I can't get an order. Why have there been few new orders on freelance? - page 7
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... There is only this, and it is probably more than 30%
Actually, a high proportion of repeat orders in the total mass is a sign of stability. Although, on the other hand, it's a sign of a declining influx of new customers. Well it can be put down to pandemic, lack of Paypal and the usual fluctuations. About Paypal - I have almost all the regulars in Europe/America and not one has complained about replenishment problems
According to general statistics, maybe not, although there is more than a 10% reduction.
There's only this one, and it's probably more than 30%
and this
No Paypal
So Paypal is back. It's been there for a week, I guess.
So they brought Paypel back. It's been a week, I guess.
Yeah. Been gone a few months, I guess.
I can say as a buyer and as a customer.
As a buyer. 30 quid for the US or 30 euros for Europe over the last 10 years is the same, a little cheaper every year. For Russia, 30 quid is already like 90 for them see the dollar exchange rate. Therefore buy for 30 dollars (which is already 2400 rubles) some indicators there - a little expensive.
As a customer. What is the point of not seeing the profiles of freelancers who responded? Let the site itself offers a random one someone. Why do I need a choice? How do I choose? By what criteria? For example I'm not interested in rating and arbitrage. I've had cases where a freelancer had a great rating, no arbitrage and even almost no arrears. But he turned out to be a total crooked reindeer. And there were some Indians who were then banned altogether, but they did everything extremely quickly and clearly.
The problem with dumping is that there is no real competition.
Hi?
Who knows why there aren't many new orders on freelancing?
I can guess that there are not enough ways to recharge, because of this several countries "fell off",
because they can't top up their wallets.
Everything is sad, only 2 completed jobs in 12 days from regular clients.
First time I see someone who has completed over 1000 orders, my respect!)
Pandemic, everything crumbles and dies. Forumers are dying, forex is dying. Active and active traders have switched to cryptocurrency. My son became a millionaire this year thanks to cryptocurrency.
No wonder orders have become scarce with such a phantasmagoria going on in India and Brazil due to the pandemic. The situation is not much better in some other countries either.
The switch to crypto around the world is very massive. Everyone who sits on the forex market doesn't appreciate it. The largest funds and richest families in the world flocked to crypto en masse last year, reducing their holdings in gold(Link). This is already reeking of a self-fulfilling 1M prophecy - with the big funds turning to this new "religion" of believing the dollar will fall and Bitcoin will continue to rise, the likelihood of Bitcoin reaching a 1M price is getting higher.
In the current version, the proposed connectors are all crooked crutches. Those who understand the subject a little bit, write bots on Python, or use NinjaTrader, and they do not need MT5. It is necessary for the MT5 terminal to work with a crypto-exchange server like MT5 server, i.e. to upload data, build charts, call trading events, allow to work with the account via standard functions, etc.
Support the idea of natively integrating MT5 with cryptocurrencies: a theme. Such a leap in the development of MT5 will really give you a new mass of orders.
The switch to crypto around the world is massive. Everyone who sits on the forex market does not appreciate it. The largest funds and richest families in the world flocked to crypto in droves last year, reducing their holdings in gold(Link). This is already reeking of a self-fulfilling 1M prophecy - with the big funds turning to this new "religion", linked to the belief in a falling dollar and further2 growth of Bitcoin, the likelihood of Bitcoin reaching the 1M price is getting higher.
In the current version, the proposed connectors are all crooked crutches. Those, who understand the subject a little, are writing bots on Python, or sitting on NinjaTrader, and they don't need MT5. It is necessary for the MT5 terminal to work with a crypto-exchange server like MT5 server, i.e., to upload data, build charts, call trading events, allow to work with the account via standard functions, etc.
Support the idea of natively integrating MT5 with cryptocurrencies: a theme. Such a leap in the development of MT5 would really give you a new mass of orders.
If this is a proposal for MQ then you have the wrong topic.
If this offer is for freelancers then you don't understand how freelancing works.
If this is an offer for MQs then you have the wrong topic.
If it is a proposal for freelancers then you don't understand how freelancing works.
It is an offer for freelancers to support a thread with a specific offer for MQ.
That said, if your first sentence contains doubts about the fact that in order to further develop its ecosystem MQ should decide to directly integrate the MT5 terminal with the servers of the top ten crypto exchanges, then it's just an indicator that Alexey, you are just from the number of "under-experienced". No offence, there are many of them here.
This is a suggestion for freelancers to support the topic with a specific proposal for MQ.
In this case, if your first proposal contains doubt that in order to further develop its ecosystem MQ should decide to directly integrate the MT5 terminal with the servers of the top ten crypto exchanges, then it is just an indication that Alexey, you are just from the number of "under-experienced". No offence, there are a lot of them here.
Before you call someone a "underdog", think about why the only article on the resource about connection with a cryptocurrency (bitfinex.com) was taken down. If I'm not mistaken, it was a unique case of a published article being banned... It's funny to see such"MQs need to be tackled" style comments...And if not resolved, then what? A belt up the arse?