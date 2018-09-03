The market has become a dumping ground

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Sorry, but my patience is all over the place...

Not only was it already extremely difficult to promote a new product because of the rubbish, but now it's a mess. What will happen to the market by the end of the year, I can't even imagine. It was so good. I could feel the seriousness of the market. When there was strict moderation. And now.... I'm just speechless...

 
Well, the money doesn't smell.
 
Dmitriy Skub:
Well, the money doesn't smell.

That's the thing. That everything is stupidly in the money. It would be better to think about the consumers. Imagine yourself in the shoes of a beginner. Come to the market, it would be impossible to find something that really works.

 
Dmitry Fedorchenko:

When you come to the market, it will be impossible to find anything that really works.

Why not? Yours is all working. The rest don't :)
 
Andrey Barinov:
Why not? Yours is all working. The rest don't :)
Yours too... Oh, that's all...
 
Dmitry Fedorchenko:
Oh everyone...
The topic has already been discussed here:https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/274679
 
Dmitry Fedorchenko:
And yours too... Oh, everybody...
I'll tell you what. The products of everyone in this thread will be considered working. And the rest are rubbish. That'll make more sense :)
 
Andrey Barinov:
How about this. The products of everyone in this thread will be considered working. And the rest of them are rubbish. It would be clearer:)
In general, I would like to hear comments from the administrators on this issue. It feels like someone got greedy.
 
Dmitry Fedorchenko:
In general, I would like to hear the administrators' comments on this.
State the reason. So far it is not clear what you see as a problem. That someone besides you is publishing products? Or that they publish a lot? Or that with the same logos?
 
The market on the traders' forum is a rubbish dump in itself.
Instead of discussing trading ideas - how to squeeze your own when arguing with a client, how to sell your junk that nobody needs, how to make more money off the naive.
Air sellers complain that other air sellers get in their way :)
 
Andrey Barinov:
State the reason. So far it is not clear what you see as the problem. Is it that someone other than you is publishing products? Or that they publish a lot? Or that the logos are the same?
It's hard to discuss this topic with you. You've found your niche in freelancing.
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