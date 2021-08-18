A win-win forex trading system. First test round. - page 3
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Why are you attacking locke? It's a great way to cheat the small-minded investor. Advanced dudes push through "hedges" - the lock on the rings. Take a good look at the signals.
One of the ways of working as a hedge. Lock is nowhere near as good.
Ahem, I had a freelance order similar to this one last week. But the client has disappeared. Also there was a talk about free margin etc.
Is it a fashion or is it you, my dear customer, who got caught?)
One of the ways of working as a hedge. Lock is nowhere near as good.
Wow, it's like a terminal in a terminal))
That is the distance travelled in pips from the starting point. The chart is not informative, all the essence and calculations are in the basement indicators
The strategy uses the following trading techniques:
can you explain the sequence of lock breaking?
I can suggest the following options.
1) If sideways, put a TP on each order at breakeven level. After some time they will both close.
2) If the trend starts, we wait for the trend reversal. When the price breaks through a significant level, for example, an extremum of a daily or weekly candle, and then turns around, we close one of the orders which are at profit. And we enter with a larger lot as the price moves. When Breakeven level is reached, we close both orders.
We can think of a lot of variants. Do not try to blame me, proving the inferiority of lots. I am just explaining here that lots can be broken, although it may cause some difficulties.
can you explain the sequence of actions to resolve the loca?
Ahem, there was a freelance order just like that last week. The customer disappeared, though. Also talked about free margin, etc.
Is it a fashion or are you, my dear customer, caught?)