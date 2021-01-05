Discussion of Sultonov's draft laws on marginal trading activities - page 5
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I am the one who signed a cooperation agreement and have no regrets about agreeing to work with them, but how do you check my knowledge or ignorance? Apparently, you are the one who puts your socks on backwards. Even my students are not forgiven for asking such stupid questions by pointing straight to the front door.
Add one more law to the list:
1. orders are always placed at the beginning of the opening of all bars, without exception! (If we work on M1. then. every minute!).
2. The arrows are theorder status: if they are red, then buy. if they are green, then sell!
3. The "community" of red arrows indicates the trend direction!
4. The word "flat" and the combination of the word "Market stands" should be excluded from the trader's vocabulary!
5. The market never stands, but there is always a struggle for the verdict of the bar in the present (Function H)! (see my theoretical studies, in particularhttps://www.mql5.com/ru/articles/250 )
6. The market forms its past on the basis of at least 4 previous bars, including the zero bar of the whole period in question (N) according to the law of the past (Function P )!
7The market forms its future on the basis of N subsequent bars, the numerical value of the price of which for an arbitrary number of bars determines the indicatorhttps://www.mql5.com/ru/code/10339 in accordance with the law of the past (P function)!
7.The market is always on the move - either up or down!
8. If there are many red arrows, they show an up-trend, but if there are many green arrows, they show a down-trend! (The word "many" should always be applied when there is more than one arrow, otherwise they will be recognized as a community of orders indicating the trend direction, outside the bar)
9. if the green arrow is only one among the red arrows, this fact indicates that the trend direction is up, changed to down after trading on the previous bar, but if the red arrow is only one among the green arrows, this fact indicates that the trend direction was down, changed to up after trading on the previous bar!
https://charts.mql5.com/27/207/eurusd-m1-forex-club-international-youako.png
Yusuf, how can you call this list "laws"...?
This list seems to me more like an "instruction manual".
Yusuf, is that you? It seems to me that someone else is giving it away...
When there are no more options, only a straw is the answer
Yusuf, how can you call this list "laws"...?
This list seems to me more like an "instruction manual".
Yusuf, is that you? It seems to me that someone else is giving it away... Hello, Oleg. Of course it's me, don't doubt it. How could you, a recognized expert on the laws of logic, doubt that it was me who could make such speculations about trade process as a particular case of an intelligent human activity? What are the letters NDP containing deep philosophic meaning, which is understood only by you on the Earth, though I tried to acquaint all the earthlings. Our great ancestors, including Newton, Einstein and many other celebrities, were unable, to fully grasp the phenomenon of the NDP, which enters the NDP as one of the three parameters, which prompted me to recognize the NDP as the basic law of her majesty of nature!
You could call it an instruction, but it seems to me that it's more than an instruction.
When everyone has to comply with an instruction, it becomes a law.
Briefly, without pictures. Where do Sultonov's algorithms a la complex of averages or polynomial (which are the same thing) come from?
Averages have this property - they are for any data (underlined and highlighted) are self-similar.
The SMA X mean at N back has a direct relationship to the derivatives of the current mean.
They are functionally related in the way they are calculated. And the averages within 1 tend to be self-similar. That's not me, it was observed and exploited by old man Taylor ;-)
Computation of individual means (and from them, the domain of the required value) can be replaced by power series or by polynomials or matrix (see above about an old man), and many columns and rows can be removed from it (see Chebyshev). It is possible not to bother with identification of interpolation nodes and just take coefficients. The same in a slightly different coordinate system is done with Fourier, and the final result is the same.
It looks pretty good visually and makes you feel "well done, found the grail" :-). You can use the terminal tools to mark up a chart to visualize derivatives for the quite distant future: "if the price arrives here in 4 hours, the 2nd derivative of the average will be X and the 3rd will have Z sign". This sort of thing will work on any data, without in any way predicting specific values or probabilities.
In brief, without pictures, where do Sultonov's algorithms a la complex of averages or polynomial (which are the same) come from?
Averages have the property that they are self-similar for any data(underlined and highlighted).
The SMA X mean for N backwards is directly related to the derivatives of the current mean.
They are functionally related in the way they are calculated. And the averages within 1 tend to be self-similar. It's not me, it was observed and exploited by old Taylor ;-)
Calculation of individual means (and their domain of the sought value) can be replaced by power series or polynomials or matrix (see before about the old man), and remove many columns and rows from it (see Chebyshev). It is possible not to bother with identification of interpolation nodes and just take coefficients. The same in a slightly different coordinate system is done with Fourier, and the final result is the same.
It looks pretty good visually and makes you feel "well done, found the grail" :-). You can use the terminal's tools to mark up a chart to visualize derivatives for the distant future: "if the price arrives here in 4 hours, the 2nd derivative of the average will be X and the 3rd will have Z sign". Such a thing will work on any data, in no way predicting specific values and probabilities.
Not only that, but the indicators that are built on them have the same thing
Briefly, without pictures. Where do Sultonov's algorithms a la complex of averages or polynomial (which are the same thing) come from?
Averages have this property - they are for any data (underlined and highlighted) are self-similar.
The SMA X mean at N back has a direct relationship to the derivatives of the current mean.
They are functionally related in the way they are calculated. And the averages within 1 tend to be self-similar. That's not me, it was observed and exploited by old man Taylor ;-)
Computation of individual means (and from them, area of required value) can be replaced by power series or by polynomials or matrix (see above about old man), and many columns and rows can be removed from it (see Chebyshev). It is possible not to bother with identification of interpolation nodes and just take coefficients. The same in a slightly different coordinate system is done with Fourier, and the final result is the same.
It looks pretty good visually and makes you feel "well done, found the grail" :-). You can use the terminal's tools to mark up a chart to visualize derivatives for the distant future: "if the price arrives here in 4 hours, the 2nd derivative of the average will be X and the 3rd will have Z sign". This sort of thing will work on any data, without in any way predicting specific values or probabilities.