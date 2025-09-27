Which terminal is better? - page 5
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Please advise where in MT5 this setting is located:
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What terminal is better?
Vladimir Karputov, 2021.09.28 19:28
In the terminal settings:
copy/paste, of course I do, but the rest... I don't have ready-made code in my head to type it in as text and then use hotkeys,
so there's no loss of time for me.
Well, I use "find and replace", "switch windows", "compile (one or all open)", "close tab", "comment/uncomment", "rename file" all the time...
I'll think about it - I may remember something else...
In the terminal settings
This setting in the Russian localisation is called "Max bars in window". In my original screenshot it is to the right of the one I asked about. Here is a screenshot from MT4 in English locale to make it clearer:
This setting in the Russian localisation is called "Max bars in window". In my screenshot it is to the right of the one I asked about. Here is a screenshot from MT4 in English locale to make it clearer:
I can show the setting a third time too - until you realise that now THIS IS ONE SETTING.
I can show the setting a third time too - until you realise that THIS IS ONE setting now.
Thank you, I see.
Thank you, I see.
I'm still normal, so I don't use hotkeys yet)
I agree. Especially as the mouse is faster than remembering the key combination
Is it quicker to move the cursor to a panel or even a menu than to press a key combination? Are you kidding me?
I hold the mouse with my right hand and work the keys with my left. For example a few common ones:
Highlight a word - ctrl+left mouse button. This is instead of a double-click with the mouse. Or the most primitive select with the pressed button...
Copy the selected fragment - look where the buttons are ... left little finger ctrl + index finger 'c'
Paste from clipboard the same way, just with index finger 'v'
It's quicker to move the mouse cursor than pressing F7 or F5??? Are you kidding me?
Or do you think memorizing 5-7 keyboard shortcuts is hard? Harder than memorizing a sequence of parameters in a function?
I was chatting with someone on Skype recently and saw that he was commenting on a line with two '/' signs and so on for several lines in a row. That's a real bummer...
1. try it without a keyboard at all (only the screen) - even if not immediately, but the amount of text (and code as well) will be dramatically reduced
2. I don't compile directly through
3. Ctrl+C, Ctrl+V are exceptions.
4. I comment several lines in a row in a different way
I was chatting to someone on Skype recently and saw that he was commenting on a post with two '/' signs and so on for several lines in a row. It's really weird...
Well, I do that a lot...
When you have one or two lines, it's not sure that "Home-slash-slash" combination is more difficult than "Ctrl-something", especially when you often hit the adjacent key and another function is called instead of commenting.