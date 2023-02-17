Experiment - page 97
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
I turned the indicator upside down, it does not work. Either way the profit factor is about 0.55 - 0.6.
Stop advising to do flips with the indicator without knowing the indicator. It works either way.
What do you mean there is no difference?
I find it hard to believe.
What do you mean, there is no difference?
I find that hard to believe.
Believe it. Changed the input conditions of the output mirrored - no difference, the balance is minuscule.
Trust me. Changed the input conditions of the output mirrored - no difference, the balance is negative.
it's worth looking into.
he may be losing on the spread with a lot of trades
would it not be easier to manage the volume, as an example - in my profile?Not a few deals and not a maximum, but still less
it's worth looking into.
maybe there is a large number of trades going down the spread
isn't it easier to manage the volume as an example in my profile?The deals aren't low or high, but it's less than that.
all the details are explained in the parts that the moderators don't like and erase.
they will probably take that down as well...
To make it short - if you don't have spreads, then MO is 0, in total and for any individual pair. The spreads are being carefully and diligently dumped in the robot. In an enormous amount and volume.
so there's no way to reverse it. Although the idea of it makes you cringe when you look at the rapidly descending Equi.
everything is detailed in the parts that the moderators dislike and erase.
this too will probably be taken down...
In short - if you don't have spreads, then MO is exactly 0, in total and for any individual pair as well. The spreads are being carefully and diligently dumped in the robot. In an enormous amount and volume.
so there's no way to reverse it. Although, this idea bothers you when you look at the rapidly descending Equi.
Where do you see a flush? The balance is stable, the equity is also stable and its volatility is in the range of 20%, depending on the volatility of the major currency pairs. Have you seen a more reliable automated trading system? What else are you not satisfied with?
Where do you see a drain? The balance is stable, equities are also stable and their volatility is in the range of 20 % -totally dependent on the volatility of the major currency pairs. Have you seen a more reliable automated trading system? What else are you not satisfied with?
You need a "Gain" chart - only "Gain" will show the real picture, from which the effects of withdrawals and deposits are excluded.
We need a "Growth" chart - only "Growth" will show the real picture, from which the effects of withdrawals and top-ups are excluded.
Why not ban a fellow liar for a month?
Where do you see a drain? The balance is stable, equities are also stable and their volatility is in the range of 20 % -totally dependent on the volatility of the major currency pairs. Have you seen a more reliable automated trading system? What else are you not satisfied with?
Sergiy Mikhalkov
Thomas
Where do you see a drain? The balance is stable, equities are also stable and their volatility is in the range of 20 % -totally dependent on the volatility of the major currency pairs. Have you seen a more reliable automated trading system? What else are you not satisfied with?
If you subtract the amounts of recent deposits, it suddenly turns out that the funds chart has moved back to the values of two months ago. That is, the signal is just languishing in place, there is no growth.
The drawdown from the high on which you made a hasty and adventurous offer was 15% in just one week.
Where do you see a drain? The balance is stable, equities are also stable and their volatility is in the range of 20 % -totally dependent on the volatility of the major currency pairs. Have you seen a more reliable automated trading system? What else are you not satisfied with?
this is even worse than the theory.
you need growth, you wrote it correctly.
and on the growth chart is a complete finish.
logical failure.
you have a sinker and nothing else!