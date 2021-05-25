I can't get an order. Why have there been few new orders on freelance? - page 3
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I still think it's the disconnection of payment systems that has caused the sharp drop.
Today the English freelance page only posted 3 new jobs overnight and 4 more in the next 5 hours.
It is nothing compared to what it was before.
Means of payment, namely the cancellation of the stick certainly made itself felt.
You can see it in the marketplace.
It's a 'disease' of all freelancing. Cheap does not mean quality. Expensive is not a guarantee of quality.
Exactly.........
What happened before? You came up with (found on the internet) a strategy, found a performer, got a robot.
What is it now? You find a ready-made version on the Internet on the marketplace.
The modern consumer does not like to rack his brains, he wants a ready-made one, and there are many ready-made ones right in the terminal.
What happened before? You came up with (found on the internet) a strategy, found a performer, got a robot.
What is it now? You find a ready-made version on the Internet on the marketplace.
The modern consumer does not like to break his head, he wants a ready-made, and there are a lot of ready-made items right in the terminal.
The customer found in the market, and asks the contractor to do the same, but for 30 cues.
Yes, and they ask the doer to go to the market, download, understand how it works and code)
Yes, and they ask the performer to go to the market, download it, understand how it works and code it)
programming doesn't come first.
it's freebies in the first place.)
with tinkoff and Binans gaining momentum
Yes, Binance was asked. Was just browsing through it, didn't really understand it. Do they trade over the web? What are the bots written on?
If you google bots for Binance, you get bots with terms of % of earnings. That's the way to live: a client lost - not mine, a client earned - profit)
Yes, Binance was asked. Was just browsing through it, didn't really understand it. Do they trade over the web? What are the bots written on?
If you google bots for Binance, you get bots with terms of % of earnings. I don't know how to do it, but they do have a certain percentage of profits.)
They do not sell bots for Binance, it is silly to create competitors.
Binans is a crypto exchange
They have an api where you can connect your own bot written in Basesic.)