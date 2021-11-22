I am looking for a MATHEMATIC PROGRAMMER with knowledge of probability theory and MQL4-MQL5, to work together on a project. - page 10
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
What is the situation with working out tick volumes? They vary from one brokerage house to another
No.
You worked for many years, and the programmer worked for many years - he didn't just learn the language, he was also gaining experience, learning the functions of the terminal, and so on. So, again, in past investments - you are equal. You studied the market, he studied writing the Expert Advisor. There remains the question of future investments. You are offering the programmer to invest his skills and labour. What will you invest?
He hasn't worked for the system for many years, he hasn't invested a minute of his time into it yet! I've already invested a lot! Plus I will have to work with him to test the code and configure the system for probably longer than he will. What are you interested in? Are you from the protection of programmers' rights? I am already tired of explaining to you. I am telling those who are not interested in the question do not waste their time. The Internet is big, don't you have anything to do? You could have grasped the idea by now if you had not stuck to this question. But you don't want the idea or the truth, you want self-affirmation... You're better off with that in the ring or in bed with a woman... I don't want to argue, I'm sorry sir, I've had enough of you...
I looked at the trend reversal statistics depending on the time of day and the day of the week. The picture is clear by time, but by day of the week, it is blurred.
the numbers 200, 500 , 1000..... is the minimum length of the trend in pips in five digitsI don't even know about the ticks. I don't have a good thing going in that direction...
Yes, I would like to know the volumes! You can tell he's a mathematician!)
What is the situation with working out tick volumes? They differ from brokerage company to brokerage company.
This is the most complicated question.
Frankly speaking, it has not been solved yet. I try to level volumes by thinning out but we have no much success.
But the magician considers that we should use what a certain brokerage company provides. In fact, one should tune the TS to work with this particular flow of events.
I don't know... He may be right.
Yeah, I wish I knew volumes! What a mathematician!)
Alexander is a master in volumes.
I'm trying to equalise the volumes with thinning, but I'm not having much success.
Question: will the CME not work? Real volumes, there's not much lag. The site can be sparred.
No?
Question: will the CME not work? Real volumes, there's not much lag. The site can be unpairable.
Can't you?
I don't know.
I'm still searching in this matter. Don't exaggerate my abilities.) I'm not Wizard. He had the matter resolved. But he disappeared... Sadly.
That is, SB is only a special case of market efficiency.
What other special cases of efficiency are known to science? Apart from the horizontal line)
What is the situation with working out tick volumes? They differ from one brokerage house to another.
ticks are different, but amounts add up - it's a paradox
What other special cases of efficiency are known to science? Well, apart from the horizontal line).
The English wikipedia has a bit of science on the overlap and difference between SB and efficiency in terms of financial mathematics.
In my opinion, if price would behave like a martingale equity chart on SB, for example, there is no way to make money on it either, just like the original SB) Otherwise, you could make money on SB)
I'm not sure there is any adequate algorithmic description of the kind of efficiency that is partly inherent in the real market.