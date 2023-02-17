Experiment - page 198
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Immediately put a PNB on the tomato schedule.
On the free UPU there were reports of server congestion. On the paid one, there are no complaints about the indieator and the advisor so far. There may be errors in the code, but I am not an expert in coding. I have been checked and fixed by a professional programmer.
Greetings, Yusuf!
As said before, you have to remove allied pairs, for example AUDJPY and NZDCHF are 95% correlated, and there are many examples. One of several pairs should be left. You can leave only 10-12 pairs, this will be enough, even so many correlated pairs will remain, and you may truncate them after looking at their results and select the best ones in terms of profit.
You have a wild number of pairs of the same type, it does not make sense and aggravates the situation.
Well, here's Misanya back from oblivion.
For a resident of Azerbaijan you have a good command of Russian. One significant mistake that changes the meaning is missing the negation "...I have not seen...". The rest of the errors do not interfere with the understanding of the meaning.
It's a common machine error. You have understood it yourself, but it must be a pleasure for you to sneer. Regarding the fact that I am not bad at Russian, in my youth I had no problem quoting the entire "Battle of Poltava"by Alexander Sergeyevich Pushkin (from the poem "Poltava").
You have a wild number of pairs of the same type, it makes no sense and exacerbates the situation.
Greetings Yusuf!
As said before, you need to remove allied pairs, e.g. AUDJPY and NZDCHF are 95% correlated, and there are many such examples. One of several pairs should be left. You can leave only 10-12 pairs, this will be enough, even so many correlated pairs will remain, and you may truncate them after looking at their results and select the best ones in terms of profit.
You have a wild number of pairs of the same type, it makes no sense and aggravates the situation.
As for the other side of the issue, i am not sure if he is right, but he is the one who is wrong.
For those who are new to this area, they can estimate at their leisure how much money they have deposited in marked transactions
It's a common machine error. You have understood it yourself, but it must be a pleasure for you to sneer. As for speaking Russian, in my youth I had no problem quoting the entire "Battle of Poltava"by Alexander Sergeyevich Pushkin (from the poem "Poltava").
I didn't mean to offend you, I just wanted to help you in mastering the Russian language as I did not realize it was a misprint and I thought it was a language difficulty for a Azerbaijani. Now I understand my mistake, I see that you speak Russian fluently.
Aleksei Stepanenko:
Vitaly, can you list which pairs are weakly correlated. Straight to the list.
There are quite a few.
The first time you look here, you can at your leisure calculate how much money you have quarked on the marked trades.
As for the newcomers, they can estimate at their leisure how much money they have deposited in the trades they have marked
i also should do it, opening a position within an hour of rollover is sheer nonsense, just like closing all positions on friday, which fortunately Yusuf does not have.
And that too, opening trades within an hour of the rollover is a complete nonsense, just like closing all positions on Friday, which fortunately Yusuf does not have.
Vitaly, can you share why this is the case?