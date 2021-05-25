I can't get an order. Why have there been few new orders on freelance?
Hi?
Who knows why there aren't many new orders on freelancing?
I can guess that there are not enough ways to recharge, because of this several countries "fell off",
because they can't top up their wallets.
Everything is sad, only 2 completed jobs in 12 days from regular clients.
forex is dying
terrible price dumping
Most customers (90% IMHO) are only willing to pay $30
this is the last 2 monthsand half want to see a demo before agreement
terrible price dumping
Most customers (90% IMHO) are only willing to pay $30
this is the last 2 months
There are very few orders, regardless of the price.
I'm not taking into account orders that are not realistic because of the fantastic requests and those where people want to buy a ready-made system.
Now, apparently, have removed the deposit Paypal, and it used to customers from the U.S. I.e. part of the customers can not recharge.
Customers from India used to top up their wallets with Webmoney.
In the Arab Emirates there is no Paypal and probably no Visa cards, they deposited with Skrill.
Different countries have their own restrictions and you can't leave only topping up from cards, for example.
Otherwise both the Market and Freelance will "go under" and we will all go off-line to look for a job (who has a mql5 site as their main income).
There are very few orders, regardless of the price.
I am not taking into account orders which are not realistic due to fantastic requests and those where people want to buy a ready-made system.
Now, apparently, have removed the deposit Paypal, and it used to customers from the U.S. I.e. part of the customers can not recharge.
Customers from India used to top up their wallets with Webmoney.
In the Arab Emirates there is no Paypal and probably no Visa cards, they deposited with Skrill.
Different countries have their own restrictions and you cannot just deposit from cards, for example.
Otherwise both the Market and Freelance will "subside", and we will all go off-line to look for a job (who has a website mql5 is the main income).
that's for sure!
recently, a customer from Brazil spent a whole week trying to fund his mql5 account
Everyone's gone to dig the garden, plant the potatoes.
Pandemic, everything crumbles and dies. Forumers are dying, forex is dying. Active and active traders have switched to cryptocurrency. My son became a millionaire this year thanks to cryptocurrency.
No wonder orders have become scarce with such a phantasmagoria going on in India and Brazil due to the pandemic. The situation is not much better in some other countries.
Pandemic, everything crumbles and dies. Forumers are dying, forex is dying. Active and active traders have switched to cryptocurrency. My son became a millionaire this year thanks to cryptocurrency.
No wonder orders have become scarce with such a phantasmagoria going on in India and Brazil due to the pandemic. The situation is not much better in some other countries.
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Hi?
Who knows why there aren't many new orders on freelancing?
I can guess that there are not enough ways to recharge, because of this several countries "fell off",
because they can't top up their wallets.
Everything is sad, only 2 completed jobs in 12 days from regular clients.