A win-win forex trading system. First test round. - page 10

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CHINGIZ MUSTAFAEV:
But then the exact reason would be lost immediately, because regardless of where you open the lock, you open it anyway to one side or the other, and it is analogous to the opening of an order and it will be like that in any other situation.

I use the lock to simplify the algorithm.

Someone else says you can only make small profits with a martin.

Here's 2.5 months of doubling the deposit. With a maximum drawdown of about 20%


 
khorosh:

I use the lock to simplify the algorithm.

Someone else says you can only make small profits with a martin.

Here's 2.5 months of doubling the deposit. With a maximum drawdown of about 20%.

Yeah, in the last few months, right?

Run it on a trend, like the canadian January-June 2020

 
Renat Akhtyamov:

Yeah, in recent months, right?

Run it on a trend, e.g. on the Canadian for January-June 2020.

The Canadian has lower volatility than the pound (in the previous report the pound), so the number of trades and accordingly the profitability is significantly lower. I don't like the Canadian at all.


 
khorosh:

The Canadian has lower volatility than the pound (in the previous report the pound), so the number of trades and therefore the profitability is significantly lower. I don't like the Canadian at all.

Now for sure - super!!!
 
Renat Akhtyamov:
Now that's super!!!

Isn't that super compared to your TS? You have 150% a day!

 
khorosh:

I use the lock to simplify the algorithm.

Someone else says you can only make small profits with a martin.

Here's 2.5 months of doubling the deposit. With a maximum drawdown of about 20%


Am I the only one who doesn't understand why there are pictures from the tester when there is such a profitable Expert Advisor?
 
PapaYozh:
Am I the only one who doesn't understand why there are pictures from the tester when there is such a profitable EA?

This is a new advisor, I haven't finished developing it yet.

 
PapaYozh:
Am I the only one who does not understand why there are pictures from the tester when there is such a profitable Expert Advisor?
Why such distrust of the tester? My tester and real results always almost coincide. Once I have only encountered one "grail" from the Internet. My tester had a grail, but the real one had a sinking. However, the reason was clear. The Expert Advisor tried to profit from fast price movements. There are no delays in order processing in the tester but there is a lag on the real account. Well, yes, in the tester you can also do some fine tuning. However, I have not used the optimizer for 3 years already. Moreover, indicators are not used in the latest Expert Advisor. The 2 parameters used in the algorithm (profit or loss close threshold and distance between orders) are calculated as fractions from the daily average price movement range.
Реверсирование - священный Грааль или опасное заблуждение?
Реверсирование - священный Грааль или опасное заблуждение?
  • www.mql5.com
В данной статье мы попробуем разобраться, что же такое реверсирование, стоит ли его применять и можно ли с его помощью улучшить вашу торговую стратегию. Мы создадим советника и на исторических данных посмотрим, какие индикаторы лучше всего подходят для реверсирования, а также можно ли использовать его вообще без индикаторов как самостоятельную торговую систему. Посмотрим, получится ли превратить убыточную торговую систему в прибыльную с помощью реверсирования.
[Deleted]  
It takes time to implement.

Closed at a minimum plus.

Something useful was gained in terms of experience) Thank you)

The implementation probably already exists in one form or another.







 
Account_:
It takes time to implement.

Closed at a minimum plus.

Something useful was gained in terms of experience) Thank you)

Perhaps the implementation already exists in one form or another.

sure

for example above

there's a million algotraders out there.

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