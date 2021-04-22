Should a trader be greedy? - page 23

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Konstantin Erin:

when you get tired of having an idle discussion - stop... However, both are good and you had 99% profitable trades on your demo?

I have installed the robot on VPS - it is unlikely it will withdraw such a sum.
Where did the signal go? Wasted?
 
webgopnik:   Where did the signal go? Wasted?

In 7 working days = a week and a half I increased my depo by 8.5 times. Stop wasting time on useless manual trading

12

the conclusion is: trade is work. you have to work all day. the shop assistant, the taxi driver, the worker at the machine, the accountant, the teacher - they all work all week long.

You have to trade on M1 by trend after training with STRAJONFOR

 
Konstantin Erin:

In 7 working days = a week and a half, increased the depo 8.5 times. Enough


Nice smearing )))))) ))) ))

 
Konstantin Erin:

In 7 working days = a week and a half, increased the depo 8.5 times. Enough


Saw the stats. Dropped today on lots.

The picture must be very different now)

 
Vitali Kadel Nice try ))))) ))) ))

The goal was to show that after training with STRAZHONFOR, you can handily raise your deposit. Now I demonstrate that a simple robot with a primitive strategy can raise money

The robot is in pretty tough conditions: VPS where PING=7 ms Initial deposit 1000 lot=0.01 Leverage=100 Growth will be slow but true There will be a big drawdown!

 
Konstantin Erin:

The goal was to show that after training with STRAZHONFOR, you can handily raise your deposit. Now I demonstrate that a simple robot with a primitive strategy can raise money

The robot is in pretty strict conditions: VPS where PING=7 ms Initial deposit 1000 lot=0.01 Leverage=100

I'm really tired of slaving away at the factory.

I want to raise unthinkable money easy.

My friend, tell me, what is this STRAZHONFOR? Take your time, please - describe everything in every detail right here in this thread.

 
Alexander_K2:

I am very tired of slaving away in a factory.

I want to raise unimaginable dough in an easy way.

So, mate, tell me, what's the STRAZHONFOR? Take your time, please - describe everything in great detail right here in this thread.

Do you want it fast? You won't have a fish by the pond if you don't work hard. If you like to ride, you like to pull a sled. Trading is gruelling work. Interested in STREGONFOR? Check out my profile...
 
Konstantin Erin:

The goal was to show that after training with STRAZHONFOR, you can handily raise your deposit. Now I demonstrate that a simple robot with a primitive strategy can raise money

Robot in pretty tough conditions: VPS where PING=7 ms initial deposit 1000 lot=0.01 leverage=100 growth will be slow but true There will be a big drawdown!

NO.

"Raise deposit" means "increase real money and withdraw it. Everything else is "treading water" at best. And more often, self-deception. There is no "boosting the deposit" anywhere near it.

 
Konstantin Erin:
Want a quick one? You won't have a fish by the pond if you don't work. You love to ride, you love to pull a sled. Trading is gruelling work. Interested in STREGONFOR? Check out my profile...

I've had a look. It's a bit of a surprise :))) It's hard to surprise me - I've been sitting here for a long time :)))

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