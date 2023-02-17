Experiment - page 94
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You must forget everything you knew before! PNB - should be introduced and taught at school instead of maths and other nonsense. PNB is a formula for nature.
It goes something like this.
What kind of maths, forget that archaic word
instead of labor and sewing lessons
Why all the other nonsense? Just PNB in every hole of existence
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PNB is based on PNB and therefore true! There is a bit of Darwin, Fersman, Hooks. Verified by DOLIVES.
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@$##$ well said that only martingales will save since MO is 0; Now TC admires the increase in variance (equi amplitude is it)...
For a particular case there is (was) a chance to ride out on 2-3 moments....; and that is implemented crookedly...
by throwing in and provoking flaming.
That's what I call man-to-man talk. Now for my assurances to you personally.
1. Your $10,000 will be returned to you first;
2. As soon as the equity drawdown approaches $999, I immediately pay an additional $1000, withdraw funds and return your $10,000 to you;
3) Let's open a dollar account and set the initial lot size of open positions = 1
4. For each of the 34 instruments, we open only 1 position, and change only after it is closed, to the opposite position (this will be done by the Expert Advisor);
5 Do not interfere in the trading process under any circumstances;
6. I give you a ready, working account with the adviser and the adjusted indicator, and I will open a new account, or on the contrary - we will open a new account for you, with a guarantee of non-distribution;
7. Profits from the counting and the sale of the signal, we divide equally, after we have returned to you all the money invested
8. No one else's funds will not be taken into circulation.
9. You may add items at your discretion.
His words about $10,000 cannot be trusted, because he has already failed to fulfil his promise once.
Not all 100 of course ;-) that's why it's the first run.
The profit exceeded the loss by half, but it was more likely due to the volume, the MM was not counted, somewhere it was fatter and there was a plus.
I did not have an urge to roll over my trades. And I haven't had any urges to turn trades for a long time.
If you want to flip something, move a stop, partially lock, then you have to close everything.
PS / and what have you done to upset Masha? that you always say bad things about her... Masha left you for someone else and your family life isn't working out? Or your mother-in-law is wrong?
His words about $10,000 cannot be trusted, as he has already failed to fulfil his promise once.
Nevertheless, he was the first to offer such a cooperation option and I believe him.
Any off-topic comment is a month's ban.
The standard MT toolkit also includes the common MA with all its variants. Otherwise, there is nothing for traders to work with. They have not made any traders happy - they only feed them with hopes. This issue has no solution, like the egg and the chicken. So, let's leave everyone with hope.
It seems that you also consider the Moving Average to be unnecessary junk. But it is indicator No.1, and there are many other more complicated indicators based on it. Perhaps, your opinion is due to the lack of experience in using ordinary indicators for creation of Expert Advisors.
The beginners often think that after the unsuccessful results they have a bad indicator, that's why the results are so bad. In fact, the reason is usually the inability to use the indicator properly.
For instance, they believe that the MA is a bad indicator because it lags. Apparently, they suppose that entering must take place at МА turning. But this is not the only way of using МА, there are many of them.
So, we do not need to go the way of creation of some supercomplex and abstruse new indicator. We can direct our efforts to thinking about how to use the indicators that have already been developed a long time ago in the most effective way.
To prove my thoughts, I am pasting the test from 01.01.2021 of the Expert Advisor that uses the indicator, which is one of the varieties of MA.
You seem to think the Moving Average is unnecessary junk too. But it is indicator number 1 and there are many other more sophisticated indicators based on it. Perhaps, your opinion is due to the lack of experience in using the standard indicators when creating Expert Advisors.
The beginners often think that after the unsuccessful results they have a bad indicator, that's why the results are so bad. In fact, the reason is usually the inability to use the indicator properly.
For instance, they believe that the MA is a bad indicator due to its lag. Apparently, they suppose that entering must take place at МА turning. But this is not the only way of using МА, there are many of them.
So, we do not need to go the way of creation of some supercomplex and abstruse new indicator. We can direct our efforts to thinking about how to use the indicators that have already been developed a long time ago in the most effective way.
In order to support the arguments of my thoughts, I will post the test from 01.01.2021 of the Expert Advisor that uses the indicator, which is one of the varieties of MA.
Here you are right, the MA is a very good indicator, it is my priority at the moment. I use ma26.
What's the TF?
H4