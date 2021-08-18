A win-win forex trading system. First test round. - page 3

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Why are you attacking locke? It's a great way to cheat the small-minded investor. Advanced dudes push through "hedges" - the lock on the rings. Take a good look at the signals.

 

One of the ways of working as a hedge. Lock is nowhere near as good.


 
Account_:

Locks are opened only after adding free margin. Work on closing the loss-making part of the loci for the instrument also starts after the margin has been added. How much margin should be added, why, variants of getting out of deficit, etc. - as the situation develops.

Ahem, I had a freelance order similar to this one last week. But the client has disappeared. Also there was a talk about free margin etc.

Is it a fashion or is it you, my dear customer, who got caught?)

 
Vitaly Muzichenko:

One of the ways of working as a hedge. Lock is nowhere near as good.


Wow, it's like a terminal in a terminal))
I wonder what price scale corresponds to cadjpy or nzdchf.
 
CHINGIZ MUSTAFAEV:
Wow, it's like a terminal in a terminal))
I wonder what the price scale corresponds to cadjpy or nzdchf.

That is the distance travelled in pips from the starting point. The chart is not informative, all the essence and calculations are in the basement indicators

 
Account_:
The strategy uses the following trading techniques:

- loco
- averaging
- martingale
- Free margin (deposit)

0% Algotrading


The essence is as follows:

We open lots on several instruments.

When an instrument has jumped too far to one side, we draw the profit side and "average"/"settle" this instrument to the profit side.

Decisions which lots to place and where, when to cover, to average, to increase a lot, to add margin, etc. - Depends on account manager.

Goal: to make one round of Tracks with Profit.
There are 3 instruments in one lot at the moment.

1 round of Tracks with Profit = close all positions in your account, and take Profit.

Details, notes, arguments, criticism ->
in comments.


can you explain the sequence of actions to break the loc?
 
Renat Akhtyamov:
can you explain the sequence of lock breaking?

I can suggest the following options.

1) If sideways, put a TP on each order at breakeven level. After some time they will both close.

2) If the trend starts, we wait for the trend reversal. When the price breaks through a significant level, for example, an extremum of a daily or weekly candle, and then turns around, we close one of the orders which are at profit. And we enter with a larger lot as the price moves. When Breakeven level is reached, we close both orders.

We can think of a lot of variants. Do not try to blame me, proving the inferiority of lots. I am just explaining here that lots can be broken, although it may cause some difficulties.

 
First test lap on Dante) Forex traders sit partly in the fourth and partly (ludomaniacs) in the seventh)
[Deleted]  
Renat Akhtyamov:
can you explain the sequence of actions to resolve the loca?
As the situation with the locs develops. As long as the price has not jumped that far to one side...
[Deleted]  
Sofiia Butenko:

Ahem, there was a freelance order just like that last week. The customer disappeared, though. Also talked about free margin, etc.

Is it a fashion or are you, my dear customer, caught?)

Thoughts just happened to coincide. Someone thought earlier and wrote/ordered, someone later. The links under the posts also find similar thoughts in the history of the forum all the time ;)
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