A win-win forex trading system. First test round. - page 5

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Account_:
I will have to close with my hands.
Hardcore.
And don't inflate the number of positions open (not enough hands to close or a stopout will close everything for me).

That's all ;)

Is there anything we can do to help?

 
Account_:
To take the minus part of the loc in the plus, not the stop.

The minus side of the loc, for example 3 figures. To take from this side e.g. 4500 pips to the plus (with a bigger lot) and withdraw, leaving the equity on top.

Use the free margin to add new positions.
Take a positive result of closed positions off the balance.

Until the stopout, it is difficult to control the margin level in %, not to overload the indicator.

Stopout = first round.

The point is to withdraw your + profit and use free margin for as long as possible.

This can all be done without lock. But I need exactly the lock and its minus side with a plus in balance and profit.

A simple stop can solve the issue. Open on the trend and add to the position on the trend.

But there will not be that minus part of the lock in profit that I need, apart from the profit on the trend.

Let's write an EA and make sure. MQL-4 or MQL-5 ?

We launch the Expert Advisor, it immediately opens two opposite positions (if it is MQL-5) or two opposite orders for MQL-4

After a while, in one direction it opens +$100 in the other -$100

What next?

[Deleted]  
Алексей Тарабанов:

Is there anything we can do to help?

Yes, in the process of realising the idea.
[Deleted]  
Konstantin Erin:

Let's write an EA and make sure. MQL-4 or MQL-5 ?

Run the Expert Advisor, it immediately opens two opposite positions (if MQL-5) or two opposite orders for MQL-4

After a while, in one direction it opens +$100 in the other -$100

What next?

Okay.
That's what will need to be done - to try and write an EA or something else.
But after it is implemented in the account... with comments.

 
Konstantin Erin:

Let's write an EA and make sure. MQL-4 or MQL-5 ?

Run the Expert Advisor, it immediately opens two opposite positions (if MQL-5) or two opposite orders for MQL-4

After a while, in one direction it opens +$100 in the other -$100

What next?

Next, an average of -$100
 
Why would you open a lock and wait for the price to go somewhere? Look at the chart, it's gone somewhere at any point in time relative to some past point in time. Why wait? It is better to act right away. Thus, we have: if the price is now at the bottom relative to the recent past - you must buy, if it is upwards - you must sell. In other words, they suggest to open against the trend. So, this is a super strategy.
 
Dmitry Fedoseev:
And why would you open a lot and wait for the price to go somewhere? Look at the chart, it has gone somewhere at any time in relation to some past point in time. Why wait? It is better to act right away. Thus, we have: if the price is now at the bottom relative to the recent past - you must buy, if it is upwards - you must sell. In other words, they suggest to open against the trend. So, this is a super strategy.

and it's lower and lower

with a lock we have at least a profit on half of the risk

We have another half, let's average.
 
Renat Akhtyamov:

and it's lower and lower

By lock we have at least a profit on half of the risk.

We have another half, so we average out.

Lok: you bought 1 kg of potatoes for 50 rubles and sold 1 kg for 49 rubles (spread).

Bottom line: no fries and no ruble.

PS. And that's only if you close by OrderCloseBy(), and if each trade separately, there are no two rubles.
 
PapaYozh:

Lok: you bought 1 kg of potatoes for 50 rubles and sold 1 kg for 49 (spread).

Bottom line: no fries and no rouble.

PS. And it's only if you close by OrderCloseBy(), and if every trade separately, there are no two rubles.

average without closing and see what happens to the spread ;)


 
Renat Akhtyamov:

average without closing and see what happens to the spread ;)


Once you have "averaged", you no longer have a full loc.

That is, you have a lost ruble and a sold 1kg of potatoes to buy.

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