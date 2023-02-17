Experiment - page 97

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Evgeniy Chumakov:


I turned the indicator upside down, it does not work. Either way the profit factor is about 0.55 - 0.6.

Stop advising to do flips with the indicator without knowing the indicator. It works either way.

What do you mean there is no difference?

I find it hard to believe.

 
Renat Akhtyamov:

What do you mean, there is no difference?

I find that hard to believe.


Believe it. Changed the input conditions of the output mirrored - no difference, the balance is minuscule.

 
Evgeniy Chumakov:


Trust me. Changed the input conditions of the output mirrored - no difference, the balance is negative.

it's worth looking into.

he may be losing on the spread with a lot of trades

would it not be easier to manage the volume, as an example - in my profile?

Not a few deals and not a maximum, but still less
 
Renat Akhtyamov:

it's worth looking into.

maybe there is a large number of trades going down the spread

isn't it easier to manage the volume as an example in my profile?

The deals aren't low or high, but it's less than that.

all the details are explained in the parts that the moderators don't like and erase.

they will probably take that down as well...

To make it short - if you don't have spreads, then MO is 0, in total and for any individual pair. The spreads are being carefully and diligently dumped in the robot. In an enormous amount and volume.

so there's no way to reverse it. Although the idea of it makes you cringe when you look at the rapidly descending Equi.

 
Maxim Kuznetsov:

everything is detailed in the parts that the moderators dislike and erase.

this too will probably be taken down...

In short - if you don't have spreads, then MO is exactly 0, in total and for any individual pair as well. The spreads are being carefully and diligently dumped in the robot. In an enormous amount and volume.

so there's no way to reverse it. Although, this idea bothers you when you look at the rapidly descending Equi.

Where do you see a flush? The balance is stable, the equity is also stable and its volatility is in the range of 20%, depending on the volatility of the major currency pairs. Have you seen a more reliable automated trading system? What else are you not satisfied with?


 
Yousufkhodja Sultonov:

Where do you see a drain? The balance is stable, equities are also stable and their volatility is in the range of 20 % -totally dependent on the volatility of the major currency pairs. Have you seen a more reliable automated trading system? What else are you not satisfied with?


You need a "Gain" chart - only "Gain" will show the real picture, from which the effects of withdrawals and deposits are excluded.

 
Vladimir Karputov:

We need a "Growth" chart - only "Growth" will show the real picture, from which the effects of withdrawals and top-ups are excluded.

Why not ban a fellow liar for a month?

 
Yousufkhodja Sultonov:

Where do you see a drain? The balance is stable, equities are also stable and their volatility is in the range of 20 % -totally dependent on the volatility of the major currency pairs. Have you seen a more reliable automated trading system? What else are you not satisfied with?



Sergiy Mikhalkov

Thomas

In one alley.
There were houses standing.
In one of the houses.
Lived a stubborn Thomas.

Not at home, not at school,
# Nowhere, nowhere, nowhere
♪ He didn't believe ♪
♪ Stubborn Thomas ♪
# He didn't believe anything

It's slushy in the streets,
And rain,
And hail.
"Put on your shoes,"
They say to him.

"That's not true,
"Thomas doesn't believe it.
"It's a lie..."
And he walks through the puddles
He walks without shoes.

It's freezing.
The boys put on their skates.
Passers-by raise their collars.
They say to Thomas:
"Winter is coming."
In his pants.
Thomas goes out for a walk.

Walking in the zoo
On a tour of the zoo.
"Look," they say.
It's an elephant."
Again Thomas doesn't believe it:
"That's a lie.
"That elephant
It doesn't look like an elephant at all."

One day
The stubborn man had a dream,
As if he was walking across Africa
Out of the sky
The African sun is blazing
The river called the Congo
♪ The river called the Congo flows ♪

A pioneer troop approaches the river
A pioneer troop.
The boys say to Thomas
At the river they say:

"You can't swim:
The alligators are dark."
"That's not true,"
Thomas says to his friends.

Pants and shirt
Lies on the sand.
The stubborn man swims
On the dangerous river.

Close
Alligator's predatory
The mouth of an alligator
"Save yourself, wretch,
You could be lost!"

But the children hear
The familiar answer:
"Please don't teach me,
"I'm eleven years old!"

"Already the crocodile
Behind Thomas' back,
Already the crocodile
♪ The crocodile is choking on Thomas ♪
From the beast's mouth
The head is sticking out of the beast's mouth.
To the shore
The wind carries the words:
"Wrong...
I don't believe..."
The alligator sighed
♪ And, satisfied ♪
"He dove into the green water.

"Underpants and shirt
♪ Lying on the sand ♪
No one swims
On the dangerous river.

Thomas wakes up,
He doesn't understand a thing,
He takes his pants and his shirt
From his chair.

Thomas is surprised,
Thomas is indignant:
"Not true, comrades,
It's not a dream!"

Guys,
Find such a Thomas
And read him these verses
Read them to him.
 
Yousufkhodja Sultonov:

Where do you see a drain? The balance is stable, equities are also stable and their volatility is in the range of 20 % -totally dependent on the volatility of the major currency pairs. Have you seen a more reliable automated trading system? What else are you not satisfied with?

If you subtract the amounts of recent deposits, it suddenly turns out that the funds chart has moved back to the values of two months ago. That is, the signal is just languishing in place, there is no growth.

The drawdown from the high on which you made a hasty and adventurous offer was 15% in just one week.

 
Yousufkhodja Sultonov:

Where do you see a drain? The balance is stable, equities are also stable and their volatility is in the range of 20 % -totally dependent on the volatility of the major currency pairs. Have you seen a more reliable automated trading system? What else are you not satisfied with?

this is even worse than the theory.

you need growth, you wrote it correctly.

and on the growth chart is a complete finish.

logical failure.

you have a sinker and nothing else!

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