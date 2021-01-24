Charles Dow's theory - page 74
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Can you explain in ordinary words how you can know the future. Without mentioning the enigma of PNB.
Too bad I can't insert pictures here, I could show you how to know the future without mentioning PNB).
Then how do you explain that you only have 3 provisions and no processes all of which are fixed in the new price?
these are the uncomfortable questions for science
it turns out that the future completely misses the present, a paradox
Look at the post above, the fact (past) is fully supported by the future formula although they are different functions!
I wish I could
you can try attaching the file (below)
Too bad I can't insert pictures here, I could show you how to find out the future without mentioning PNB).
You can't under any circumstances, no offence intended. There is no way but the PNB.
Look at the post above, the fact (past) is fully supported by the future formula although they are different functions!
I don't want to look at formulas, I don't understand them and neither do some others.
Please explain in words, this is a forum for programmers, not docents and scholars.
I got a B but I was strong and fast as Bruce Lee and good at programming and other things.
Let's simplify the situation a bit to earn a lard in the market!) To do this, using in addition to price values of daily bars, you can also calculate the time also as shown in the chart above? If we connect the price and time with a line then we can see a clear line outlining future price movements! Then the price will follow our line, it sounds fantastic perhaps, but maybe the NDP thinks otherwise?
Where else?https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/359299/page73#comment_20197271
There is no method other than PNB
please give me a real example of calculation, with numbers and formulas
so that everything is written in order as you calculate
for example for 4 closing prices 1 is the first candle, 2 is the second deep into history, etc.
1) 1.0001
2) 1.0010
3) 1.0005
4) 1.0025
I don't want to look at formulas, I'm not good at them and neither are some others.
please explain in words, this is a forum for programmers, not docents and mathematicians
I graduated with 3 but I was strong and fast as Bruce Lee and good at programming and other things.
In short: The formula that determines the future completely describes the past! Consequently, this future must absolutely be believed
In words: The formula that determines the future has completely described the past introduced! Consequently, this future has to be absolutely believed.
this is not an answer, look up my past questions and please comment on them as fully as possible, like the pattern you have herethis question isn't going anywhere until it's fully addressed
Too bad I can't insert pictures here, I could show you how to find out the future without mentioning the PNB).
You can attach a file - pictures
over here