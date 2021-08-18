A win-win forex trading system. First test round. - page 5
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I will have to close with my hands.
Is there anything we can do to help?
Let's write an EA and make sure. MQL-4 or MQL-5 ?
We launch the Expert Advisor, it immediately opens two opposite positions (if it is MQL-5) or two opposite orders for MQL-4
After a while, in one direction it opens +$100 in the other -$100
What next?
Is there anything we can do to help?
Let's write an EA and make sure. MQL-4 or MQL-5 ?
Run the Expert Advisor, it immediately opens two opposite positions (if MQL-5) or two opposite orders for MQL-4
After a while, in one direction it opens +$100 in the other -$100
What next?
Let's write an EA and make sure. MQL-4 or MQL-5 ?
Run the Expert Advisor, it immediately opens two opposite positions (if MQL-5) or two opposite orders for MQL-4
After a while, in one direction it opens +$100 in the other -$100
What next?
And why would you open a lot and wait for the price to go somewhere? Look at the chart, it has gone somewhere at any time in relation to some past point in time. Why wait? It is better to act right away. Thus, we have: if the price is now at the bottom relative to the recent past - you must buy, if it is upwards - you must sell. In other words, they suggest to open against the trend. So, this is a super strategy.
and it's lower and lower
with a lock we have at least a profit on half of the riskWe have another half, let's average.
and it's lower and lower
By lock we have at least a profit on half of the risk.We have another half, so we average out.
Lok: you bought 1 kg of potatoes for 50 rubles and sold 1 kg for 49 rubles (spread).
Bottom line: no fries and no ruble.PS. And that's only if you close by OrderCloseBy(), and if each trade separately, there are no two rubles.
Lok: you bought 1 kg of potatoes for 50 rubles and sold 1 kg for 49 (spread).
Bottom line: no fries and no rouble.PS. And it's only if you close by OrderCloseBy(), and if every trade separately, there are no two rubles.
average without closing and see what happens to the spread ;)
average without closing and see what happens to the spread ;)
Once you have "averaged", you no longer have a full loc.
That is, you have a lost ruble and a sold 1kg of potatoes to buy.