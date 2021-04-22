Should a trader be greedy? - page 23
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when you get tired of having an idle discussion - stop... However, both are good and you had 99% profitable trades on your demo?I have installed the robot on VPS - it is unlikely it will withdraw such a sum.
In 7 working days = a week and a half I increased my depo by 8.5 times. Stop wasting time on useless manual trading
You have to trade on M1 by trend after training with STRAJONFOR
In 7 working days = a week and a half, increased the depo 8.5 times. Enough
Nice smearing )))))) ))) ))
In 7 working days = a week and a half, increased the depo 8.5 times. Enough
Saw the stats. Dropped today on lots.
The picture must be very different now)
The goal was to show that after training with STRAZHONFOR, you can handily raise your deposit. Now I demonstrate that a simple robot with a primitive strategy can raise money
The robot is in pretty tough conditions: VPS where PING=7 ms Initial deposit 1000 lot=0.01 Leverage=100 Growth will be slow but true There will be a big drawdown!
The goal was to show that after training with STRAZHONFOR, you can handily raise your deposit. Now I demonstrate that a simple robot with a primitive strategy can raise money
The robot is in pretty strict conditions: VPS where PING=7 ms Initial deposit 1000 lot=0.01 Leverage=100
I'm really tired of slaving away at the factory.
I want to raise unthinkable money easy.
My friend, tell me, what is this STRAZHONFOR? Take your time, please - describe everything in every detail right here in this thread.
I am very tired of slaving away in a factory.
I want to raise unimaginable dough in an easy way.
So, mate, tell me, what's the STRAZHONFOR? Take your time, please - describe everything in great detail right here in this thread.
The goal was to show that after training with STRAZHONFOR, you can handily raise your deposit. Now I demonstrate that a simple robot with a primitive strategy can raise money
Robot in pretty tough conditions: VPS where PING=7 ms initial deposit 1000 lot=0.01 leverage=100 growth will be slow but true There will be a big drawdown!
NO.
"Raise deposit" means "increase real money and withdraw it. Everything else is "treading water" at best. And more often, self-deception. There is no "boosting the deposit" anywhere near it.
Want a quick one? You won't have a fish by the pond if you don't work. You love to ride, you love to pull a sled. Trading is gruelling work. Interested in STREGONFOR? Check out my profile...
I've had a look. It's a bit of a surprise :))) It's hard to surprise me - I've been sitting here for a long time :)))