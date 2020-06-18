How can I connect 2 meta traders so I can test 2 different demo accounts by doing the exact same trades and see which one is more profitable?
Hello, can anybody help?
I've tried by setting up 2 different users on MQL5 and setting up a signal with one user. Is this the way to go?
Problem is, I can't find the signal with the other user, so I can't connect to it. I suspect the problem is the signal account is a demo account and this means it's not available to others. But then why does it let me open a demo account signal?
Thanks.
Your question doesn't make sense.
What do you mean 2 different users on MQL5? 2 different MQL5 accounts? If yes, this is not allowed.
Also I don't understand, are you trying to publish some signals or subscribe to a signal?
Your question doesn't make sense.
What do you mean 2 different users on MQL5? 2 different MQL5 accounts? If yes, this is not allowed.
Also I don't understand, are you trying to publish some signals or subscribe to a signal?
Yes, two users, using 2 different emails. Is it that strange?
I want to publish signals from one user and subscribe to this signal from the other user, so that I can have two meta traders doing the exact same operations.
Probably there are better ways to do that but I don't know them.
It is not allowed to have 2 different MQL5 accounts.
You can publish a public signal with your 1st MQL5 account and subscribe to it with the same MQL5 account with a different trading account.
You can search for your signal on the upper right corner of your MT4/5 terminal.
It is not allowed to have 2 different MQL5 accounts.
You can publish a public signal with your 1st MQL5 account and subscribe to it with the same MQL5 account with a different trading account.
You can search for your signal on the upper right corner of your MT4/5 terminal.
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
Hello, can anybody help?
I've tried by setting up 2 different users on MQL5 and setting up a signal with one user. Is this the way to go?
Problem is, I can't find the signal with the other user, so I can't connect to it. I suspect the problem is the signal account is a demo account and this means it's not available to others. But then why does it let me open a demo account signal?
Thanks.