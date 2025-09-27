Which terminal is better?
It is often said that MetaTrader 5 is better than MT4. How then can one explain this picture:
In all running terminals ONE chart is open, in the market overview there are 9 symbols everywhere. There are no EAs or indicators on the charts. Everywhere is set to Maximum bars in window = 500.
Why does MT5 terminal, all other conditions being equal, consumes memory almost five times (!) more than 3 MT4 terminals put together?
Incorrect comparison - you have not specified: is this the first launch of MetaTrader 5? You didn't show the load by MetaEditor processes ...
It's the little things. The tester is better in mt5. And you could put more RAM, in my opinion.
A tester is better, there's no point arguing with that. But I am talking specifically about the trading terminal. In my case, two different terminals perform the same tasks - they show quotes for 9 instruments and one chart. But at the same time one terminal consumes 23 MB of memory, while the other consumes 468 MB. This raises some doubts in my mind.
Switching to MT5 (and any other platform) should have only one good reason - more profits. The rest, like fashion to modern trends, support, perspective, etc. - is more of a self belief.
I totally agree with you! The logic here is very simple: more terminals run - more profit. And so far the comparison is not in favour of MT5.
A tester is better, there's no point arguing with that. But I am talking specifically about the trading terminal. In my case, two different terminals perform the same tasks - they show quotes for 9 instruments and one chart. But at the same time one terminal consumes 23 MB of memory, while the other consumes 468 MB. It generates some doubts in my head.
Apparently, this is not the case everywhere.
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It is often said that MetaTrader 5 is better than MT4. How then can one explain this picture:
In all running terminals ONE chart is open, in the market overview there are 9 symbols everywhere. There are no EAs or indicators on the charts. Everywhere is set to Maximum bars in window = 500.
Why MT5 terminal, all other conditions being equal, consumes memory almost five times (!) more than 3 MT4 terminals taken together?