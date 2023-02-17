Experiment - page 144
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? I don't understand the question.
Theory and practice is your branch?
А... no ) honestly.
I will continue
...
...
Man, how many inadequate characters are there...
...
I'll skip the part )
Yes, that's right.
We're not predicting or "seeing" the future here, we're just making predictions.) Can you feel the difference in the meaning of words? )