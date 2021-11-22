I am looking for a MATHEMATIC PROGRAMMER with knowledge of probability theory and MQL4-MQL5, to work together on a project. - page 8
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The market is not random. Even visually, a random walk curve is not like any price curve. There are no outliers (sudden price moves into new areas) in a random walk .
It is impossible to make money on a random walk.It is contrary to mathematics.Winning is just as random as losing.
Marat, I didn't say that.
I said this:
The market ≠ SB
Alexei, you yourself are a contradiction, specifically define what the Forex market is for you?
Is it random wandering or not random? )
Currently, no one knows what the market is but a guess
Although, everyone understands that it's always possible to make money but they just don't know how to do it
In the market you may open a position without looking, any outcome will be random according to the 50/50 formula.
or you can open a position so that you can predict the outcome 70/50.
And you'll earn in the market, which you call a market cap.
There is no contradiction.
The market is not random. It is impossible to make money from random wandering, because there one's gain is as random as one's loss. The market does not equal a random walk.
Hence, what conclusion can be made about the market? That it is not impossible to earn on it. Then it is possible to earn.
By "earning" we mean a long time, right?
It is because of the presence of non-randomness that certain regularities are present, which allows to gain a 51% advantage.
So is the market random or not?
The algorithm is simple, a piece of random length and random direction is added to the current value.
There are a lot of similarities with the real price.
I don't understand what the differences are. You can make candles out of them and it will be 1 in 1, imho)))
Marat, really almost look alike. But no! This is the kind of stretch where there's nothing on the left already, the probability of moving forward in the market increases.
And in the random wanderings it remains a wooden 50/50
Just out of curiosity. Sorry for the inconvenience.
I apologize for being abrupt, it's just that a lot of barbs came out at one point. I see you're not just curious, judging by your profile.
Is the explicit martingale equity graph from your profile relevant to your system?
Partly)))
This thread is relevant to your question "have you explored chaos". Just there I am proving that with the simplest experts you can make money for EVERY TIME, and the key to constant profits is the constant change of strategies.
That's right, Georgy! For some time, and the change of strategies saves, if only to know the moment when it is time to change it. And profitability of temporary strategies is usually more.
But why "some time"? If you approach the market as a chaotic movement, the answer is obvious...
So is the market random or not?
No, of course not.
In the market, unlike in SB, time plays a key role. It is astronomical time as Absolute Time according to Poincaré. The number of performed steps ("jumps") during this time plays a secondary role and is the Relative Time of the system.
Actually, in the web of Time there is the Grail, but few can see it.
Actually, a trading system that does not involve such a physical quantity as Time, which has no idea at what moment of the day or week a trade is concluded, is doomed to be thrown away.
That is why pure mathematicians with their formulas that do not correlate with astronomical time, chances to make a profitable TS are strictly = 0.
Amen.
Alexander, hello. Here's a question: are weekends and holidays taken out of Absolute Time? :)