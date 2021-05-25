I can't get an order. Why have there been few new orders on freelance? - page 8
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First time I've seen someone who has completed over 1,000 orders, my respect!)
This guy has an arbitrage every second order and finds work. It means there's work!!!
and his rating is normal even though he loses every other one.
This guy has an arbitrage every second order and finds work. It means there's work!!!
and his rating is normal even though he loses every other one.
This guy has an arbitrage every second order and finds work. It means there's work!!!
and his rating is normal even though he loses every other one.
Yeah, there's a problem with the rating. It is not very informative.
...
Support the idea of natively integrating MT5 with cryptocurrencies: a theme. Such a leap in the development of MT5 will really give you a new mass of orders.
Nah, MQ needs to act differently. They once wrote that their MT5 is practically an exchange engine where MT5 acts as the client part. You buy for say $100k exchange engine, deploy it on your server, connect users via MT5 and the next day you have trading. This is much cheaper and faster than hiring a team of Seniors who will do everything from scratch for two years. And this way, you can start cutting dough in no time at all.
Nah, MQ needs to do things differently. Once they wrote that their MT5 is practically an exchange engine where MT5 acts as a client part. Hence they need to release a new product "Exchange out of the Box". Buy say $100k exchange engine, deploy it on your server, connect users via MT5 and the next day you have trading. This is much cheaper and faster than hiring a team of Seniors who will do everything from scratch for two years. And this way, you can start cutting dough in no time at all.
I think integration with crypto exchanges is needed, because the world has changed and huge amounts of money are now flowing there.
Metatrader has more possibilities than its competitors in terms of automating EAs and indicators, and there is the possibility of testing.
By the way, PayPal has appeared again. Thank you!