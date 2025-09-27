Which terminal is better? - page 8
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It is better to feel it in a shop. And find out what you can do with the buttons. Unnecessary buttons can be annoying. BECAUSE many things are designed by people who don't use them themselves - that's the trouble with the modern world(.
added to the cart - seems not expensive and battery-operated. except that I do not know I have a regular battery, almost half a year works.
I've added it to my basket - it doesn't seem to be expensive and it's battery powered - but I don't know if I have a regular battery and it's been running for more than half a year.
It's up to you. But I like mice with a tail only))) I used to have a wireless mouse and when the batteries would run out it would start to glitch + buy those batteries. "A trader has no time to run for batteries")))
That's up to you. But I like mice with a tail only)) _ used to have a wireless mouse and when the batteries would run out it would start to glitch + buy those batteries. "a trader has no time to run for batteries")))
My laptop - in an emergency, if the battery runs out, I use a touch screen mouse.
I have a laptop - if the battery runs out, I have to use the touch screen, but the wires annoy me for some reason, I can rip them out with the roots.
With a laptop, it's more complicated. The wires can get in the way.
I added it to my basket - it doesn't seem to be expensive and it's battery powered - but I don't know if I have a regular battery and it's been running for about half a year.
I bought a mouse like that, used it for a day and threw it in the trash.
It is better to feel in a shop. And find out what you can do with the buttons. Unnecessary buttons can be annoying. BECAUSE many things are designed by people who don't use them themselves - that's the trouble with the modern world(.
You don't have a Razer. I also thought I'd order from China, the sensor is cheap, the price is 10 times overpriced.
p.s. A4Tech is top-notch for the money. At least the sensor does not tear.
Price quality - logitech.
About the keyboard, not so important name, take any mechanical keyboard on the switches Cheri, it will be better.
On taobao in a branded shop with carpet ordered, firmware firm, you can set up macros under MQL commands) at least on the side buttons to copy-paste)
You can copy and paste from the side buttons on your X7 using the firmware as well, Georges
I added it to my basket - it doesn't seem to be expensive and it's battery powered - but I don't know if I have a regular battery and it's been running for about half a year.
In terms of longevity, the Logitech mouse, on one fingertip battery from Fixprice, lasts a year and a half.
In terms of longevity - Logitech mouse, on one fingertip battery from fixprice lives a year and a half.
I will support, it sleeps well and seems to use quality charge, very long hold, the other wireless ones will be 2 times less, but I found the clicks of this company loud, and I have a problem with the wheel, I rarely use it,
I like their sleep technology, never once in 5 years have I switched it off, 2-3 times I gave it dead batteries and it worked for a year without a hitch, before the battery was completely dead.
I ordered it on taobao in a brand shop along with the carpet, firmware firm, you can set up macros for MQL commands) at least on the side buttons copy-paste)
George, you can also copy and paste on the sides of the X7 via the firmware
Yeah, and the code beats the original, well the sensor there isn't the right one. Video shot, the Chinese 50% refunded.
Looks 100% original, inside is not the original.