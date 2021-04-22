Should a trader be greedy? - page 22
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You're talking about 99.3% profitable and 0.7% loss-making in your casino? Do you believe what you're writing? I smell black envy.
Hurry up and do STRAZHONFOR and then you will be jealous!!! As you are jealous of me now!
How can you be jealous? when the drawdown was on the verge of bankruptcy, and you were taking lots of risk!
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do you think these numbers are normal?
How can you be jealous? When you were on the verge of losing money and taking risks with bigger lots
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do you think these numbers are normal?
Let me explain where these figures come from. on Friday night, it seems the deposit = 24100 and 5 Buy 50 lots in total. thanks to the STRAJONFOR i knew that the price would go further down and then far up. so i left the open orders to demonstrate the over-holding error.Then the price went down as I had expected and my balance fell to 4200. this is a drawdown of 82%. i had no damage from it. i could draw 10 or 15 thousands more, but do i need them? this is a demo! i can show you how the deposit load was 276%. look at the chartit's blue everywhere. it means that the absolute drawdown - leaving below the original deposit - was completely absent. my signal can be subscribed to. and your signals are tu-tu...
Take an example with WebGopnik - he has already created a STRAZHONFOR and has 43% of open orders!
Let me explain where these numbers came from. On Friday night, it seems the deposit = 24100 and 5 Buy 50 lots in total. thanks to the STRAJONFOR i knew that the price would go further down and then far up. so i left open orders to demonstrate the overfeeding error.i had a good possibility to open an order and it went down. then, as i had expected, the price went down and the funds decreased to 4200. this is a drawdown of 82%. i did not see any harm in it. i could draw another 10 or 15 000, but do i need them? this is a demo! i can show you how the deposit load is 276%. look at the chart
It is blue everywhere. it means that the absolute drawdown - withdrawal below the initial deposit - was completely absent.
Take an example from WebGopnik - he did STRAZHONFOR and already has 43% and another 7% of open orders.
This is a high risk trade you have, in the long term you will be sold out.
My leverage is only 500, while yours is 3,000!!! That's 6 times bigger. Imagine, you're walking down the street and a man with 6 times the leverage meets you. How will you pass by him?He'll block your way. So 500 is the sweetest deal. And where do you see risk when my chart is blue? Risk is when the chart is red, like yours. So join my clan.You don't have $100? A friend of mine told me how he hitchhiked to the US and his laptop broke down and he needed money for a new one. He decided to scrape it together.and then QR codes started to be introduced. he had a website where he was going, where he'd been. and there was a DONATE button, i.e. a contribution. he drew the address of this website on his back as a QR code, like this
I've attached the QR code file
with that thing on his back, he laid down on the main street pavement. This is allowed. if the cops had guessed he was begging - he would have been chased away. but there was no result. He realised - he was embarrassed. he went to the park and lay down with his back to the ground. he could hear the sound of cameras scanning. in 3 days he had money for a laptop. i think it was over 100 dollars
there's a QR code scanner in every smartphone these days
My leverage is only 500, while yours is 3,000!!! That's 6 times bigger. Imagine, you're walking down the street and a man with 6 times the leverage meets you. How will you pass by him?He'll block your way. So 500 is the sweetest deal. And where do you see risk when my chart is blue? Risk is when the chart is red, like yours. So join my clan.You don't have $100? A friend of mine told me how he hitchhiked to the US and his laptop broke down and he needed money for a new one. He decided to scrape it together.and then QR codes started to be introduced. he had a website where he was going, where he'd been. and there was a DONATE button, i.e. a contribution. he drew the address of this website on his back as a QR code, like this
I've attached the QR code file
with that thing on his back, he laid down on the main street pavement. This is allowed. if the cops had guessed he was begging - he would have been chased away. but there was no result. He realised - he was embarrassed. he went to the park and lay down with his back to the ground. he could hear the sound of cameras scanning. in 3 days he had money for a laptop. i think it was over 100 dollars
there's a QR code scanner in every smartphone these days
i have no losses, 99% profitable trades. i increased my deposit 7 times in a week and 1 day = 6 working days. where is the loss? all the time +++++++++
me:2 subscribers 317 trades of which 315 are profitable my chart is blue after STRENGTHONFOR there will only be profits!!!
you: unsubscribed only 114 trades 53.5% losing trades your red-blue chart
Aren't you bored? They're both good, though.
Jealous? increased my deposit 7 times in 7 working days, only 5 losses out of 300 orders... that's how you do it!!! then get angry
Jealous?
ahahah ) no, I passed the stage of admiring my demo results about ten years ago
when you get tired of having an idle discussion - stop... However, both are good and you had 99% profitable trades on your demo?I installed the robot on VPS - it is unlikely it will withdraw such a sum