I can't get an order. Why have there been few new orders on freelance? - page 6
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Let's start a crowdfunding project, write a facade bibloo and connectors to Binance and Tinkoff in a kodobase. We also have an MT4Order like fxsaber, but with MT5 <-> exchanges.
They say here, that there is a lack of orders, and the project to kodobaza.
It is not logical to dig a hole, reducing more orders.
They say that orders have become scarce, and the project has gone into the coffin.
It's not logical, to dig themselves a hole, reducing more orders.
No. Professionals who make and use their own blanks for Web-Api exchangers, I'm sure they have long sat here with rare exceptions.
Therefore, the availability of prefabricated biblah will allow all the rest (who own difficult to write such a biblah from scratch) to make orders in a new niche. It was the same with cart, when the demand for it started.
And not only about the freelance-talk, what the hell with it, the main thing is to develop the direction and extending the functionality of MT. On Mosbirzha people here through the opening of auto-trading, who has a gag reflex from the O is able to restrain) (I do not succeed)
But it will be a decent alternative ;)
Orders will not reduce, the same customers will not write from kodobaza)
No. Professionals who make and use blanks for Web Api exchanges themselves, I'm sure they haven't been sitting here for a long time, with few exceptions.
Therefore, the presence of preformed biblah will allow all the rest (who is difficult to write such a biblah from scratch) to make orders in a new niche. It was the same with cart, when the demand for it started.
And not only about the freelance-talk, what the hell with it, the main thing is to develop the direction and extending the functionality of MT. On Mosbirzha people here through the opening of auto-trading, who has a gag reflex from the O is able to restrain) (I do not succeed)
But it will be a decent alternative ;)
Orders will not reduce, the same customers will not write from kodobaza)
Well look, I wrote a workpiece class for work with wss,
think I'm interested in putting it into kodobaza? Absolutely not.
Who is difficult to write the connector, welcome to freelance ))
I'm not a freelancer and do not write to order, but here the theme of freelancers.
It's interesting to read people discussing me who don't have any work done at all.
I created this thread mainly for those who work as freelancers.
I foresaw a problem like this when I was still studying at university. There were 120 of us enrolled in the specialty. I look at all of us, the applicants, and I think: "God willing, at least half of them will graduate - that's 60 people... And so every year. The number of jobs is limited and they are reduced every year. Old employees do not want to retire. Is that how many of us are going to graduate?"
It is the same in freelancing: old programmers are not going anywhere, new ones are appearing and are willing to take the same job even without experience: "I will do it and get $. If I won't do it, I won't lose $..." A potential customer comes, guarantee on such underachiever and entire freelance business lost a customer with his future orders that are not going to happen. So if there is a desire to return freelance life - it is necessary that those who can do this coding, or create a stepped system of access to orders: managed to write 5 pieces allergy, gained access to the indyukami. After a dozen of indices - welcome to the Expert Advisors. Arbitrage or delinquency - counter from zero.
Or alternatively, you should create a new interest in market analysis. And as an example - "another" displaying of the candlestick price analysis. It may be in the form of an "indicator" or a plug-in for a platform - I suggested the following :
A plugin that will display prices in completely non-standard periods? - No, not like m2, m3 etc, but to divide daily quotes into sessions... i.e. to show the bars for each session separately... if necessary, exclude the display of quotes of sessions not of interest.
Not an indicator that groups the bars by time on the chart, but the bars themselves, so that the indicators would work with them.
I.e., Iwant to see a panel with the same look. And I want to be able to divide the bars notonly by m and h times, but also by two halves, three thirds, or four quarters...
I also understand that there is an overlay of sessions, but even this overlay can be shown in two views, again, at your own discretion.
With such a plugin, the market analysis can play with new "colours" and give an impulse in a completely new direction of price analysis.
If it is realistic, such a plugin should be available to everyone, because for implementation through the market it will be tied to an account, and that's kind of greedy. In addition, such an extension to the platform would also give a boost to new freelance orders.
I foresaw a problem like this as early as in my university studies. There were 120 of us in the speciality. I look at all of us who entered and think: "God willing, at least half of us will make it to graduation - that's 60 people... And so every year. The number of jobs is limited and they are reduced every year. Old employees do not want to retire. Is that how many of us are going to graduate?"
It is the same in freelancing: old programmers are not going anywhere, new ones are appearing and are willing to take the same job even without experience: "I will do it and get $. If I won't do it, I won't lose $..." A potential customer comes, guarantee on such underachiever and entire freelance business lost a customer with his future orders that are not going to happen. So if there is a desire to return freelance life - it is necessary that those who can do this coding, or create a stepped system of access to orders: managed to write 5 pieces allergy, gained access to the indyukami. After a dozen of indices - welcome to the Expert Advisors. Arbitrage or delinquency - counter from zero.
Or alternatively, you should create a new interest in market analysis. And as an example - "another" displaying of the candlestick price analysis. It may be in the form of an "indicator" or a plug-in for a platform:
A plugin that will display prices in completely non-standard periods? - No, not like m2, m3 etc, but to divide daily quotes into sessions... i.e. to show the bars separately for each session... if necessary, exclude the display of quotes of sessions that are not of interest.
Not an indicator that groups the bars by time on the chart, but the bars themselves, so that the indicators would work with them.
I.e., Iwant to see a panel with the same look. And I want to be able to divide the bars notonly by m and h times, but also by two halves, three thirds, or four quarters...
I also understand that there is an overlay of sessions, but even this overlay can be shown in two views, again, at your own discretion.
With such a plugin, the market analysis can play with new "colours" and give an impulse in a whole new direction of price analysis.
If it is realistic, such a plugin should be available to everyone, because for implementation through the market it will be tied to an account, and that's kind of greedy. Also, such an extension of the platform's capabilities would give a boost to new freelance orders as well.
there is no problem.
Bill Gates said that those who build their own network will become rich.
Programmers are still at the same level as 15 years ago. Only the subtleties of language are better understood. But they haven't learned how to sell their labour for money.
There is no drop in the number of new orders in freelancing:
There is no drop in the number of new orders in freelancing:
But no growth either)
It would be interesting to see more statistics for all services.
There is no drop in the number of new orders in freelancing:
14% is not a drop? You can see from the graph that the decline and growth are usually gradual. But here it's a collapse, there's no other word for it.
There is no drop in the number of new orders in freelancing:
Season + Pandemic + Crisis + $30 is still a lot of money.
There is a drop in the number of new orders without schedules...
There is no drop in the number of new orders in freelancing:
According to general statistics, maybe not, although there is more than a 10% decrease.
There is only this, and it is probably more than 30%