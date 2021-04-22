Should a trader be greedy? - page 21

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SanAlex:

What kind of glue did you buy? I'm thinking of buying some too - what's better, rubber or pva?

They advertise torque, hope you won't go wrong :)


 
VVT:

Konstantin, take it easy, I'm not offended a I wish you good health as you'll be 80 soon and have a raise.

I was just curious to see how demo millionaires earn money juggling glue cans, you could make a video clip )

Leno, not juggling, but juggling.

 
Konstantin Erin:

think about it, is it correct to assume Share instead of Share? they have different meanings

and how is it that you, who have known forex for many years, have a league of robots and all you have is a herd of moose with your negative winnings

What do you mean ? The league can't give a single sucker - there are only demo accounts.

StopLoss is a REAL loss. You are suggesting to share it !

"Split" or "share" - it does not matter, you are not going to share someone else's losses. And you're not gonna share your profits either. What's your offer worth?

 

I will now demonstrate the reasons why WebGopnik suffers losses and if it has profits, they are shallow

On Friday I opened a lot of Buy. I closed part of them, 5 of them were left with 10 lots. At point 1 there was a moment when I could close them with total profit, but then the loss account would increase. so I left them until Monday. But the way we reason: price goes up and down, one day it will close at TP in profit. As a result at point 3 all past gains evaporated and the funds were equal to the original 5000.


If I had needed money in a hurry at that point, I would have only gotten it by closing the account and even less. As one gypsy said: what was I going for? OK, the price went down, we bought at the bottom. it turned out that the free margin was negative. and only at point 4 I had enough margin to buy 1 lot.

So what should I do? at the point 1 or 2, and a bit later, the price went down. i should reject the overbought and close all the Buy. But at the point 3 - it is clearly visible - i should buy. Can you imagine what a profit would have been at point 4!!!

Conclusion: trade on M1. all the time look at the chart. maximum time of holding a position = 1 hour, the average time is 10 ... 15 minutes. i have an average holding time of 20 minutes, WebGopnik = 12 hours.

and, of course, intuition training with the suggested juggling projectile: length 7, diameter 3.5 cm, weight 25 g, soft, easy to grip

If you want to see my signal, search for AAAA Proba

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Konstantin Erin:

that's a terrible indicator.

Photo by such a risk in the near future - will lead to a drain

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Your strategy is based on gambling (Casino type) (Red - Black)

 

That's right!

If the trade is in the +, then Kostik is a genius, and if it's in the -, then "now I'll show you why WebGopnik is making a loss...".

A short illustration of why Yerin doesn't open a real account.

 
denis.eremin:

That's right!

If the trade is in the +, then Kostik is a genius, and if it's in the -, "now I'll show you why WebGopnik is making a loss...".

A short illustration on why Yerin doesn't open a real account.

Where do you see the minus? closed all orders in + total balance of 28 thousand, an increase of almost 6 times in 6 working days. Showed your mistakes on the way.


In summary: forex is a lafa and a profit. All you need is good computer skills and, most importantly, training on trejon (juggling tool).

In WebGopnik went 5-th week, the average holding time of 12 hours - about this you need to do Training Juggling Snare for successful trading on the Forex, abbreviated STRAZHONFOR and a month you poprut profit!

Another common mistake is to go as high as 3000. the best = 500

 
Konstantin Erin:

Where do you see a minus? I closed 3 more orders in + total balance of 25 thousand, an increase of 5 times in 6 working days. Showed your mistakes on the way.


In summary: forex is lafa and profitable. All you need is good computer skills and, most importantly, training on trejon (juggling tool).

At WebGopnik went 5-th week, the average holding time of 12 hours - about this you have to do TRAJON and a month you have profit poprot!!!

You'd better quit with that glue....

 
denis.eremin:   You should stop with the glue....

discovered that toothpaste and shaving cream tubes are suitable for STRAZHONFOR. diameter=3.5 cm, length 7 cm, weight 25 g, soft, comfortable in the hand

WebGopnik wrote in a private message that made STRAZHONFOR, practiced all night and has been successfully trading since midnight... Waiting...

if he closes profitable trades now it will be +45% that's +21% for today's morning. that's what a night with STREJONFOR means

2 people have written in a private address, sent STREZHONFOR. it is a bit expensive has written on entrance the announcement, 8 people have bought on 1000 roubles. it has compensated expenses for a forwarding and as though has approached the addition to pension

 
SanAlex:

that's a terrible indicator.

such a risk in the near future - will lead to a drain

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Your strategy is based on gambling (like "Casino") (Red - Black)

Terrible is you about 99.3% of profitable and 0.7% of losers you have such success in the casino? Do you believe yourself in what you write? I sense black envy.

Hurry up and do STRAZHONFOR and then you will be jealous!!! As you are now me jealous!

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