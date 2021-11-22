I am looking for a MATHEMATIC PROGRAMMER with knowledge of probability theory and MQL4-MQL5, to work together on a project. - page 5
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The market is not random. Even visually, a random walk curve is not like any price curve. There are no spikes (sharp price moves into new areas) in a random walk.
In the same way, price behaves irregularly in the shadow of previous movements and in the areas open to the left (trend). When price moves out of the shadow, the probability of a trend movement increases significantly. There is no such thing in chaos.
A lot of people's psychology is in the price, so it's not chaos.
Another thing is that the tools to study patterns are weak. Price averaging kills these differences, smooths them out and combs them. That's why it seems to be complete chaos.
The market is not random. Even visually, a random walk curve is not like any price curve. There are no spikes (sharp price moves into new areas) in a random walk.
In the same way, price behaves irregularly in the shadow of previous movements and in the areas open to the left (trend). When price moves out of the shadow, the probability of a trend movement increases significantly. There is no such thing in chaos.
A lot of people's psychology is in the price, so it's not chaos.
Another thing is that the tools to study patterns are weak. Price averaging kills those differences, smooths them out and combs them. That's why it seems to be complete chaos.
How is it that there are no outliers, even flipping a coin sometimes an eagle will fall out 10 times in a row.
Psychology a lot, I agree - all psychology, a pity I have not finished the book Psychology of the masses)).
What I don't get is this:"Price averaging kills these differences, smooths them out and brushes them down. That's why it seems like complete chaos."
P/s Complete chaos is indeed the highest form of order.
I don't mean that price cannot be predicted, but I go the other way and argue that the market goes 50/50 as I have checked this by running elementary systems on masses of charts. And it can be seen as chaotic.
Yesterday I watched a man just running a random number generator and got both Fibonacci levels and Head shoulders and channels etc...
ИЩУ ПРОГРАММИСТА-МАТЕМАТИКА со знанием теории вероятностей
Why would a mathematical programmer need you?)
Alexei, you can check for yourself that the market goes up or down 50/50, this elementary EA puts on every candle with the same stop and profit, it is clear that because of the commissions it will slowly drain but the report will be about 50% profitable trades 50% loss-making, at any timeframe on any pair ...
ouch...
why are hourly PUTs going up so steadily for so long? it's 50/50 and any EA will tell you
oops...
Why have hourly PUTs been going up so confidently for so long? It's 50/50 and any EA will tell you.
I'm a little confused as to what you mean Maxim?
Good afternoon, dear forum users!
I am looking for a like-minded person, but not a doer...
I am looking fora programmer who understands and knows how to calculate probabilities and who shares the idea that the market should be considered as a chaotic process, but who has not given up hope to create a profitable TS. It is profitable on the whole history of eurodollar, but there is much to improve, and there are many fresh ideas that came after years of thinking and calculations. This EA is non-directional, based on probability theory, but it is not finalized and based on mql4. I think if I set my mind to it 5% stable profit may be obtained in a month. I mean it will show profit for all currencies in any time interval. Well, at least this is my goal. So far, in the 20-year history of the Euro... But once again, it's not perfect.
I ask you not to waste your time with condemnations of my views and caustic comments!
For those who are interested please contact me in person,
Peace and good luck to all!
Roman
What is your participation?
What is your involvement?
There is a ready-made, calculated profitable system developed by me, there are old EAs that need to be adjusted and a ready-made ToR.
And you are interested in it for what purpose?
Thank you.
If one assumes that price movement is random wandering (chaos), then it is impossible to make money in this market. Because, the current profit will also be random. You can't build a system on that, what should you do?
So don't do it, if you want to make money.)
Even if we assume that the market is SB
Do you think it is impossible to make money in the market?
what about mathematics?
statistics?
how does a casino live in a world of chaos?
The market is not perfect, that's the biggest push and pull
to build a grail that will make money.
there will always be those who make money and those who lose all the time...
I'm a little confused as to what you mean, Maxim?
Just wanted to dabble in the grail in front of you )))))))
Well there are no outliers, even flipping a coin sometimes an eagle will come up 10 times in a row.
There are series, but their probability decreases as their length increases. And in the market there is either noise or specifically long outburst candles. Not everything is so clear and obvious, of course, but there are differences. Comparison:
In the attached Excel allow macros and play around.
Regarding tools with price averaging, I was talking about indicators. Almost all of them use this principle. By building a system on such indicators, it is difficult to detect differences in price from a random stray.