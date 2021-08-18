A win-win forex trading system. First test round.
- On the unequal probability of a price move up or down
- 1200 subscribers!!!
- From theory to practice
The strategy uses the following trading techniques:
Till the tears!
The strategy uses the following trading techniques:
Till the tears!
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No.
Before that:
The strategy uses the following trading techniques:
The strategy uses the following trading techniques:
I used to have a mess in my head too, but I tried to structure it. Too many misconceptions and unsubstantiated statements in trading. So right away I will try to make life easier and speed up the learning curve.
1) Locks - forget about them and use them only to facilitate logical understanding. Any strategy with locks in a hedge account can be transformed into a netting strategy without locks. Set a lock = close the position. Unbroken a lock = close and open positions. trading with a lock, you pay double the commission/spread and lose money faster than you would without it. You can't break a lock. You either trade profitably because you know how to do it or you don't. If you know how to trade profitably, you don't need the lock, if you don't - the lock is of no help. YOU CANNOT BREAK THE LOCK!
2) averaging - works only on asymmetric instruments with pronounced trends (stocks). For if the expected payoff of the trading strategy = 0, then no averaging will bring it to the profit, it is impossible.
3) Martingale, forget about it like a bad dream and a nightmare. The martingale can be used to gain something only if the expected payoff is greater than zero. But in this case it is not needed. If the trade is negative, the martingale will not help at all, it is proven by all mathematicians in the world. Martingale only helps to cheat subscribers.
3)
I used to have a mess in my head too, but I tried to structure it. There are too many misconceptions and unsubstantiated statements in trading. So right away I will try to make life easier and speed up learning.
1) Locks - forget about them and use them only to facilitate logical understanding. Any strategy with locks in a hedge account can be transformed into a netting strategy without locks. Set a lock = close the position. Unbroken a lock = close and open positions. trading with a lock, you pay double the commission/spread and lose money faster than you would without it. You can't break a lock. You either trade profitably because you know how to do it or you don't. If you know how to trade profitably, you don't need the lock, if you don't - the lock is of no help. YOU CANNOT BREAK THE LOCK!
2) averaging - works only on asymmetric instruments with pronounced trends (stocks). For if the expected payoff of the trading strategy = 0, then no averaging will bring it to the profit, it is impossible.
3) Martingale, forget about it like a bad dream and a nightmare. The martingale can be used to gain something only if the expected payoff is greater than zero. But in this case it is not needed. If the trade is negative, the martingale will not help at all, it is proven by all mathematicians in the world. Martingale only helps to cheat subscribers.
3)
I give positive feedback.
New people will come all the time. Maybe your post will give new players in financial markets something to think about.
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