A win-win forex trading system. First test round. - page 10
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But then the exact reason would be lost immediately, because regardless of where you open the lock, you open it anyway to one side or the other, and it is analogous to the opening of an order and it will be like that in any other situation.
I use the lock to simplify the algorithm.
Someone else says you can only make small profits with a martin.
Here's 2.5 months of doubling the deposit. With a maximum drawdown of about 20%
I use the lock to simplify the algorithm.
Someone else says you can only make small profits with a martin.
Here's 2.5 months of doubling the deposit. With a maximum drawdown of about 20%.
Yeah, in the last few months, right?
Run it on a trend, like the canadian January-June 2020
Yeah, in recent months, right?
Run it on a trend, e.g. on the Canadian for January-June 2020.
The Canadian has lower volatility than the pound (in the previous report the pound), so the number of trades and accordingly the profitability is significantly lower. I don't like the Canadian at all.
The Canadian has lower volatility than the pound (in the previous report the pound), so the number of trades and therefore the profitability is significantly lower. I don't like the Canadian at all.
Now that's super!!!
Isn't that super compared to your TS? You have 150% a day!
I use the lock to simplify the algorithm.
Someone else says you can only make small profits with a martin.
Here's 2.5 months of doubling the deposit. With a maximum drawdown of about 20%
Am I the only one who doesn't understand why there are pictures from the tester when there is such a profitable EA?
This is a new advisor, I haven't finished developing it yet.
Am I the only one who does not understand why there are pictures from the tester when there is such a profitable Expert Advisor?
It takes time to implement.
sure
for example above
there's a million algotraders out there.