Should a trader be greedy? - page 20
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It seems that Constantine wrote instructions on how to achieve this quality with simple exercises with a glue can...
So it's the glue that did it, I see, thank you)
So it was the glue that did it, I see, thank you.)
You're welcome. But again, you don't get it. Not the glue, but the glue bottle and the exercise with it. It's a strange way to read it. That's probably why you won't be able to do it.
But try it and tell me about it later.
The man made 98 percent of profitable trades in a week, made almost 300 trades and made 25 thousand out of 5. He made 25 thousand, whether he was trading on the demo or off the demo. Such a trading result personally impresses me.
Got it!!! You need to be told how to intuitively determine the trend, so that on Monday you sit down at the terminal and make your deposit go up!!! Do you need a key to the flat where the money is? Tell me, when you are told to show me your right hand, how do you find and show it without any calculations? Because you were a child, and you do not have this knowledge!!!
So, make a simulator, train yourself. And when the deposit goes up, you will tell everyone else how to do it. So that they will be able to do it right away, just like you want them to do it now. Or go to hockey coaches and tell your team where to go. So that they would beat everyone without any training.
In short - intuitive and subconscious trend detection is achieved by training with juggling and you also need exercises on the terminal. When you master juggling, I will tell you. Or look in my messages, I wrote it somewhere...
You're welcome. But again, you misunderstand. Not glue, but a glue can and exercises with it. It's a strange way to read it. That's probably why it won't work)
But try it and tell me about it later.
The man made 98 percent of profitable trades in a week, made almost 300 trades and made 25 thousand out of 5. He did it either on the demo or off the demo. Such a trading result personally impresses me.
Nikolai, thank you for your support... That's nice of you... I've always envied people who can articulate their thoughts so clearly. I offer cooperation. I'm getting old, it's time to think about successors. I had one in mind, but he was 1 year older than me. He was a successful trader and regularly paid me back, i.e. he shared. Three months ago he called me and asked me to come over and show him how to turn on a computer. Since then the bribe has dried up. And it was so good!!! I'm waiting till I turn 80 this year and they'll add 5000 to my pension. I'm afraid to trade on the real myself... And the Central Bank prevents me from funding a real account. I only developed my intuition a week ago...
Thanks for the generous offer! But I think I'll sit on the fence. Already bought the glue, I'll start training tomorrow.
I wish you luck.
My perspective is gone. Throwing away the computer and... What else is there to do?
I wish you luck.
My perspective is gone. Throwing away the computer and... What else is there to do?
Can't you automate it?
You're welcome. But again, you misunderstand. Not glue, but a glue can and exercises with it. It's a strange way to read it. That's probably why it won't work)
But try it and tell me about it later.
The man made 98 percent of profitable trades in a week, made almost 300 trades and made 25 thousand out of 5. He made 25 thousand, whether he was trading on the demo or off the demo. This trading result is personally impressive to me.
I just did not have time and desire to read the whole topic, but now I understand.)
Got it!!! You need to be told how to intuitively determine the trend, so that on Monday you sit down at the terminal and make your deposit go up!!! Do you also need a key to the flat where the money is deposited? Tell me, when you are told to show me your right hand, how do you find and show it without any calculations? Because you were a child, and you do not have this knowledge!!!
So, make a simulator, train yourself. And when the deposit goes up, you will tell everyone else how to do it. So that they will be able to do it right away, just like you want them to do it now. Or go to hockey coaches and tell your team where to go. So that they would beat everyone without any training.
In short - intuitive and subconscious trend detection is achieved by training with juggling and you also need exercises on the terminal. When you master juggling, I will tell you. Or look for it in my messages, I wrote it somewhere.
Konstantin, don't get hot, I'm not offended a I wish you good health as you'll be 80 soon and have a raise.
I was just curious to see how demo millionaires earn money juggling glue cans, you should have shot a video clip )
Thanks for the generous offer! But I think I'll sit on the fence. I've already bought some glue, I'll start practicing tomorrow.
What kind of glue did you buy? I'm thinking of buying some too - what's better - rubber or pva?
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