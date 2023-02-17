Experiment - page 144

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Andrei Khlebnikov:

? I don't understand the question.

Is theory and practice your branch?
 
Renat Akhtyamov:
Theory and practice is your branch?

А... no ) honestly.

 

I will continue

 
For fuck's sake ;))))
No one can predict the future in forex!
There is simply no point.
Don't you understand that?
You just have to be sober about the present and the past, that's enough
 

...

 

...

 
Олег avtomat:
Man, how many inadequate characters are there...
How many?
 

...

I'll skip the part )

 

Yes, that's right.

We're not predicting or "seeing" the future here, we're just making predictions.) Can you feel the difference in the meaning of words? )

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Rebranding the branch: "Ward #6"
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