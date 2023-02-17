Experiment - page 193
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Apparently something has been broken. I don't have any information either. From now on, it's up to me to take the rap.
Don't call your dubious experiment a workable one. It's like cheating, okay? A lot of people here already know how you cheat, a newbie could be fooled.
I'm surprised the administration is letting it pass.
Don't call your dubious experiment a working experiment. it sounds like cheating. well, a lot of people here already know how you make up crap, a newcomer might be fooled by it.
I'm surprised the administration is letting it pass.
Tell me frankly, what do you call "cheating", what do you consider dubious and fraudulent, and how can newcomers get cheated? What should not the administration skip? Why such aggression and provocation? The experiment is going well with mixed success. What more do you want? You just have to wait quietly for the result.
Tell me frankly, what do you call a foul, what do you consider dubious and fraudulent and how can newbies be fooled?
you experiment with settings, lots, even the word in the name, and you dare to claim that your NSP works and is just the basis of everything,
No one in their right mind would do that,
you choose who you are.
you experiment with settings, lots, even the word in the name, and dare to claim that your NSP works and just the basis of everything,
no one in their right mind would do that,
You choose who you are.
You are already delusional with malice. That's what experimentation is for, to test all options. There has been no change since the move to TF D1. As for the lots - they will continue to change as the deposit increases or decreases - it's the ABC of trading and you're only picking on it. Thank Allah I am sane for now and you need to see a doctor!
You are already delirious with anger. That's what an experiment is for, to test all options. There has been no change since we switched to TF D1. As for lots - they will continue to change as the deposit increases or decreases - this is the ABC of trading and you are only picking on me. Thank Allah, I am still sane, and you need to see a doctor!
Stay on your toes.
stay to be mauled.
Who, how and for what are you going to tear me down? Don't avoid answering your blunder. I almost gave you my phone number. Now I don't want to see you under any circumstances.
Who, how and for what are you going to tear me apart? Don't dodge an answer to your mistake. I almost gave you my phone number. Now, under no circumstances do I want to see you.
You really can't understand that you shouldn't say things you're not sure of and praise yourself.
there is, of course, a pipe shaking the house, a miscommunication in this matterI'm ending the dialogue.
The experiment is going well with mixed success
Oh, no!
The "success" there is constant. After the last refill, it's minus 1,000 cents.
Thank Allah, I'm still in my right mind.
No, you're not.
...
Yusuf, hey! I think it's going the wrong way so far!!! https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/941944?source=Site+Profile+Seller
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