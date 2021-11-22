I am looking for a MATHEMATIC PROGRAMMER with knowledge of probability theory and MQL4-MQL5, to work together on a project. - page 9
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Marat, really almost look alike. But no! This is the kind of stretch where there's nothing on the left already, the probability of moving forward in the market increases.
And in random wandering it remains a wooden 50/50.
There is no such thing as randomness in nature, nor can there be.PS; there is a cause, there is a consequence, it is axiomatic.
Well.....
I don't know what to say. I see the world differently.
Alexander, hello. Here's a question: are weekends and holidays taken out of Absolute Time? :)
Hi. Yes, of course. Actually, all the system needs to know is that Friday will be followed by Monday. And these days are different from each other, primarily by tick volumes. And so on.
Well, and the hours within the day are different from each other by the tick volumes too.
Simply put, if the TS doesn't care what day of the week it is, what other tick volume it has, then this system, by definition, fights the market as SB, and in this fight, the maximum is stomping around 0% profit.
My experience shows that EAs can be based on MAs. I, for example, have two of them working on the real market at the moment.But, the question remains the same - what do you have to lose if your super-system "will not take off"? The programmer will waste time and effort. And you?
I've been working on this for many years, and the programmer has learned the programming language in which he is now earning at least some freelance money. And while I was learning how to make money - I invested time and money and have not earned a penny yet. He'll spend a week more + I spent a week on setting up with him - I've burned (which will happen, but only with a probability of 0.000016%), and work for several years if you add up all the time - down the drain, the programmer spent a few evenings with me + I have a lot of time and money to get to this point. He lost a week - I lost years and thousands of dollars.
If I pay him, as I have already done more than once, and he does as they often do - to finish faster (i.e. without interest and delving into the idea itself), it will definitely be useless. So I'm digging myself a hole! I would be glad to PAY better and do not delving into the essence of it, but it is molded that everything and does not work even on the criteria which is very much. I would like to confirm the set of correspondence, but I do not want to spell it out, honestly. And I do not want to offend anyone.
That's why I'm looking for someone who is interested. For me, a few hundred dollars is not the money which would be worth reaping!
But if the system will work as it should, and this is not a stupid programmer-mathematician calculates even before writing the system, he will have it on their hands, no matter how much I would not want this and how much I would not pay him! He spends a week - I spend years. He has a profession, I have not acquired it by doing these calculations and the cost of writing the PSB. He can even send me a glitchy one, or send it to me and tell me I am not busy and get lost, even though he is doing it for himself. And who has more to lose?
Nope. Strictly on topic. What will this same programmer have ? I see that he spends his time and if the idea "doesn't work out", he is left to his own devices. Do you think you'll find such a sucker on such terms?
And stop this snobbish arrogance - here we are kind of colleagues.
Well firstly you should not turn to personalities, to begin with, you insult those who have already responded in person and ready to work together on my project.
Secondly, my colleague and I have not mocked children, we have not broken bread on the knee, do not share rations, goats are not destroyed, and I do not know your past, so out of politeness we call you.
Peace and good ;-)
That's right, George! Some time, and changing strategies saves you, if only you knew the moment when it's time to change it. And the profitability of temporary strategies is usually greater.
But why "some time"? If you approach the market as a chaotic movement, the answer is obvious...
At what point it's time to change - that answer is in the League too.
The League doesn't have one answer - WHAT to change it to. That's the question I'm deciding right now, alas, intuitively.
And about "some time" - I have repeatedly said, my experience shows that ANY system has (regardless of complexity) time of profit and time of loss. And the loss time is longer. That is why "some time" - the earning streak must inevitably end on any system, and be replaced with a longer loss streak.
And about "market randomness" - it's not so. The market is not random, and it allows to make profit.
The problem with the market is its non-stationarity. Any rules in it are temporary. As soon as most market participants try to make a profit from these rules, they are no longer profitable.
if ts does not make any difference - what day of the week it is, what other tick volume is there,
I looked at the trend reversal statistics depending on the time of day and the day of the week. By time the picture is clear, but by day of the week, it's all blurred.
Here the numbers 200, 500 , 1000..... are the minimum length of the trend in pips of five digitsI don't even know about the ticks. I don't have a good thing going in that direction...
No, of course not.
In the market, unlike in SB, time plays a key role. It is astronomical time as Absolute Time according to Poincaré. The number of made steps ("jumps") during this time plays a secondary role and is the Relative Time of the system.
Actually, the Grail is in the web of Time, but few can see it.
Yes, time does play a part! But so far it is not clear which one! Just like everything else )
I have been working on this for many years and the programmer has been learning the programming language in which he is now earning at least freelance money. And while he was learning how to make money, I invested time and money and have yet to make a penny.
No.
You worked for many years, and the programmer worked for many years - he was not just learning the language, he was also gaining experience, learning the functions of the terminal, and so on. So, again, in past investments - you are equal. You studied the market, he studied writing the Expert Advisor. There remains the question of future investments. You are inviting the programmer to invest his skills and labour. What will you invest?
Secondly, my colleague and I have not mocked children, we have not broken bread on our knees, we have not shared rations, we have not destroyed goats, and I do not know your past, so we should politely refer to you.
Peace and good ;-)
You go on with your snobbish "pissing off"... bringing up the baptism of children... Well, well... Go ahead...
Maybe you'll find a performer for free.
You admit that you've paid for orders more than once, and from the looks of it, you "didn't take off". Are you now suggesting that a programmer should work for free?
I looked at the trend reversal statistics depending on the time of day and the day of the week. The picture is clear by time, but by day of the week, it is blurred.
Here the numbers 200, 500 , 1000..... is the length of the trend in pips of five digits
Beautiful. This is the knowledge that should be incorporated into the TS.
I.e. along with mathematics inherent in random processes (for example, the dependence of price deviation from the root of time), the factors shown in the pictures should be taken into account. Equally, from other studies, but also related to Time.