A win-win forex trading system. First test round. - page 14
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I don't know what it is =D, but there is no positive sense in it when it comes to starting locs.
Only those who have no idea about the market pricing mechanism and price behaviour in the future are starting a lock.
If peeple has no idea about possible price behaviour from the current moment, how he can break lots in the future.
You may think about this question at your leisure)))
=?
I don't know what it is =D, but there is no positive sense in it when it comes to starting locs.
Only those who have no idea about the market pricing mechanism and price behaviour in the future are starting a lock.
If peeple has no idea about possible price behaviour from the current moment, how he can break lots in the future.
You may think about this question at your leisure)))
=?
Why think about it, I know it well enough, I've studied locks long time ago and I don't use them.
So what is there to think about, I know it well enough, I have studied locks up and down for quite a long time and I do not use them.
In principle, you can use locks reasonably, if trading platforms allow it. But this is at the skill level, but definitely not for amateur trading.
It's all futility, locks, jahi, manipulation with martingales, margin, zeroing out and other useless nonsense...
Newbies may think they can come up with a clever, twisted scheme to "hack" the market/broker/cookie/etc...
They may end up spending years of painful perversions and end up with nothing...
That was 10 years ago and even 20 years ago...
However, some characters get stuck on this bacterial level of trading for many years...
This is regrettable...
Newbies are advised to discard all this obscurantism and go for normal healthy methods and refining trading statistics...
Or go to the factory 😁
It's pretty clear where the interest in obscurantist and toxic methods comes from: desperation, poverty and laziness/ stupidity...
If a trader is unable to recognise the need to turn to matstatistics and start building up a track record then no normal investor will let him.
And he's right not to.
At the same time if you don't have enough capital at least 20-50 kilocalers, its income will be very modest (and then really you better go to a 🏭 factory or a construction site 🏗 ).
What to say about those who hope to start with 100 thalers - it's not clear what they expect even ...
Turning to toxic trading methods (when the volatility of positions is comparable or exceeds the size of the account) is caused by undercapitalisation and greed...
Psychology here works like this: i want to earn at least 100 thalers per day/hour/second but can only invest 100 thalers 🤣
The psychology of the ludo gamer...
If a person knows the basics of matstatistics he can`t understand that in fact his trading cycle is one transaction with negative expected payoff...
Or he doesn't want to believe it...
You may get rid of this "morass" only by getting adequate education or self-education...
For example, after reading the net foreign exchange position an obscurantist may realize that locks are just crap...
And reading the reports of different hedge funds may create the understanding that there is no simple 1000% per day/hour/second...
Each percent of the real market return of the professional participants is scraped by hard work, not by gambling...
And that the risk managers sitting over traders in banks/investment companies are not just sitting there...
Beginners think (fantasize) about profitability... Professionals think about risk...
So where does a newcomer get thousands of thalers of capital from?
There are two ways (google: there are two ways)
(1) find a fat investor or (2) open a PAMM.
Sometimes traders just bombard investors with messages like: hurry up and invest, the theme is 100% working !!!!!!!!!!1
The adequate investor should ask: What is it all about? - Will there be any profit, how about profit? - and ask about the risks of the system in detail...
And if at this point the trader can not provide investment memorandum (alright, just a long enough status), he will be sent to the factory ...
Funny thing is that some traders are offended and angry, perhaps they do not even understand the need for adequate stats ...
But if they put themselves in the investor's shoes, they will be easier to understand that such a trader everywhere will be chased with a broom ...
In general, the only thing left for a newcomer to the industry is to strenuously train the status and make positive self-presentation...
to evolve sharply from trilobite to upright...
And one day an investor will come along and life will change...
Or go to a construction site/factory...
By using locs and all other high risk techniques, we can make a profit quicker and be an uncomfortable customer.
Quicker to make a profit 😁😂😆
There is still a long way to go to suffer with this approach...
No, it's the way to get into the factory quicker, and the statistics of some accounts clearly show that there are no profits there, only losses...
By using locks and all other high risk techniques we will make a profit quicker and be an uncomfortable customer.
Makes sense.+
Makes sense.
For a loser - yes - quite logical 😀
And the "inconvenient client" thing is probably just another example of believing in the myths of the puppet, the evil broker, the conspiracy theory and so on...
So these beasts are known to everyone under different masks).