                  if (profit < pType) continue;
                  stoptrade = OrderStopLoss();
                  stopcal = Stoploss;
                  if (stoptrade == 0.0 || (stoptrade != 0.0 && stopcal < stoptrade)) OrderModify(OrderTicket(), AvgPrice, stopcal, OrderTakeProfit(), 0, Red);
               }
            }
            Sleep(1000);
         }
      }
   }
}*/
//íííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííí



//íííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííí

double FindLastBuyPrice() {
   double oldorderopenprice;
   int oldticketnumber;
   double unused = 0;
   int ticketnumber = 0;
   for (int cnt = OrdersTotal() - 1; cnt >= 0; cnt--) {
      OrderSelect(cnt, SELECT_BY_POS, MODE_TRADES);
      if (OrderSymbol() != Symbol() || OrderMagicNumber() != MagicNumber) continue;
      if (OrderSymbol() == Symbol() && OrderMagicNumber() == MagicNumber && OrderType() == OP_BUY) {
         oldticketnumber = OrderTicket();
         if (oldticketnumber > ticketnumber) {
            oldorderopenprice = OrderOpenPrice();
            unused = oldorderopenprice;
            ticketnumber = oldticketnumber;
         }
      }
   }
   return (oldorderopenprice);
}

double FindLastSellPrice() {
   double oldorderopenprice;
   int oldticketnumber;
   double unused = 0;
   int ticketnumber = 0;
   for (int cnt = OrdersTotal() - 1; cnt >= 0; cnt--) {
      OrderSelect(cnt, SELECT_BY_POS, MODE_TRADES);
      if (OrderSymbol() != Symbol() || OrderMagicNumber() != MagicNumber) continue;
      if (OrderSymbol() == Symbol() && OrderMagicNumber() == MagicNumber && OrderType() == OP_SELL) {
         oldticketnumber = OrderTicket();
         if (oldticketnumber > ticketnumber) {
            oldorderopenprice = OrderOpenPrice();
            unused = oldorderopenprice;
            ticketnumber = oldticketnumber;
         }
      }
   }
   return (oldorderopenprice);
}
//ííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííííí
double CalculateAveragePrice()
{
  double AveragePrice = 0;
  double Count = 0;
  for (int i = 0; i < OrdersTotal(); i++)
    if(OrderSelect(i, SELECT_BY_POS, MODE_TRADES))
      if (OrderSymbol() == Symbol() && OrderMagicNumber() == MagicNumber)
        if (OrderType() == OP_BUY || OrderType() == OP_SELL) 
        {
           AveragePrice += OrderOpenPrice() * OrderLots();
           Count += OrderLots();
        }
  if(AveragePrice > 0 && Count > 0)
    return( NormalizeDouble(AveragePrice / Count, Digits));
  else
    return(0);
}


bool ModifyOrder( double takeprofit)

{
  while(!IsStopped())
  {
    Print("Ôóíêöèÿ ModifyOrder");
    if(IsTradeContextBusy())
    {
      Print("Òîðãîâûé ïîòîê çàíÿò!");
      Sleep(3000);
      continue;
    }
    Print("Òîðãîâûé ïîòîê ñâîáîäåí");
    if(!IsTradeAllowed())
    {
      Print("Ýêñïåðòó çàïðåùåíî òîðãîâàòü èëè òîðãîâûé ïîòîê çàíÿò!");
      Sleep(3000);
      continue;
    }
    Print("Òîðãîâëÿ ðàçðåøåíà, ìîäèôèöèðóåì îðäåð #",OrderTicket());
    if(!OrderModify(OrderTicket(), OrderOpenPrice(), 0, NormalizeDouble(takeprofit,Digits), 0, Yellow))
    {
      Print("Íå óäàëîñü ìîäèôèöèðîâàòü îðäåð");
      int Err = GetLastError();
     
      break;
      //Sleep(1000);
      //continue;
    }
    else
    {
      Print("Ìîäèôèêàöèÿ îðäåðà âûïîëíåíà óñïåøíî");
      break;
    }
  }

  return(True);
  
}

 
Sorry!!! Didn't knew it would eating that much space... 
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