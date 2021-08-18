A win-win forex trading system. First test round. - page 11
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I need specific algorithms: I got a hit, one order is +100, other is -100. What to do next, what to close, where to open, where to put stops
Need specific algorithms: Locked, one order +100 other -100. What to do next, what to close, where to open, where to place stops?
If he knew that, he would not have started this branch. He would have been cutting his own money and keeping silent.)
Need specific algorithms: Locked, one order +100 other -100. What to do next, what to close, where to open, where to put stops
Let's imagine two scenarios, just like different realities.
The situation with the lock.
Margin is taken on 2 positions, the result at the moment (if we ignore the spread) is zero.
We close a positive position (say, BAY), then, depending on the situation, the second position (SELL) is closed,
with some result. The result of all this is some kind of plus or minus.
A situation without a lock.
At the same point in time you would close a positive position (in the case of a lock),
you open a sell. Then, depending on the situation, you close it with a plus or minus. The result of all this is some kind of plus or min us.
The outcome of both situations, if you don't take into account the costs in the form of spread and possible commissions, is the same.
The only difference is in the use of margin, and in the size of the balance at the moment. Closing a positive position will to some extent unload the deposit by adding balance.
It will allow you to use margin to get out of deficit. But it all makes sense if the depo is loaded to the brim.
And yes, the lock situation takes away the extra spread and possible commission.
Maxim mentioned something similarabove. Using such tricks is just self-deception.
Let's imagine two scenarios, just like different realities.
The situation with the lock.
Margin is taken on 2 positions, the result at the moment (if we ignore the spread) is zero.
We close a positive position (say, BAY), then, depending on the situation, the second position (SELL) is closed,
with some result. The result of all this is a certain plus or minus.
A situation without a lock.
At the same point in time you would close a positive position (in the case of a lock),
you open a sell. Then, depending on the situation, you close it with a plus or minus. The result of all this is some kind of plus or min us.
The outcome of both situations, if you don't consider the costs in the form of spread and possible commissions at all, is the same.
The only difference is in the use of margin, and in the size of the balance at the moment. Closing a positive position will to some extent unload the deposit by adding balance.
It will allow you to use margin to get out of deficit. But it all makes sense if the depo is loaded to the brim.
And yes, the lock situation takes away the extra spread and possible commission.
Maxim mentioned something similarabove. Using such tricks is just self-defeating.
You don't know how much spread is taken away by any trade.
think about how much spread has been given away in a fortnight ;)))
but should i regret it?
I DON'T!
the spread is taken away by every transaction, isn't it?
guess how much spread is given away in a fortnight ;)))
but is it worth regretting it?
I DON'T!
the spread is taken away by every transaction, isn't it?
guess how much spread is given away in a fortnight ;)))
but is it worth regretting it?
I DON'T!
1400! That must be a very good algorithm to beat off spreads with commissions like that. Does it make trades all the time?) But in principle it should be so, this is a trending topic.