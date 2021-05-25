I can't get an order. Why have there been few new orders on freelance? - page 2
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Last year during the pandemic I even got more orders. It's more likely that it's the disconnection of payment systems.
I think it's guys like this
who take a job before the contract is signed and have 70 pages of correspondence.
As long as the customer is offered the work done before the contract is signed, there is no point in working with developers who do not know their profile or send them a demo before the work starts.
I think it's guys like this
who take a job before the contract is signed and have 70 pages of correspondence.
As long as the customer will be offered the work done before the contract is signed, there is no point in working with developers who don't know their profile or send them a demo before they start working.
Yes, the link to the profile is constantly asking. But we have to constantly refuse, because the rules prohibit it.
And those who ask for a demo before signing a contract for work, usually do it in order to "cheat" the developer, if their strategy turns out to be unprofitable.
Yes, the profile link is asked for all the time. But I have to say no all the time, because the rules forbid it.
And those who ask for a demo before signing a work contract usually do so in order to "screw" the developer, in case their strategy turns out to be unprofitable.
The contacts of performers have been hidden for a long time, but there is talk that there are fewer orders in relation to the beginning of the pandemic. So it is this year, there are performers who are willing to do the demo for free?
For payment systems, I do not know, worked mainly in the Russian-speaking segment, there, I think everyone can deposit a card who wants.
It is interesting to know what the trends are
The contacts of performers have been hidden for a long time, but there is talk that there are fewer orders in relation to the beginning of the pandemic. So it is this year, there are performers who are willing to do the demo for free?
For payment systems, I do not know, worked mainly in the Russian-speaking segment, there, I think the card can all refill who wants.
I wonder what the trends are.
The existing ones have already written everything they wanted.
We have to wait for the influx until the new generation grows up :)
So this is the year when there are performers who are willing to do demos for free?
These performers always sit on the broker's forums and did a pretty decent amount of work for free - to add trailings, martins, etc. to existing EAs, and primitive TS for 1 indicator, various kinds of help - teach me.... i.e. the amount of work is less than an hour, i don't care how it is organized by the broker, but people are actively "moving" on such forums
As for the newbuilders and altruists forums, they have also become very boring, the activity is low, up to zero
ZZZY: I have not seen any tendency to increase the demand for Quik, though on Runet news resources, there is an active attraction of the client base to the Russian exchanges
ZZZY: in my opinion, all the people are moving on crypto, which is not surprising, such an energetic drive up / down on the charts, only there ;)
I still think it's the disconnection of payment systems that has caused the sharp drop.
Today the English freelance page only posted 3 new jobs overnight and 4 more in the next 5 hours.
It's nothing compared to what happened before.
Another possibility is that there are more of you freelancing. Those who didn't write before are now writing. I can see from the profiles of many.
It's because of price dumping
It's a 'disease' of all freelancing. Cheap does not mean quality. Expensive is not a guarantee of quality.