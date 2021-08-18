A win-win forex trading system. First test round. - page 8
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When rushed by urgent matters, making decisions is unproductive.
The robot has no eyes. I ask the author of the strategy: what to do next?
О!
That, I understand, is the most important part of the trading strategy!
:)
О!
This, I understand, is the most important part of the trading strategy!
:)
If you make a deposit of $5-10k in a month, there is a legitimate question that has no solution on this forum :-)
You need a robot that works with the risks of the account. It opens in different directions based on the risks at the moment.
You are offered to write a robot.
Here is the first question: MQL-4 or MQL-5 ?
Sketched out Expert - opens 2 orders in different directions, after the first one is called, the second one is refilled and averaged.
Sketched out Expert - opens 2 orders in different directions, after the first one is called, the second one is refilled and averaged.
Can I put it on VPS?