Which terminal is better? - page 7
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I used to have one, it was a long time ago, then it was discontinued.
Got theA4Tech X-710BK instead.
No loss in functionality and size compared to the last one. This one is even better.
Like me )) only I have the MK (small), And there are the same, only the model where the button is not lit, also small. Mine almost all have a problem with the double click button(( handy but defective a lot
i have a4tech, i bought my first keyboard it was in an international package, the mark on the box was russian, i cleaned a couple of times, i finally went to buy the same one and in the box it was another pure russians, Finally went to buy the same but it was in a box of another purely russians, and there was already so bad in quality, rudder, background in the headphones, bad company, bought a MS keyboard, it is waterproof and a minimum set of keys, and as luckily not once in 2 years have not filled) model Wired keyboard 600
Nope. MS keyboard and mouse have to be usable. I haven't seen anything good from MS. I want to have small buttons near the scroll wheel, and two buttons on the side, under the thumb.
And I want a keyboard that has buttons for copypaste, and a few more... Ideally, programmable.
No. The keyboard and mouse have to be usable. I haven't seen anything good from MS. But this a4tech is a great mouse, and this is the second one, the first one worked back in early 2000, and now I want the same one. I want small buttons next to the wheel, and I want two buttons on the side, under the thumb.
And I want a keyboard that has buttons for copypaste, and a few more... Ideally, programmable.
MS is the one who cares and thinks, A4tech is the most rubbish in china (mass market). they don't develop or think anything through, this company is for poor people in china. and all manufacturers have side buttons, there is nowhere without them.
and your oklik, it's from china, but specifically for rf)
i have a4tech, i bought my first keyboard it was in an international package, the mark on the box was russian, i cleaned a couple of times, i finally went to buy the same one and in the box it was another pure russians, my keyboard has been manufactured in my home country and i don't know how to install it in my home country and i don't know how to install it in my school.Razer mice are only unrealistically expensive in our shops (a feature of the company), in China in the vicinity of 1tr most inexpensive as mine.
That's not a Razer. Also thought shitryu order in China, the sensor is cheap, the price is inflated by 10 times.
p.s. A4Tech is top for its money. At least the sensor does not tear.
Price quality - logitech.
About the keyboard, not so important name, take any mechanical one on the switches cheri, it will be better.
I can't find a mouse like that.
Mine died and now I'm struggling.
I've been using it for about 8 years now, maybe longer - I've forgotten, but not less.
I've been using it for about 8 years now, maybe longer, but not less.
The man has a lot of buttons there (irreplaceable) and this is just a mouse(
the man has a lot of buttons (irreplaceable) and this is just a mouse(
Why so many buttons? - I've never played a game on a computer, so I don't know why there are so many buttons on the mouse.
Why so many buttons? - it must be a gaming mouse. i've never played games on a computer, so i don't know why i need so many buttons on my mouse.
i personally have 3 extra buttons. it's important to me that the mouse is small. so the choice is limited but i would also choose more buttons)
2 buttons under my thumb switch pages in the browser left/right. (I got used to it there is no way back)
button near the wheel, double click is used to open folders/labels. where more than 1 click is required. (handy)
I personally have 3 extra buttons. it's important to me that the mouse is small. so the choice is limited but otherwise I would also choose more buttons)
2 buttons under the thumb switch pages in the browser left/right. (I got used to it there is no way back)
button near the wheel, double click is used to open folders/labels. where more than 1 click is required. (handy)
I've been browsing, so i've decided to get a new one as well. i can only find one with 6 buttons - no more than 6, i think.
I've been browsing - I've decided to get a new one too, but I only found one with 6 buttons - I don't think there are more than 6.
It's better to feel it in a shop. And find out what you can do with the buttons. Extra buttons can be annoying. BECAUSE many things are designed by people who don't use them themselves - that's the trouble with the modern world(.