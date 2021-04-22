Should a trader be greedy? - page 21
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What kind of glue did you buy? I'm thinking of buying some too - what's better, rubber or pva?
They advertise torque, hope you won't go wrong :)
Konstantin, take it easy, I'm not offended a I wish you good health as you'll be 80 soon and have a raise.
I was just curious to see how demo millionaires earn money juggling glue cans, you could make a video clip )
Leno, not juggling, but juggling.
think about it, is it correct to assume Share instead of Share? they have different meanings
and how is it that you, who have known forex for many years, have a league of robots and all you have is a herd of moose with your negative winnings
What do you mean ? The league can't give a single sucker - there are only demo accounts.
StopLoss is a REAL loss. You are suggesting to share it !
"Split" or "share" - it does not matter, you are not going to share someone else's losses. And you're not gonna share your profits either. What's your offer worth?
I will now demonstrate the reasons why WebGopnik suffers losses and if it has profits, they are shallow
On Friday I opened a lot of Buy. I closed part of them, 5 of them were left with 10 lots. At point 1 there was a moment when I could close them with total profit, but then the loss account would increase. so I left them until Monday. But the way we reason: price goes up and down, one day it will close at TP in profit. As a result at point 3 all past gains evaporated and the funds were equal to the original 5000.
If I had needed money in a hurry at that point, I would have only gotten it by closing the account and even less. As one gypsy said: what was I going for? OK, the price went down, we bought at the bottom. it turned out that the free margin was negative. and only at point 4 I had enough margin to buy 1 lot.
So what should I do? at the point 1 or 2, and a bit later, the price went down. i should reject the overbought and close all the Buy. But at the point 3 - it is clearly visible - i should buy. Can you imagine what a profit would have been at point 4!!!
Conclusion: trade on M1. all the time look at the chart. maximum time of holding a position = 1 hour, the average time is 10 ... 15 minutes. i have an average holding time of 20 minutes, WebGopnik = 12 hours.
and, of course, intuition training with the suggested juggling projectile: length 7, diameter 3.5 cm, weight 25 g, soft, easy to grip
If you want to see my signal, search for AAAA Proba
that's a terrible indicator.
such a risk in the near future - will lead to a drain
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Your strategy is based on gambling (Casino type) (Red - Black)
That's right!
If the trade is in the +, then Kostik is a genius, and if it's in the -, then "now I'll show you why WebGopnik is making a loss...".
A short illustration of why Yerin doesn't open a real account.
That's right!
If the trade is in the +, then Kostik is a genius, and if it's in the -, "now I'll show you why WebGopnik is making a loss...".
A short illustration on why Yerin doesn't open a real account.
Where do you see the minus? closed all orders in + total balance of 28 thousand, an increase of almost 6 times in 6 working days. Showed your mistakes on the way.
In summary: forex is a lafa and a profit. All you need is good computer skills and, most importantly, training on trejon (juggling tool).
In WebGopnik went 5-th week, the average holding time of 12 hours - about this you need to do Training Juggling Snare for successful trading on the Forex, abbreviated STRAZHONFOR and a month you poprut profit!
Another common mistake is to go as high as 3000. the best = 500
Where do you see a minus? I closed 3 more orders in + total balance of 25 thousand, an increase of 5 times in 6 working days. Showed your mistakes on the way.
In summary: forex is lafa and profitable. All you need is good computer skills and, most importantly, training on trejon (juggling tool).
At WebGopnik went 5-th week, the average holding time of 12 hours - about this you have to do TRAJON and a month you have profit poprot!!!
You'd better quit with that glue....
discovered that toothpaste and shaving cream tubes are suitable for STRAZHONFOR. diameter=3.5 cm, length 7 cm, weight 25 g, soft, comfortable in the hand
WebGopnik wrote in a private message that made STRAZHONFOR, practiced all night and has been successfully trading since midnight... Waiting...
if he closes profitable trades now it will be +45% that's +21% for today's morning. that's what a night with STREJONFOR means
2 people have written in a private address, sent STREZHONFOR. it is a bit expensive has written on entrance the announcement, 8 people have bought on 1000 roubles. it has compensated expenses for a forwarding and as though has approached the addition to pension
that's a terrible indicator.
such a risk in the near future - will lead to a drain
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Your strategy is based on gambling (like "Casino") (Red - Black)
Terrible is you about 99.3% of profitable and 0.7% of losers you have such success in the casino? Do you believe yourself in what you write? I sense black envy.
Hurry up and do STRAZHONFOR and then you will be jealous!!! As you are now me jealous!