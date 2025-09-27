Which terminal is better? - page 4
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Hundreds.
5, just not the latest build, the updated version is just awful, not the editor, the icons... who said that the editor is old-fashioned in terms of design, woe
they made brackets invisible for many people and now they made all icons skinnyfor progamers who spend half a day at the screen, stylization of icons should be the more fat - the better.
For a pro who spends half a day at a screen, the icon stylisation should be the fatter the better.
I didn't realise that the look of the buttons mattered to anyone. I only use hotkeys. I have never pressed buttons in the editor.
The only hotkey I have is for MQL5 Cloud Protector. I used to call it via menu, but now I've looked it up - there is a button for that.
Mouse is very slow, unfortunately. I think hotkeys save a dozen minutes every day and are not distracting at all.
I didn't realise that the appearance of the buttons mattered to anyone. I only use hotkeys, I have never pressed buttons in the editor.
The only hotkey I have is for MQL5 Cloud Protector. I used to call it via menu, but now I've looked it up - there is a button for that.
Mouse is very slow, unfortunately. I think hotkeys save a dozen minutes every day and do not distract me at all.
I'm normal so far, that's why I don't use hotkeys yet)
I can't even make out what's on the 24" stylizer and what's on the 27"))
the save button also do not understand what is shown, the first thing that comes to mind ... nn-e place
I'm still normal, so I don't use hotkeys yet)
You're wrong. Fxsaber is right.
Figure out for yourself what things you often do with the mouse, and see if there is such a hotkey. And then at least two or three working days (well, or not working, but when you have a lot of code to write) try to use them. And you'll see how much more convenient it is.
The mouse is sensible for the occasional action where the hotkey is quickly forgotten.
P.S.
By the way, I've noticed that I myself use the mouse in some cases where hottkey would be much more convenient. Hmmm... Started getting used to it...
As for "which terminal is better" - for development and testing it is definitely MT5.
For real work... I haven't had such a question, my accounts are old, so they still work on MT4.
My main "trading" computer has been running around the clock for a few years now:
It runs four MT4 terminals, (threeTrading Systems League divisionsplus the main real account), Torrent and Firefox for occasional bounces:
The best terminal is mt5 - only true, I like this one
It's simple and I feel comfortable in it.
\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\
this terminal is installed in Linux - I copied it to Windows 11 from there
That's you in vain. Fxsaber is right.
Figure out for yourself what things you often do with the mouse, and see if there is such a hotkey. And then at least for a couple or three working days (well, or not working days, but when you have a lot of code to write) try to use them. And you'll see how much more convenient it is.
The mouse is sensible for rare actions where the hotkey is quickly forgotten.
copy/paste, of course I use them, but the rest... I don't have ready-made code in my head to type it in as text and then use hotkeys,
so there's no loss of time for me.
Please tell me where in MT5 this setting is located: