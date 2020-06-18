How can I connect 2 meta traders so I can test 2 different demo accounts by doing the exact same trades and see which one is more profitable?

New comment
 

Hello, can anybody help?

I've tried by setting up 2 different users on MQL5 and setting up a signal with one user. Is this the way to go?

Problem is, I can't find the signal with the other user, so I can't connect to it. I suspect the problem is the signal account is a demo account and this means it's not available to others. But then why does it let me open a demo account signal?

Thanks.

 
jovasch:

Hello, can anybody help?

I've tried by setting up 2 different users on MQL5 and setting up a signal with one user. Is this the way to go?

Problem is, I can't find the signal with the other user, so I can't connect to it. I suspect the problem is the signal account is a demo account and this means it's not available to others. But then why does it let me open a demo account signal?

Thanks.

Your question doesn't make sense.

What do you mean 2 different users on MQL5? 2 different MQL5 accounts? If yes, this is not allowed.

Also I don't understand, are you trying to publish some signals or subscribe to a signal?

 
Eleni Anna Branou:

Your question doesn't make sense.

What do you mean 2 different users on MQL5? 2 different MQL5 accounts? If yes, this is not allowed.

Also I don't understand, are you trying to publish some signals or subscribe to a signal?

Yes, two users, using 2 different emails. Is it that strange?

I want to publish signals from one user and subscribe to this signal from the other user, so that I can have two meta traders doing the exact same operations. 

Probably there are better ways to do that but I don't know them.

 

It is not allowed to have 2 different MQL5 accounts.

You can publish a public signal with your 1st MQL5 account and subscribe to it with the same MQL5 account with a different trading account.

You can search for your signal on the upper right corner of your MT4/5 terminal.



 
Eleni Anna Branou:

It is not allowed to have 2 different MQL5 accounts.

You can publish a public signal with your 1st MQL5 account and subscribe to it with the same MQL5 account with a different trading account.

You can search for your signal on the upper right corner of your MT4/5 terminal.



ok, thanks, I'll try then.
New comment