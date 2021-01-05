Discussion of Sultonov's draft laws on marginal trading activities - page 12
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A code of rules is too cool.
They are not a collection of rules, but a collection of quotations and excerpts from respected sources - "for all occasions") Written by shrewd people, experienced and knew a lot about all sorts of human tricks.)
Sophistry is the age of early youth of ancient philosophy. The "codex" is the time of its maturity - Platonism, Stoicism and Christianity.
A complete list of laws by this point:
Must be firmly grasped and recognised as mathematically proven. statements or draft Sultonov laws in the field of margin trading activities:
1. orders are always placed at the beginning of the opening of all bars, without exception! (If we work on M1. then. every minute!).
2. The arrows are theorder status: if they are red, then buy. if they are green, then sell!
3. "Community" of red and green arrows indicates the trend direction up or down!
4. The word "flat" and the combination of the word "Market stands" should be excluded from the trader's vocabulary!
5. The market never stands, but there is always a struggle for the bar verdict in the present (H)!
6. The market always remembers its past according to the Past (P) function, which consists of all Present (H) functions of all bars in the researcher's sample N!
7. The market always predicts its Future (B) state according to and taking into account its state on the history (P+H) of its Past (P function) and Present (H function). so that the normalization condition P+H+B=1 is fulfilled!
8.The market is always in motion - either up or down!
9. If there are many red arrows, they point in an up trend, but if there are many green arrows, they point in a down trend! (the word a lot should always be applied when there are more than one arrow, otherwise they will be recognized as a community of orders indicating the trend direction, outside the bar, but. cannot change the trend direction of future bars )
10.if there is only one green arrow among the red arrows. then, this fact indicates that the trend direction is up, changed to down after trading on the previous bar, but. can not change the trend direction of future bars!
11. When trading a basket of several currency pairs, a resonance phenomenon occurs in the market, enriching or wiping out any deposit!
12. to completely forget about TA, FA, advisors and indicators, created on their basis, and start creating similar tools of the new generation under the guidance of the resource Metakvots!
13. Until you master what forum member Fast235 learned lhttp://www.mql5.com/ru/users/igannhttps://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/358795/page16#comment_19973584, do not get into the thick of forex!
14. Themarket takes into account everything!, Charles Dow's phrase in the 19th century and has become one of the most powerful elements of the TA, being an accepted axiom,https://news-hunter.pro/forex/aksiomy-tehnicheskogo-analiza-teoriya-dou-i-klyuchevye-postulaty-rynka.pro found its full mathematical justification in my works and by right, may be called from now on a Theorem or the Dow Law and serve traders in the future, already on legal grounds!
PS: The author of these draft laws is always open to each trader individually or representatives of themargin trading activity as a whole, in matters of clarification. improvement or other changes in style or grammar of the presentation of the above draft laws, but. zealously will enter into a ruthless. civilized fight in the theoretical and practical terms with the favorite opponents!
I know it's New Year's Eve, but be careful with alcohol :-) The effect is already close to illegal substances
marginal trade, it's not a shukhry-mukhry.
;)
I'll lay out my laws - the facts
there are buying and selling, there is a trend and a counter-trend
♪ the law of success is to combine all four ♪
Bravo! I haven't laughed so sincerely in a long time!
1 Orders are always placed at the beginning of the opening of all bars, without exception! (If we work on M1. then. every minute!).
Yusufhodja, there is a question on the first point. If by your law the orders are opened on every bar, then why are they closed in packs? It would look very harmonious if they were also closed on every bar, each on its own. It would be beautiful. And a true all-encompassing law should be beautiful in itself.
7. The market always predicts its Future (B) state according to and taking into account its state in history (P+H) its state in the Past (P function) and present (H function). so that the normalization condition P+H+B=1 is met!
P+H+B=1- This is a martingale formula for the zero sum game.
11. When trading with a basket of several currency pairs, a resonance phenomenon occurs in the market, enriching or wiping out any deposit!
Resonance occurs in the mind of a loser, the market does not care about it.
I wrote that the strategy gives a drawdown of 6 times less profit (on any other systems on the contrary, take the statistics, it's a fact)
i.e. when doubling per day at least, the drawdown reaches a maximum balance*(100/6)%Hallelujah!
I guess you don't mean the drawdown, but the risk per trading series?
It is clear how it is reached, but it is important to double it at least once in 4 tries.
What is the pair, by the way?
This is not a collection of rules, but a collection of quotations and passages from respected sources - "for all occasions") Written by clever, experienced people who knew a lot about all sorts of human tricks)
Sophistry is the epoch of early youth of ancient philosophy. The "codex" is the time of its maturity - Platonism, Stoicism and Christianity.