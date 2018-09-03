The market has become a dumping ground
Well, the money doesn't smell.
Dmitriy Skub:
Well, the money doesn't smell.
Well, the money doesn't smell.
That's the thing. That everything is stupidly in the money. It would be better to think about the consumers. Imagine yourself in the shoes of a beginner. Come to the market, it would be impossible to find something that really works.
Dmitry Fedorchenko:Why not? Yours is all working. The rest don't :)
When you come to the market, it will be impossible to find anything that really works.
Andrey Barinov:Yours too... Oh, that's all...
Why not? Yours is all working. The rest don't :)
Why not? Yours is all working. The rest don't :)
Dmitry Fedorchenko:The topic has already been discussed here:https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/274679
Oh everyone...
Oh everyone...
Andrey Barinov:In general, I would like to hear comments from the administrators on this issue. It feels like someone got greedy.
How about this. The products of everyone in this thread will be considered working. And the rest of them are rubbish. It would be clearer:)
How about this. The products of everyone in this thread will be considered working. And the rest of them are rubbish. It would be clearer:)
Dmitry Fedorchenko:State the reason. So far it is not clear what you see as a problem. That someone besides you is publishing products? Or that they publish a lot? Or that with the same logos?
In general, I would like to hear the administrators' comments on this.
In general, I would like to hear the administrators' comments on this.
The market on the traders' forum is a rubbish dump in itself.
Instead of discussing trading ideas - how to squeeze your own when arguing with a client, how to sell your junk that nobody needs, how to make more money off the naive.
Air sellers complain that other air sellers get in their way :)
Andrey Barinov:It's hard to discuss this topic with you. You've found your niche in freelancing.
State the reason. So far it is not clear what you see as the problem. Is it that someone other than you is publishing products? Or that they publish a lot? Or that the logos are the same?
State the reason. So far it is not clear what you see as the problem. Is it that someone other than you is publishing products? Or that they publish a lot? Or that the logos are the same?
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Sorry, but my patience is all over the place...
Not only was it already extremely difficult to promote a new product because of the rubbish, but now it's a mess. What will happen to the market by the end of the year, I can't even imagine. It was so good. I could feel the seriousness of the market. When there was strict moderation. And now.... I'm just speechless...