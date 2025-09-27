Which terminal is better? - page 3
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The terminal itself looks how long ago your codes were compiled and compiles them in the background. The speed depends on the computer, just previously the MetaEditor process was visible, maybe in the new builds this process was hidden.
That is, if I delete all the sources (.mq5 files) from data directory, in theory, the terminal will not take resources for this anymore?
So, if I delete all the source code (.mq5 files) from the data directory, in theory, the terminal won't draw any more resources to it?
Hmm. I haven't done any such exploratory experiments.
Apparently, this is not the case everywhere.
You forgot to add that the terminals are not out of the box, but specially optimised for battlefield operation and it took a lot of time to figure out the nuances of optimisation
You forgot to add that the terminals are not out of the box, but specially optimised for combat work and it took a lot of time to figure out the nuances of optimisation
Probably the only settings that affect resource consumption.
Combat Advisors - yes, that's where the time went.
Probably the only settings that affect resource consumption.
at least also the minimum market watch
Combat advisers - yes, that's where the time has gone.
How many trades per day does a combat advisor make?
The amount of RAM used is by no means the most important metric. On the contrary - optimisation, caching for better performance inevitably leads to memory consumption. Therefore it is an indirect indicator that MT5 is a more advanced terminal.
I myself always try to create index arrays to increase performance. Reducing RAM consumption is the third thing I worry about. The first two are performance and visualisation.
Of course, I have a lot of complaints about MT5 myself. But still programming in MQL4 has become an ascesis for me.
How many trades per day does a combat advisor make?
Hundreds.
at least still a minimum market watch
I close all internal windows of the terminal by pressing the hotkey, reduce marketwatch to minimum, minimize all charts, the terminal and the alert window. In MT4 and MT5.