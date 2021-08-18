A win-win forex trading system. First test round. - page 8

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Account_:
When rushed by urgent matters, making decisions is unproductive.

Next, look at the risks and turn minus 100 into plus 200.
The robot has no eyes. I ask the author of the strategy: what to do next?
[Deleted]  
Konstantin Erin:
The robot has no eyes. I ask the author of the strategy: what to do next?
You need a robot that works with the risks of the account. Opens in different directions based on the risks at the moment.

Also, EAs that work with multiple positions on the same instrument will be useful. As part of the risk of these positions (the minus part). The goal is to pull out the minus into the cumulative plus.

Well, and a dashboard that will allow you to control your hands and eyes over it all.

And to have funds in reserve to quickly fill up on a margin call.


 
Oh, come on. It's not that simple. .......
 
Account_:


And to have funds in reserve to fill up quickly at the margin.


О!

That, I understand, is the most important part of the trading strategy!

:)

[Deleted]  
PapaYozh:

О!

This, I understand, is the most important part of the trading strategy!

:)

Of course, if you load the margin with shoulders hard.
 

If you make a deposit of $5-10k in a month, there is a legitimate question that has no solution on this forum :-)

 
This is a strategy with many pitfalls. Don't get your hopes up prematurely. Returns of 10% a month, on average
 
Account_:
You need a robot that works with the risks of the account. It opens in different directions based on the risks at the moment.
Also, EAs that work with multiple positions on the same instrument will be useful. As part of the risk of these positions (the minus part). The objective is to pull out the minus into the cumulative plus.
Well, and a dashboard that will allow you to control your hands and eyes over it all.
And to have funds in reserve to fill up quickly on a margin call.

You are offered to write a robot.

Here is the first question: MQL-4 or MQL-5 ?

 

Sketched out Expert - opens 2 orders in different directions, after the first one is called, the second one is refilled and averaged.

test 1 year

Files:
2waysThenMartin.mq4  8 kb
 
Petr Voytenko:

Sketched out Expert - opens 2 orders in different directions, after the first one is called, the second one is refilled and averaged.

Can I put it on VPS?

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