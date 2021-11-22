I am looking for a MATHEMATIC PROGRAMMER with knowledge of probability theory and MQL4-MQL5, to work together on a project. - page 6
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Even assuming that the market is the SB
do you think it is impossible to make money in the market?
What about mathematics?
the statistics?
how does a casino live in a world of chaos?
It is impossible to make money on random wandering. It is contrary to mathematics. Winning is just as random as losing.
The market is NOT perfect that's the biggest push and opportunity
Yes, that's what non-randomness is.
So don't take it if you want to make money )
Even if we assume that the market is the SB
you think it is impossible to make money in the market?
what about the maths?
statistics?
how does a casino live in a world of chaos?
The market is not perfect, that's the biggest push and pull
to build a grail that will make money.
There will always be those who make money and those who lose all the time...
I've read your thoughts in a branch about the Grail, I agree, we know shit about what's going on in the market, they hide it from us, even reliable data on the volumes are not available ... But that's no reason to think it's impossible to make money...
Why would a mathematical programmer need you?)
What do you need me for?)
What made you write that? Is there nothing to do or is it interesting?
Series occur, but the likelihood of their occurrence decreases as their length increases. And in the market there is either noise or specifically long candle-shots. Not everything is so clear and obvious, of course, but there are differences. Comparison:
In the attached Excel allow macros and play around.
Regarding tools with price averaging, I was talking about indicators. Almost all of them use this principle. When building a system based on such indicators, it is difficult to detect differences in price from a random walk.
I am not even speaking about moving averages - they follow the price like a hose, for no good reason in my opinion...
This is an interesting toy, though I do not understand the algorithm that generates random variables. Well, if you make candlesticks out of them I think it will be very similar to channels and impulses, support levels, etc...
The algorithm is simple, a piece of random length and random direction is added to the current value.
Yes there are many similarities to the real price.
There is a ready-made, calculated profitable system developed by me, there are old EAs that need to be corrected and a ready-made ToR.
And you are interested in it for what purpose?
Only out of curiosity. Sorry for the inconvenience.
Regarding instruments with price averaging, I was talking about indicators. Almost all of them use this principle. When you build a system on such indicators, it is difficult to detect differences in price from a random fluctuation.
It is not difficult; on the contrary, everything becomes much easier. There is less noise and sipane, less confusing volatility picture. As a result, we work with a single smooth line of clear dimensionality, instead of a wicked mismatched fence with a lot of false movements, which is the price in its pure form - it is just chaos without decomposition into components. I do not know what you can see in it with the naked eye, it can drive you crazy. Yes, there is some lag, not critical at all, a fair price to pay for following one "thimble hand" rather than dozens of hands at a time.
Or else...
Maxim, is the grail ready? When shall we celebrate?
Maxim, is the grail ready? When shall we celebrate?
Probably never...
Moderators are against it... I didn't delete the attachment or the post.
It's not difficult, on the contrary, it gets a lot easier. Less noise and siphoning.
It is a question of religion. Those who have gone their own way cannot be turned away.
But there are questions:
How do we know from the average that the price has passed the previous extremum, preferably at the moment of its passing?
How do I know how many points the current wave was?
Where are the levels?
What is the average for then?