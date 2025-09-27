Which terminal is better? - page 6
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1. try it with no keyboard at all (only the screen) - even if not immediately, but the amount of text (and code as well) will be dramatically reduced (here's an example).
2. I do not compile through at all.
3. Ctrl+C, Ctrl+V is an exception (a common combination)
4. I comment several lines in a row in a different way
Well, so you wrote "I agree" without any reservations that some do use...)))
4. It's easier to highlight a couple of lines, at least partially and press "Ctrl+"" (in Cyrillic letter e), however, for this operation have to throw the mouse and right hand press. And remove the comment "Ctrl+;" ("g" in Cyrillic).
Also, to select a line completely - click on the line number on the left. To select several rows in a row - drag and drop the clamped mouse on the rows numbering. Makes it very easy...
Copy the selection - look where the buttons are... left little finger ctrl + index finger 'c'
Paste from clipboard the same way but with index finger 'v'
here's the paste/copy and I use when multiple, just because of convenience right ctrl+ins and shift+ins. If you were present only with C and V, you'd forget what hotkeys are, fingers squirming, I have a manual expander for that.
On the subject, 4k and 5k are different tools for different tasks. Trading and coding are, after all, different types of execution. The purpose is the same, but the types of work and algorithms are many and different.
Judging by new versions of 4ka and its new capabilities in the tester and in combat, the developers may have a similar opinion).
The main difference is the lack of optimization, and I think that is correct and do not need to change it.
Well, so you wrote 'I agree' with no reservations that some do use...))
4. It's easier to select a couple of lines, at least partially, and press "Ctrl+"" (in Cyrillic letter e), however, for this operation have to throw the mouse and right hand press. And remove the comment "Ctrl+;" ("g" in Cyrillic).
Also, to select a line completely - click on the line number on the left. To select several rows in a row - drag and drop the clamped mouse on the rows numbering. Makes it very easy...
About ctrl+ej
I didn't know, thanks)
The Chinese have come up with this for me. The keyboard is 15 years old. Nothing to replace it with)))
here it is, the best terminal :
not even in terms of functionality and compilation speed (i doubt it even has that feature)
just de facto: the Bloomberg terminal is like the latest Apple or an old Ferrari - a marker and a pinnacle.
About ctrl+ej
Didn't know, thanks)
The Chinese have come up with this for me. The keyboard is 15 years old. Nothing to exchange it for)))
I can't find a mouse like that.
Mine died and now I'm struggling.
I can't find a mouse like that.
mine died and now I'm struggling.
It's a good device.
A "mouse" is like a shoe, just to measure) + more buttons...to pick up.
I can't find a mouse like that.
mine died and now I'm struggling.
I used to have one, it was a long time ago, then it was discontinued.
Got anA4Tech X-710BK instead.
It has not lost any functionality and size of the last one. This one is even better.
I can't find a mouse like that.
Mine died and now I'm struggling.
Exactly ! A4Tech Office 8K - I have the same one, still works...
Great thing, and the buttons are very handy. My small ones, next to the scroll wheel, are usually set to copy-paste. The ones on the side are for page turning...
Well, I need to find one now... I don't have one...
And I used to have a good keyboard from Oclick - it had wonderful office buttons for copypaste, for calling applications - it was very handy...
Eh...
i have a4tech, i bought my first keyboard it was in an international package, the mark on the box russians, i cleaned a couple of times, i finally went to buy the same one and in the box it was another pure russians, it was already so bad in quality, i got a keyboard from MS, it is waterproof and minimal set of keys, and as luckily i have not flooded once in 2 years) model Wired keyboard 600Razer mice only in our shops unrealistically expensive (feature of the company), in China in the area of 1tr most inexpensive, like me.