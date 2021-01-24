Charles Dow's theory - page 75
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please give me a real example of calculation, with numbers and formulas
so that everything is written in order as you calculate
for example for 4 closing prices 1 is the first candle, 2 is the second deep into history, etc.
1) 1.0001
2) 1.0010
3) 1.0005
4) 1.0025
Please:
you can attach a file - pictures
right here.
I don't create files, I just get them from exel, but I can do it if you need it.
This is not an answer, look at my previous questions and please comment on them as fully as possible, as a template you have herethis question isn't going anywhere until it's fully answered
Then I can't help but let others explain.
Then I can't help but let others explain
As you like, then you should immediately recognize you as a swindler and crook.A scammer is what you offer here, and a fraud is what you sell.
Please:
cpsb
redirect to excel file ?
If you like, then you should immediately be recognised as a scammer and a swindler.A scammer, what you offer here, and a fraud, what you sell.
As you wish, then you should immediately be acknowledged as a swindler and fraud.A scam, what you offer here, and a scammer, what you sell.
It is your right to call me whatever words you like, exposing your tactlessness and making me ignore you from now on!
Your right to call me whatever you want, exposing your tactlessness and making me ignore you from now on!
I can also write your name here, then search on Yandex and you will still be a con artist and a fraud)maybe you'd better explain it to us, questions are asked
I don't have to answer, just write your name here, then search on Yandex and you'll be a scammer and a crook)maybe you'd better explain it to us, questions have been asked
I don't have to answer, call me whatever you want, wherever and however you want, goodbye, sir!
I don't have to answer, call it what you like, wherever and however you like, goodbye, sir!
cheater! chase him down and close the branch.link to uncomfortable questions will be attached
why don't you explain it to us, questions are asked?
Don't try, Yusuf doesn't answer critical questions, not once, not in any topic (and they have piled up over the years...).
In an extreme case there will be an opus "you are fools, you do not understand the power and strength of the NDB (or other theories)" only more pathetically