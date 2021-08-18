A win-win forex trading system. First test round. - page 12
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
1400! It must be a very good algorithm to compensate for spreads with commissions. Is it always doing deals?) But in principle it should be so, this is a trend topic
No, not continuously
If the price stands still (e.g. at night), there are no conditions for profitable trading
It's a system I like to call "The Clue".
About the "trend" thing.
The jumps you see on the balance are trend trading, the rest is flat trading
Costs of any business - no regrets!
of course
the idea of the previous algorithm I explained above
it is of course a pilot and in this embryo is not workable for the purpose of making money
but who knows, maybe someone will have an idea of what to do with it nextI personally killed 5 years from the idea to the finished development.
of course
the idea of the previous algorithm I explained above
it is of course a pilot and in this embryo is not workable for the purpose of making money
but who knows, maybe someone will have an idea of what to do with it nextI personally killed five years from the idea to the finished development.
If you have killed it, it means that there is no result. And if there is a result, it means that you worked fruitfully).
Killed means no result. And if there's a result, it means you've done a good job).
I've got something like that on the stalls:
Basically, too, it's like a machine gun, practically always profiting in the long run.
This will allow the margin to be used to get out of deficit. But this all makes sense if the depo is loaded to the brim.
the spread is taken away by every transaction, isn't it?
guess how much spread is given away in a fortnight ;)))
but is it worth regretting it?
I DON'T!
What's on the screenshot - is it working with lots or something else?
I described a situation with and without lock with the same result.
The results are the same, and you give more commission and spread with a lock.
It is like walking empty and carrying a bucket of buckets. You go smoothly, but it's hard.
I've got to get something like that on the stalls:
It's basically like a machine gun, it's almost always profitable.
you have a self-locking trend system) 10,000 orders ... you've got a hell of a lot of stalls))))) You're going all in?)
How can we use margin if the depo is loaded to the brim?
If there are two oppositely directed positions, then closing the positive position will add to the balance, i.e. the depo.
I guess so.
If there are two oppositely directed positions, then closing the positive position will add to the balance, i.e. the depo.
I guess so.
Work the negative part of the lock into the positive with partial closing. Only then close it. And leave the positive part.
No matter how you look at it, you can do the same thing without locs.