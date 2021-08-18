A win-win forex trading system. First test round.

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[Deleted]  
The strategy uses the following trading techniques:

- loco
- averaging
- martingale
- Free margin (deposit)

0% Algotrading


The essence is as follows:

We open lots on several instruments.

When the instrument has jumped away to one side, we cover the profitable side and 'average'/'break' this instrument to the profit side.

Decisions which lots to place and where, when to cover, to average, to increase a lot, to add margin, etc. - Depends on account manager.

Goal: to make one round of Tracks with Profit.
There are 3 instruments in one lot at the moment.

1 round of Tracks with Profit = close all positions in your account, and take Profit.

Details, notes, arguments, criticism ->
in comments.


 
Account_:
The strategy uses the following trading techniques:

- loco
- averaging
- martingale
- Free margin (deposit)

0% Algotrading


The essence is as follows:

We open lots on several instruments.

When the instrument has jumped too far to one side, we cover the profitable side and 'average'/'break' this instrument to the profit side.

Decisions which lots to place and where, when to cover, to average, to increase a lot, to add margin, etc. - Depends on account manager.

Goal: to make one round of Tracks with Profit.
There are 3 instruments in one lot at the moment.

1 round of Tracks with Profit = close all positions in your account, and take Profit.

Details, notes, arguments, criticism ->
in comments.


Till the tears!

 
Account_:
The strategy uses the following trading techniques:

- loco
- averaging
- martingale
- Free margin (deposit)

0% Algotrading


The essence is as follows:

We open lots on several instruments.

When the instrument has jumped too far to one side, we cover the profitable side and 'average'/'break' this instrument to the profit side.

Decisions which lots to place and where, when to cover, to average, to increase a lot, to add margin, etc. - Depends on account manager.

Goal: to make one round of Tracks with Profit.
There are 3 instruments in one lot at the moment.

1 round of Tracks with Profit = close all positions in your account, and take Profit.

Details, notes, arguments, criticism ->
in comments.


It won't work. Because we can read off a certain distance from any point the price has already passed and it will also be a signal to open a position, and in our case this will be a signal to open a deal in the opposite phase.
Then following the logic, you can open in any place, even now.
 
PapaYozh:

Till the tears!

)))


 

No.

Before that:


 
Account_:
The strategy uses the following trading techniques:

- loco
- averaging
- martingale
- Free margin (deposit)

Algotrading 0%
But it could simply be called "all in":₽
[Deleted]  
CHINGIZ MUSTAFAEV:
Logic dictates that you can open anywhere, anytime now.
Yes, it is. The opening is random.
 
If a trader (to put it mildly) opens in different directions, what can be said about the future of his deposit.
 
Account_:
The strategy uses the following trading techniques:

- loco
- averaging
- martingale
- Free margin (deposit)

0% Algotrading


The essence is as follows:

We open lots on several instruments.

When an instrument has jumped too far to one side, we draw the profit side and "average"/"settle" this instrument to the profit side.

Decisions which lots to place and where, when to cover, to average, to increase a lot, to add margin, etc. - Depends on account manager.

Goal: to make one round of Tracks with Profit.
There are 3 instruments in one lot at the moment.

1 round of Tracks with Profit = close all positions in your account, and take Profit.

Details, notes, arguments, criticism ->
in the comments.


I used to have a mess in my head too, but I tried to structure it. Too many misconceptions and unsubstantiated statements in trading. So right away I will try to make life easier and speed up the learning curve.

1) Locks - forget about them and use them only to facilitate logical understanding. Any strategy with locks in a hedge account can be transformed into a netting strategy without locks. Set a lock = close the position. Unbroken a lock = close and open positions. trading with a lock, you pay double the commission/spread and lose money faster than you would without it. You can't break a lock. You either trade profitably because you know how to do it or you don't. If you know how to trade profitably, you don't need the lock, if you don't - the lock is of no help. YOU CANNOT BREAK THE LOCK!

2) averaging - works only on asymmetric instruments with pronounced trends (stocks). For if the expected payoff of the trading strategy = 0, then no averaging will bring it to the profit, it is impossible.

3) Martingale, forget about it like a bad dream and a nightmare. The martingale can be used to gain something only if the expected payoff is greater than zero. But in this case it is not needed. If the trade is negative, the martingale will not help at all, it is proven by all mathematicians in the world. Martingale only helps to cheat subscribers.


3)

 
Oh yes, I approve, martingale with a grid and locks is sacred, it's our way, not everyone can so openly admit that they have tried martingale - after all it is addictive
 
Maxim Romanov:

I used to have a mess in my head too, but I tried to structure it. There are too many misconceptions and unsubstantiated statements in trading. So right away I will try to make life easier and speed up learning.

1) Locks - forget about them and use them only to facilitate logical understanding. Any strategy with locks in a hedge account can be transformed into a netting strategy without locks. Set a lock = close the position. Unbroken a lock = close and open positions. trading with a lock, you pay double the commission/spread and lose money faster than you would without it. You can't break a lock. You either trade profitably because you know how to do it or you don't. If you know how to trade profitably, you don't need the lock, if you don't - the lock is of no help. YOU CANNOT BREAK THE LOCK!

2) averaging - works only on asymmetric instruments with pronounced trends (stocks). For if the expected payoff of the trading strategy = 0, then no averaging will bring it to the profit, it is impossible.

3) Martingale, forget about it like a bad dream and a nightmare. The martingale can be used to gain something only if the expected payoff is greater than zero. But in this case it is not needed. If the trade is negative, the martingale will not help at all, it is proven by all mathematicians in the world. Martingale only helps to cheat subscribers.


3)

I give positive feedback.

New people will come all the time. Maybe your post will give new players in financial markets something to think about.

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